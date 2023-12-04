NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 4

As the puck drops today, the spotlight will be on the NHL teams and their goaltenders. In the fast-paced NHL, each game is full of skill, strategy and split-second decision-making, with netminders playing a pivotal role in determining the outcome.

Today's schedule of NHL games promises no shortage of excitement. And as the teams prepare to face off, we will explore the projected goaltenders who'll start for their respective teams.

Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers)

Carolina Hurricanes vs Winnipeg Jets

Antti Raanta (Carolina Hurricanes)

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Seattle Kraken vs Montreal Canadiens

Joey Daccord (Seattle Kraken)

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens)

Washington Capitals vs Arizona Coyotes

Darcy Kuemper (Washington Capitals)

Connor Ingram (Arizona Coyotes)

St Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights

Jordan Binnington (St Louis Blues)

Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights)

Note : Game time decisions for starting NHL goalies may vary.

NHL goalie ranking by fantasy hockey points

Below are the league's goalies ranked by their points recorded in NHL Fantasy Hockey:

Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 122.8 Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 114.0 Cam Talbot (LA) - 111.3 Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 107.7 Adin Hill (LV) - 107.4 Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 106.8 Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 104.2 Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 103.7 Connor Ingram (ARI) - 101.2 Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 96.2 Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 91.7 Juuse Saros (NSH) - 90.6 Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 89.2 Jordan Binnington (STL) - 88.0 Jonas Johansson (TB) - 87.0 Joseph Woll (TOR) - 85.0 Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 83.5 Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 78.6 Ville Husso (DET) - 70.2 Carter Hart (PHI) - 69.8 Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 67.6 Logan Thompson (LV) - 67.6 Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 67.0 John Gibson (ANA) - 66.4 Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 66.1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 65.2 MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 61.9 Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 61.0 Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 59.0 Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 57.0 Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 57.0 Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 56.4 Sam Montembeault (MON) - 52.8 Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 52.4 Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 50.0 Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 49.0 Joel Hofer (STL) - 46.0 Joey Daccord (SEA) - 42.8 Jake Allen (MON) - 42.1 Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 41.4 Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 41.1 Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 40.0 Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 39.2 Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 39.0 Antti Raanta (CAR) - 38.0 Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 37.5 Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 35.8 Alex Lyon (DET) - 35.6 Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 35.4 Akira Schmid (NJ) - 34.8 Spencer Martin (CLB) - 34.6 Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 34.6 Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 33.8 Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 32.3 Dan Vladar (CGY) - 31.6 James Reimer (DET) - 31.0 Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 30.8 Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 30.6 Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 28.8 Devon Levi (BUF) - 28.0 Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 24.0 Pheonix Copley (LA) - 23.0 Cayden Primeau (MON) - 22.4 Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 16.4 Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 15.8 Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 11.8 Matt Tomkins (TB) - 11.0 Eric Comrie (BUF) - 10.2 Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 10.0 Louis Domingue (NYR) - 9.0 Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) - 8.0 Calvin Pickard (EDM) - 3.7 Dustin Wolf (CGY) - 2.8 Magnus Chrona (SJ) - (-1.4)