NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 6

As the puck drops and the arenas come alive, NHL enthusiasts eagerly await the crucial matchups set to unfold on the ice. The backbone of every team's defense, the goaltenders, take center stage, prepared to stand tall between the pipes and thwart the opposition's offensive onslaught.

In this article, we will delve into today's NHL games, and list the projected starting goalies, analyzing the netminders who hold the key to their team's success.

Dallas Stars vs Florida Panthers

Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Vegas Golden Knights vs St Louis Blues

Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights)

Jordan Binnington (St Louis Blues)

Carolina Hurricanes vs Edmonton Oilers

Antti Raanta (Carolina Hurricanes)

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)

Note : Game time decisions for starting NHL goalies may vary.

NHL goalie ranking by fantasy hockey points

Below are the league's goalies ranked by their points recorded in NHL Fantasy Hockey:

Alexandar Georgiev - 123.2 Thatcher Demko - 122.0 Connor Ingram - 114.4 Cam Talbot - 111.3 Sergei Bobrovsky - 107.7 Adin Hill - 107.4 Connor Hellebuyck - 106.8 Tristan Jarry - 104.0 Jake Oettinger - 103.5 Jordan Binnington - 98.6 Juuse Saros - 97.6 Jeremy Swayman - 96.2 Igor Shesterkin - 92.5 Ilya Sorokin - 90.6 Jonas Johansson - 87.0 Elvis Merzlikins - 86.5 Joseph Woll - 85.0 Carter Hart - 80.0 Linus Ullmark - 78.6 Logan Thompson - 70.6 Ville Husso - 70.2 John Gibson - 68.8 Jacob Markstrom - 67.6 Stuart Skinner - 67.0 Vitek Vanecek - 66.6 Jonathan Quick - 66.1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - 65.2 Sam Montembeault - 62.0 MacKenzie Blackwood - 61.9 Petr Mrazek - 59.0 Filip Gustavsson - 58.6 Charlie Lindgren - 57.8 Joonas Korpisalo - 57.0 Semyon Varlamov - 56.4 Philipp Grubauer - 51.2 Darcy Kuemper - 49.8 Kaapo Kahkonen - 47.0 Joel Hofer - 46.0 Anton Forsberg - 45.4 Alex Lyon - 43.4 Joey Daccord - 42.8 Jake Allen - 42.1 Samuel Ersson - 41.4 Lukas Dostal - 41.1 Antti Raanta - 40.0 Scott Wedgewood - 40.0 Casey DeSmith - 39.2 Marc-Andre Fleury - 37.5 Pyotr Kochetkov - 35.4 Akira Schmid - 34.8 Alex Nedeljkovic - 34.8 Spencer Martin - 34.6 Karel Vejmelka - 34.6 Ilya Samsonov - 33.8 Anthony Stolarz - 32.3 Arvid Soderblom - 31.2 Dan Vladar - 31.2 James Reimer - 31.0 Frederik Andersen - 30.4 Kevin Lankinen - 30.4 Pheonix Copley - 30.2 Laurent Brossoit - 28.8 Devon Levi - 28.0 Ivan Prosvetov - 24.0 Cayden Primeau - 22.4 Andrei Vasilevskiy - 21.0 Hunter Shepard - 15.8 Jack Campbell - 12.4 Magnus Hellberg - 11.8 Eric Comrie - 11.0 Matt Tomkins - 11.0 Calvin Petersen - 10.0 Louis Domingue - 9.0 Calvin Pickard - 3.7 Dustin Wolf - 3.0 Magnus Chrona - (-1.4)