NHL shuts down blockbuster trade between Philadelphia Flyers & Carolina Hurricanes

A potential blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes has hit a roadblock, with the NHL reportedly stepping in to prevent or at least delay the deal. The trade discussions involved defenseman Tony DeAngelo returning to the Hurricanes, with the Flyers willing to retain 50 percent of his salary.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the NHL raised concerns about the trade due to language in the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that prohibits a team from reacquiring a player via trade within a year as a means of salary cap circumvention.

LeBrun explained the situation, stating,

"The Hurricanes and Flyers were in agreement in principle on Tony DeAngelo going to Carolina for a prospect, with Philadelphia retaining 50 percent of his remaining $5 million salary and cap hit for next season. But my understanding is that the NHL took issue with DeAngelo going back to Carolina within a year of his trade from the Hurricanes. There’s language in the CBA about a player returning within 12 months, especially on a retained salary, as being possible circumvention."

LeBrun also highlighted the arguments presented by both the Flyers and Hurricanes in defense of the trade. They pointed out that DeAngelo's contract was initially signed with the Flyers, not the Hurricanes, and that Chuck Fletcher, the GM responsible for trading for and signing DeAngelo, is no longer with the Flyers. They questioned how any of this could be considered salary cap circumvention.

LeBrun expects the NHL to engage in discussions with both the Flyers and Hurricanes in the coming week. If the league does not approve of the trade, there is a possibility that they may request the teams to wait until July 9, adhering to the 12-month rule before completing the deal.

If the latter scenario unfolds, there is no guarantee that the Hurricanes and Flyers will proceed with the trade. Carolina may explore alternative options to address their defensive needs, while the Flyers could receive better offers from other clubs.

NHL D-man Tony DeAngelo's contribution to Carolina Hurricanes

Tony DeAngelo, who signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Hurricanes in the 2021 offseason, had an impressive season, contributing 10 goals and 51 points to help Carolina secure the Metropolitan Division title. However, DeAngelo was traded to the Flyers last offseason and agreed to a two-year contract worth $10 million.

During his time with the Flyers this past season, DeAngelo notched 11 goals and 42 points in 70 games, further highlighting his impact on the ice.

