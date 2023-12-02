NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 2

Goaltending stands as the backbone of every NHL team, influencing the outcome of games with every save. As we delve into today's NHL games, these starting netminders will take center stage in the battle for supremacy on the ice.

Here we are listing the projected starting goalies for each NHL game, providing insights for Fantasy Hockey players. These NHL goalie's FTPS numbers are listed below.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)

Chicago Blackhawks vs Winnipeg Jets

Arvid Soderblom (Chicago Blackhawks)

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

New York Rangers vs Nashville Predators

Jonathan Quick (New York Rangers)

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

New York Islanders vs Florida Panthers

Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers)

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Linus Ullmark (Boston Bruins)

Joseph Woll (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers)

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Seattle Kraken vs Ottawa Senators

Joey Daccord (Seattle Kraken)

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa Senators)

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens

Ville Husso (Detroit Red Wings)

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens)

Buffalo Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres)

Antti Raanta (Carolina Hurricanes)

St Louis Blues vs Arizona Coyotes

Jordan Binnington (St Louis Blues)

Connor Ingram (Arizona Coyotes)

Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights

Charlie Lindgren (Washington Capitals)

Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights)

Colorado Avalanche vs Anaheim Ducks

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)

John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks)

Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames)

Note : Game time decisions for starting NHL goalies may vary.

NHL goalie ranking by fantasy hockey points

Below are the league's goalies ranked by their points recorded in NHL Fantasy Hockey:

Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 116.8 Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 110.2 Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 107.7 Adin Hill (LV) - 107.4 Cam Talbot (LA) - 101.3 Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 101.0 Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 98.8 Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 93.3 Connor Ingram (ARI) - 91.0 Jordan Binnington (STL) - 88.0 Jonas Johansson (TB) - 87.6 Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 87.4 Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 83.5 Joseph Woll (TOR) - 82.4 Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 82.1 Juuse Saros (NSH) - 79.8 Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 78.8 Carter Hart (PHI) - 69.8 Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 69.2 Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 67.0 Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 67.0 Ville Husso (DET) - 64.0 MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 61.9 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 61.8 Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 61.5 Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 61.0 John Gibson (ANA) - 57.6 Logan Thompson (LV) - 57.4 Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 57.0 Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 57.0 Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 57.0 Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 56.4 Sam Montembeault (MON) - 52.8 Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 50.0 Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 49.0 Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 49.0 Joel Hofer (STL) - 45.4 Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 41.1 Jake Allen (MON) - 41.0 Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 40.0 Joey Daccord (SEA) - 39.6 Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 39.2 Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 39.0 Antti Raanta (CAR) - 38.0 Alex Lyon (DET) - 35.6 Akira Schmid (NJ) - 34.8 Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 34.6 Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 33.8 Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 33.6 Spencer Martin (CLB) - 32.6 Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 31.7 Dan Vladar (CGY) - 31.6 James Reimer (DET) - 31.0 Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 30.6 Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 30.2 Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 28.4 Devon Levi (BUF) - 28.0 Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 27.9 Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 26.8 Pheonix Copley (LA) - 23.0 Cayden Primeau (MON) - 22.4 Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 20.2 Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 20.0 Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 16.4 Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 15.8 Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 11.8 Matt Tomkins (TB) - 11.0 Eric Comrie (BUF) - 10.4 Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) - 10.2 Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 10.0 Louis Domingue (NYR) - 9.0 Calvin Pickard (EDM) - 3.7 Dustin Wolf (CGY) - 2.8 Magnus Chrona (SJ) - (-1.4)