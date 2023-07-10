NHL sets the hearing dates for 2023 salary arbitration 

NHL have set the hearing dates for the 2023 salary arbitration. They will be held from July 20 to August 4.

A restricted free agent or a team may request a hearing in salary arbitration in the league to determine the player's pay for the following campaign. Before the planned hearing, both parties have two weeks to negotiate.

If a compromise cannot be struck, a hearing in arbitration is held, when an unbiased arbiter weighs the reasons put forth by the player and the team.

These are the dates:

July 20

Philipp Kurashev (Chicago Blackhawks)

Brandon Duhaime (Minnesota Wild)

Alexei Toropchenko (St. Louis Blues)

*Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers)

July 21

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)

July 24

Brett Howden (Vegas Golden Knights)

Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)

Tanner Jeannot (Tampa Bay Lightning)

July 26

Ian Mitchell (Boston Bruins)

*Will Borgen (Seattle Kraken)

July 27

Ross Colton (Colorado Avalanche)

July 28

Gabriel Vilardi (Winnipeg Jets)

*Cale Fleury (Seattle Kraken)

July 30

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Jack McBain (Arizona Coyotes)

July 31

Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings)

August 1

Trent Frederic (Boston Bruins)

August 2

Morgan Barron (Winnipeg Jets)

Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks)

August 4

Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers)

Brandon Scanlin (New York Rangers)

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild)

Drew O'Connor (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Discussions concerning other players' pay or the team's salary cap are not permitted. Instead, emphasis is placed on aspects including performance, injury history, tenure, leadership abilities, and team contributions.

After the hearing, the arbitrator has 48 hours to provide a verdict. The player becomes an unrestricted free agent if the team rejects the choice.

The player may propose any amount, but their compensation cannot be less than 85% of what it was the prior year. Teams frequently employ pay arbitration to settle wage disagreements.

NHLPA and NHL agreed to a new salary cap agreement

The 2023–24 NHL season's salary cap, with a lower limit of $61.7 million, was jointly announced by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.

This is a modest increase from the cap of $82.5 million from the previous season, which had been largely stable since the 2020–21 season. This occurred as a result of the players continuing to pay back a substantial escrow debt that they accrued during the 2019–20 season, when the league was suspended due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

This was done to address imbalances across teams due to the lopsided revenue- salary share of the players during the pandemic, when player's salary share went over the designated 50%.

