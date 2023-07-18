NHL stars Erik Johnson and Gabriel Landeskog have joined a prestigious group of athletes, including Michael Phelps, Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, Larry Nance, Myles Jack, and TJ McConnell. They have acquired part ownership of English football club Leeds United.

The investment was facilitated through Big League Advantage, with CEO Michael Schwimer confirming the involvement of these talented individuals.

Leeds United fans have eagerly awaited news of fresh investment throughout the summer, and the confirmation of 49ers' Enterprises taking over the club was met with great enthusiasm. The revelation that several renowned athletes would also be part of the ownership group has generated significant excitement among supporters and the sports community as a whole.

The addition of NHL stars Johnson and Landeskog further enhances the star-studded lineup of investors.

Erik Johnson, a skilled defenseman, has been a consistent force in the NHL, known for his defensive prowess and leadership qualities. Gabriel Landeskog, the Colorado Avalanche's captain, is recognized as one of the league's premier forwards, combining skill, strength, and a keen hockey sense.

By investing in Leeds United, these NHL stars are expanding their sporting interests beyond the ice rink, demonstrating their passion for football and their belief in the club's potential. Their involvement signifies the global appeal of Leeds United and the growing trend of athletes diversifying their investments.

With this influx of high-profile figures, Leeds United aims to capitalize on the expertise, resources, and connections that these athletes bring. The collective investment from such esteemed individuals not only enhances the club's financial stability but also adds a new dimension to its international reach.

Leeds United supporters can look forward to exciting times ahead as the club strives to return to its rightful place in the English Premier League. The collaboration between 49ers' Enterprises and these esteemed athletes promises to provide valuable support in achieving that goal.

Winnipeg Jets sign NHL forward Morgan Barron to 2-year contract

The Winnipeg Jets have reached an agreement with forward Morgan Barron on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1,350,000. The 24-year-old Barron had an impressive season in 2022-23, playing 70 games and achieving career highs in goals (8), assists (13), points (21), and penalty minutes (31).

He also made his playoff debut, featuring in all five games against the Vegas Golden Knights. Barron has accumulated 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and 41 penalty minutes in his 102 career NHL games, having previously played for the New York Rangers and Jets.

