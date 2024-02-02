NHL star Mat Barzal makes his opinion heard on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's relationship

During the NHL All-Star Game, New York Islanders star Mat Barzal took center stage by expressing his support for the high-profile relationship between pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The 26-year-old forward joined a growing chorus of sports personalities defending the celebrity couple and questioning the backlash from some fans.

During the NHL's All-Star weekend media day, Barzal faced questions about the widely-discussed relationship, particularly in the context of the ongoing criticism from certain football enthusiasts. Responding to a reporter's inquiry, Barzal confidently said:

“It doesn’t annoy me at all. I don’t really understand the whole thing, people saying that it’s annoying. I kinda like it.”

Swift and Kelce first captured the attention of the football universe when they were linked in September. Swift made her inaugural appearance at Arrowhead Stadium later that month to cheer on the Chiefs, sparking a wave of media coverage and fan reactions.

However, controversy soon ensued as some individuals, humorously dubbed "dads, Brads, and Chads," expressed displeasure over the continuous coverage of Swift during NFL broadcasts.

Contrary to those who find fault with the attention given to Swift's presence at games, Barzal stood firmly on the side of admiration for the celebrity couple:

“I like Taylor and Travis Kelce, sure he’s outspoken and what not, but his game speaks for itself, He is a gamer and you got to respect it, so yeah, I like it.”

Mat Barzal's endorsement of Swift and Kelce comes at a time when the Chiefs are gearing up for their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the past five years.

Expand Tweet

Mat Barzal praises Crosby and Kucherov ahead of NHL All-Star Weekend

Mat Barzal, selected for the NHL All-Star Weekend alongside four Toronto Maple Leafs, expressed admiration for Sidney Crosby.

According to Michael Stahurski of EyesonIsles, Barzal said:

"He's the crispiest hockey player of all time, His passing, skating, vision, puck-protection, everything. ... He could probably be this way five years from now. He's got the LeBron effect, where age doesn't really matter. He's always going to be one of the best players in the league."

Despite past playoff battles, Mat Barzal commended Kucherov:

"I think he's been on another level for a while. Played him in the playoffs a few times - I know his game really well. You say you know his game really well but you don't know his game really well because he's so deceptive. Just so tricky out there.

"His vision and his pace of play, he plays the game at the perfect speed. Combine that with his shot and his hockey sense, there's a reason he's one of the top scorers in the league. ... His game is exceptional."

The NHL All-Star Game is set to start at 3 p.m. Saturday on ABC in the US and Sportsnet in Canada.