NHL starting goalies tonight ft James Reimer: Projecting who to start for your fantasy hockey team | October 22

Yesterday's NHL games were packed with action and drama with 15 games. And we've seen how the goalie role was crucial in each of those games.

Today, there are only two games scheduled, offering a brief respite for hockey fans after yesterday's thrilling matchups. So, here's a list of projected starting goalies for today's games.

NHL starting goalies October 22

Calgary Flames vs Detroit Red Wings

Place and Time: Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

Calgary Flames starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie: James Reimer

Boston Bruins vs Anaheim Ducks

Place and Time: Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Boston Bruins starting goalie: Jeremy Swayman

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie: John Gibson

Recap of yesterday's NHL games

From thrilling victories to surprising upsets, the ice was alive with action as NHL teams clashed in high-stakes battles. Here's a quick recap of yesterday's outcomes:

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2, while the Arizona Coyotes edged past the Anaheim Ducks with a 2-1 win. The Montreal Canadiens secured a 3-2 victory against the Washington Capitals, and the Vancouver Canucks impressed with a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

In a tight match, the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Tampa Bay Lightning with a final score of 4-3, and the Buffalo Sabres triumphed 3-1 over the New York Islanders.

The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated Minnesota Wild 5-4, and the San Jose Sharks beat Nashville Predators 5-1. The St. Louis Blues outperformed the Pittsburgh Penguins, securing a 4-2 win.

The Dallas Stars narrowly defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4, and the Vegas Golden Knights emerged victorious with a 5-3 score against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Colorado Avalanche showcased their skills with a 6-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes, and the New York Rangers dominated the Seattle Kraken 4-1.

The Winnipeg Jets narrowly overcame the Edmonton Oilers with a 3-2 score, and the Boston Bruins secured a 4-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings.