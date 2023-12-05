NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 5

Get ready for a goaltending showdown as the NHL action heats up today. In the NHL, every game showcases skills in goaltending, with netminders taking center stage in the quest for victory.

As NHL teams prepare to face off, we delve into the projected starting goalies, exploring their FTPS and the opponents they'll face.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Cam Talbot (Kings)

Elvis Merzlikins (Blue Jackets)

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

Igor Shesterkin (Rangers)

Anton Forsberg (Senators)

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Islanders

Kaapo Kahkonen (Sharks)

Ilya Sorokin (Islanders)

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres

Alex Lyon (Red Wings)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sabres)

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Juuse Saros (Predators)

Arvid Soderblom (Blackhawks)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche

John Gibson (Ducks)

Alexandar Georgiev (Avalanche)

Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Filip Gustavsson (Wild)

Jacob Markstrom (Flames)

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks

Vitek Vanecek (Devils)

Thatcher Demko (Canucks)

Note : Game time decisions for starting NHL goalies may vary.

NHL goalie ranking by fantasy hockey points

Below are the league's goalies ranked by their points recorded in NHL Fantasy Hockey:

Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 122.8 Connor Ingram (ARI) - 114.4 Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 114.0 Cam Talbot (LA) - 111.3 Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 107.7 Adin Hill (LV) - 107.4 Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 106.8 Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 104.2 Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 103.5 Jordan Binnington (STL) - 98.6 Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 96.2 Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 91.7 Juuse Saros (NSH) - 90.6 Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 89.2 Jonas Johansson (TB) - 87.0 Joseph Woll (TOR) - 85.0 Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 83.5 Carter Hart (PHI) - 80.0 Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 78.6 Logan Thompson (LV) - 70.6 Ville Husso (DET) - 70.2 Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 67.6 Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 67.0 John Gibson (ANA) - 66.4 Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 66.1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 65.2 Sam Montembeault (MON) - 62.0 MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 61.9 Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 61.0 Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 59.0 Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 57.8 Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 57.0 Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 56.4 Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 51.2 Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 50.0 Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 49.8 Joel Hofer (STL) - 46.0 Joey Daccord (SEA) - 42.8 Jake Allen (MON) - 42.1 Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 41.4 Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 41.1 Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 40.0 Antti Raanta (CAR) - 40.0 Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 39.2 Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 39.0 Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 37.5 Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 35.8 Alex Lyon (DET) - 35.6 Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 35.4 Akira Schmid (NJ) - 34.8 Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 34.8 Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 34.6 Spencer Martin (CLB) - 34.6 Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 33.8 Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 32.3 Dan Vladar (CGY) - 31.6 James Reimer (DET) - 31.0 Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 30.8 Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 28.8 Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 28.8 Devon Levi (BUF) - 28.0 Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 24.0 Pheonix Copley (LA) - 23.0 Cayden Primeau (MON) - 22.4 Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) - 21.0 Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 15.8 Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 11.8 Matt Tomkins (TB) - 11.0 Eric Comrie (BUF) - 10.2 Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 10.0 Louis Domingue (NYR) - 9.0 Calvin Pickard (EDM) - 3.7 Dustin Wolf (CGY) - 2.8 Magnus Chrona (SJ) - (-1.4)