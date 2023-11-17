NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team feat. Alex Lyon | November 17

Goaltenders are the last line of defense and their importance in any NHL game cannot be overstated. These netminders hold the fate of their teams, facing a barrage of shots and high-speed plays each game night. Today's NHL matchups promise to be no different, with a lineup of talented goaltenders set to guard the crease and showcase their skill between the pipes.

Here we delve into the projected starting goalies for the day's riveting NHL clashes.

NHL starting goalies on November 17

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Alex Lyon (Detroit Red Wings)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets

Eric Comrie (Buffalo Sabres)

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anthony Stolarz (Florida Panthers)

John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks)

Note : Game time decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points

Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

Thatcher Demko (VAN): 84.4 FTPS Cam Talbot (LA): 82.1 FTPS Adin Hill (LV): 78.8 FTPS Jake Oettinger (DAL): 77.7 FTPS Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA): 74.8 FTPS Alexandar Georgiev (COL): 73.4 FTPS Jordan Binnington (STL): 69.6 FTPS Jonas Johansson (TB): 69.0 FTPS Tristan Jarry (PIT): 67.8 FTPS Jeremy Swayman (BOS): 61.8 FTPS Connor Hellebuyck (WPG): 59.8 FTPS Linus Ullmark (BOS): 58.6 FTPS Joonas Korpisalo (OTT): 55.8 FTPS Carter Hart (PHI): 55.0 FTPS Connor Ingram (ARI): 54.6 FTPS Vitek Vanecek (NJ): 54.4 FTPS Ville Husso (DET): 51.4 FTPS Logan Thompson (LV): 50.4 FTPS Petr Mrazek (CHI): 50.2 FTPS Igor Shesterkin (NYR): 50.1 FTPS Joseph Woll (TOR): 49.4 FTPS Ilya Sorokin (NYI): 49.4 FTPS Jacob Markstrom (CGY): 48.6 FTPS Juuse Saros (NSH): 48.4 FTPS John Gibson (ANA): 47.8 FTPS Lukas Dostal (ANA): 44.6 FTPS Elvis Merzlikins (CLB): 44.5 FTPS MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ): 42.5 FTPS Jonathan Quick (NYR): 40.7 FTPS Semyon Varlamov (NYI): 40.0 FTPS Casey DeSmith (VAN): 39.6 FTPS Philipp Grubauer (SEA): 39.5 FTPS Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF): 38.7 FTPS Karel Vejmelka (ARI): 37.0 FTPS Jake Allen (MON): 37.0 FTPS Sam Montembeault (MON): 36.6 FTPS Stuart Skinner (EDM): 36.0 FTPS Charlie Lindgren (WAS): 35.8 FTPS Darcy Kuemper (WAS): 33.4 FTPS Joey Daccord (SEA): 31.2 FTPS James Reimer (DET): 30.8 FTPS Frederik Andersen (CAR): 30.4 FTPS Joel Hofer (STL): 29.8 FTPS Scott Wedgewood (DAL): 29.6 FTPS Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN): 27.7 FTPS Antti Raanta (CAR): 26.4 FTPS Devon Levi (BUF): 26.4 FTPS Filip Gustavsson (MIN): 25.0 FTPS Ilya Samsonov (TOR): 23.4 FTPS Spencer Martin (CLB): 23.0 FTPS Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ): 21.6 FTPS Akira Schmid (NJ): 16.8 FTPS Arvid Soderblom (CHI): 15.8 FTPS Hunter Shepard (WAS): 15.8 FTPS Anthony Stolarz (FLA): 15.7 FTPS Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR): 13.8 FTPS Samuel Ersson (PHI): 13.6 FTPS Dan Vladar (CGY): 13.4 FTPS Jack Campbell (EDM): 12.4 FTPS Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT): 11.8 FTPS Magnus Hellberg (PIT): 11.8 FTPS Eric Comrie (BUF): 11.8 FTPS Cayden Primeau (MON): 11.4 FTPS Kevin Lankinen (NSH): 11.4 FTPS Matt Tomkins (TB): 11.0 FTPS Ivan Prosvetov (COL): 10.4 FTPS Anton Forsberg (OTT): 10.0 FTPS Calvin Petersen (PHI): 10.0 FTPS Louis Domingue (NYR): 9.0 FTPS Laurent Brossoit (WPG): 8.6 FTPS Dustin Wolf (CGY): 2.8 FTPS Pheonix Copley (LA): 1.4 FTPS Magnus Chrona (SJ): -1.4 FTPS