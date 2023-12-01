NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 1

The role of goaltenders is increasingly pivotal in determining the outcome of NHL games and thus matchups in fantasy hockey. Today's matchups promise a spectacle of skill and strategy, and the focus will be on the guardians of the crease.

Let's delve into the projected starting goalies for the day's NHL games, exploring the formidable netminders set to face the barrage of shots. This should help fantasy hockey players know who to start but keep in mind that game-time decisions may vary in the NHL.

Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Ottawa Senators: Joonas Korpisalo

Columbus Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins

San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils

San Jose Sharks: Kaapo Kahkonen

New Jersey Devils: Vitek Vanecek

NHL goalie ranking by fantasy hockey points

Below are the league's goalies ranked by their points recorded in NHL Fantasy Hockey at the time of writing:

Thatcher Demko (VAN): 116.8 Alexandar Georgiev (COL): 110.0 Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA): 107.7 Adin Hill (LV): 107.4 Cam Talbot (LA): 101.3 Tristan Jarry (PIT): 101.0 Connor Hellebuyck (WPG): 98.8 Jake Oettinger (DAL): 93.3 Connor Ingram (ARI): 91.0 Jordan Binnington (STL): 88.0 Jonas Johansson (TB): 87.6 Jeremy Swayman (BOS): 87.4 Juuse Saros (NSH): 84.8 Joseph Woll (TOR): 82.4 Igor Shesterkin (NYR): 82.1 Ilya Sorokin (NYI): 78.8 Elvis Merzlikins (CLB): 72.3 Carter Hart (PHI): 69.8 Linus Ullmark (BOS): 69.2 Stuart Skinner (EDM): 67.0 Jacob Markstrom (CGY): 65.0 Ville Husso (DET): 64.0 MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ): 61.9 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF): 61.8 Jonathan Quick (NYR): 61.5 Vitek Vanecek (NJ): 61.0 John Gibson (ANA): 57.6 Logan Thompson (LV): 57.4 Joonas Korpisalo (OTT): 57.2 Petr Mrazek (CHI): 57.0 Charlie Lindgren (WAS): 57.0 Semyon Varlamov (NYI): 56.4 Sam Montembeault (MON): 52.8 Philipp Grubauer (SEA): 49.0 Darcy Kuemper (WAS): 49.0 Joel Hofer (STL): 45.4 Filip Gustavsson (MIN): 45.0 Lukas Dostal (ANA): 41.1 Jake Allen (MON): 41.0 Scott Wedgewood (DAL): 40.0 Joey Daccord (SEA): 39.6 Casey DeSmith (VAN): 39.2 Antti Raanta (CAR): 38.0 Akira Schmid (NJ): 37.4 Alex Lyon (DET): 35.6 Karel Vejmelka (ARI): 34.6 Ilya Samsonov (TOR): 33.8 Samuel Ersson (PHI): 33.6 Spencer Martin (CLB): 32.6 Anthony Stolarz (FLA): 31.7 Dan Vladar (CGY): 31.6 James Reimer (DET): 31.0 Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT): 30.6 Frederik Andersen (CAR): 30.4 Kevin Lankinen (NSH): 30.2 Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR): 28.4 Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ): 28.2 Devon Levi (BUF): 28.0 Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN): 27.9 Arvid Soderblom (CHI): 26.8 Pheonix Copley (LA): 23.0 Cayden Primeau (MON): 22.4 Ivan Prosvetov (COL): 20.2 Anton Forsberg (OTT): 20.0 Laurent Brossoit (WPG): 16.4 Hunter Shepard (WAS): 15.8 Jack Campbell (EDM): 12.4 Magnus Hellberg (PIT): 11.8 Matt Tomkins (TB): 11.0 Eric Comrie (BUF): 10.4 Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB): 10.2 Calvin Petersen (PHI): 10.0 Louis Domingue (NYR): 9.0 Calvin Pickard (EDM): 3.7 Dustin Wolf (CGY): 2.8 Magnus Chrona (SJ): -1.4