NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team feat. Alex Lyon | November 17

Goaltenders are the last line of defense and their importance in any NHL game cannot be overstated. These netminders hold the fate of their teams, facing a barrage of shots and high-speed plays each game night. Today's NHL matchups promise to be no different, with a lineup of talented goaltenders set to guard the crease and showcase their skill between the pipes.
Here we delve into the projected starting goalies for the day's riveting NHL clashes.
NHL starting goalies on November 17
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)
- Alex Lyon (Detroit Red Wings)
Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets
- Eric Comrie (Buffalo Sabres)
- Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)
Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks
- Anthony Stolarz (Florida Panthers)
- John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks)
Note: Game time decisions may vary.
NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points
Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):
- Thatcher Demko (VAN): 84.4 FTPS
- Cam Talbot (LA): 82.1 FTPS
- Adin Hill (LV): 78.8 FTPS
- Jake Oettinger (DAL): 77.7 FTPS
- Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA): 74.8 FTPS
- Alexandar Georgiev (COL): 73.4 FTPS
- Jordan Binnington (STL): 69.6 FTPS
- Jonas Johansson (TB): 69.0 FTPS
- Tristan Jarry (PIT): 67.8 FTPS
- Jeremy Swayman (BOS): 61.8 FTPS
- Connor Hellebuyck (WPG): 59.8 FTPS
- Linus Ullmark (BOS): 58.6 FTPS
- Joonas Korpisalo (OTT): 55.8 FTPS
- Carter Hart (PHI): 55.0 FTPS
- Connor Ingram (ARI): 54.6 FTPS
- Vitek Vanecek (NJ): 54.4 FTPS
- Ville Husso (DET): 51.4 FTPS
- Logan Thompson (LV): 50.4 FTPS
- Petr Mrazek (CHI): 50.2 FTPS
- Igor Shesterkin (NYR): 50.1 FTPS
- Joseph Woll (TOR): 49.4 FTPS
- Ilya Sorokin (NYI): 49.4 FTPS
- Jacob Markstrom (CGY): 48.6 FTPS
- Juuse Saros (NSH): 48.4 FTPS
- John Gibson (ANA): 47.8 FTPS
- Lukas Dostal (ANA): 44.6 FTPS
- Elvis Merzlikins (CLB): 44.5 FTPS
- MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ): 42.5 FTPS
- Jonathan Quick (NYR): 40.7 FTPS
- Semyon Varlamov (NYI): 40.0 FTPS
- Casey DeSmith (VAN): 39.6 FTPS
- Philipp Grubauer (SEA): 39.5 FTPS
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF): 38.7 FTPS
- Karel Vejmelka (ARI): 37.0 FTPS
- Jake Allen (MON): 37.0 FTPS
- Sam Montembeault (MON): 36.6 FTPS
- Stuart Skinner (EDM): 36.0 FTPS
- Charlie Lindgren (WAS): 35.8 FTPS
- Darcy Kuemper (WAS): 33.4 FTPS
- Joey Daccord (SEA): 31.2 FTPS
- James Reimer (DET): 30.8 FTPS
- Frederik Andersen (CAR): 30.4 FTPS
- Joel Hofer (STL): 29.8 FTPS
- Scott Wedgewood (DAL): 29.6 FTPS
- Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN): 27.7 FTPS
- Antti Raanta (CAR): 26.4 FTPS
- Devon Levi (BUF): 26.4 FTPS
- Filip Gustavsson (MIN): 25.0 FTPS
- Ilya Samsonov (TOR): 23.4 FTPS
- Spencer Martin (CLB): 23.0 FTPS
- Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ): 21.6 FTPS
- Akira Schmid (NJ): 16.8 FTPS
- Arvid Soderblom (CHI): 15.8 FTPS
- Hunter Shepard (WAS): 15.8 FTPS
- Anthony Stolarz (FLA): 15.7 FTPS
- Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR): 13.8 FTPS
- Samuel Ersson (PHI): 13.6 FTPS
- Dan Vladar (CGY): 13.4 FTPS
- Jack Campbell (EDM): 12.4 FTPS
- Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT): 11.8 FTPS
- Magnus Hellberg (PIT): 11.8 FTPS
- Eric Comrie (BUF): 11.8 FTPS
- Cayden Primeau (MON): 11.4 FTPS
- Kevin Lankinen (NSH): 11.4 FTPS
- Matt Tomkins (TB): 11.0 FTPS
- Ivan Prosvetov (COL): 10.4 FTPS
- Anton Forsberg (OTT): 10.0 FTPS
- Calvin Petersen (PHI): 10.0 FTPS
- Louis Domingue (NYR): 9.0 FTPS
- Laurent Brossoit (WPG): 8.6 FTPS
- Dustin Wolf (CGY): 2.8 FTPS
- Pheonix Copley (LA): 1.4 FTPS
- Magnus Chrona (SJ): -1.4 FTPS
