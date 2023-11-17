Ice Hockey
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Nov 17, 2023 14:53 GMT
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two
NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team feat. Alex Lyon | November 17

Goaltenders are the last line of defense and their importance in any NHL game cannot be overstated. These netminders hold the fate of their teams, facing a barrage of shots and high-speed plays each game night. Today's NHL matchups promise to be no different, with a lineup of talented goaltenders set to guard the crease and showcase their skill between the pipes.

Here we delve into the projected starting goalies for the day's riveting NHL clashes.

NHL starting goalies on November 17

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings

  • Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)
  • Alex Lyon (Detroit Red Wings)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets

  • Eric Comrie (Buffalo Sabres)
  • Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Florida Panthers vs. Anaheim Ducks

  • Anthony Stolarz (Florida Panthers)
  • John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks)

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points

Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

  1. Thatcher Demko (VAN): 84.4 FTPS
  2. Cam Talbot (LA): 82.1 FTPS
  3. Adin Hill (LV): 78.8 FTPS
  4. Jake Oettinger (DAL): 77.7 FTPS
  5. Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA): 74.8 FTPS
  6. Alexandar Georgiev (COL): 73.4 FTPS
  7. Jordan Binnington (STL): 69.6 FTPS
  8. Jonas Johansson (TB): 69.0 FTPS
  9. Tristan Jarry (PIT): 67.8 FTPS
  10. Jeremy Swayman (BOS): 61.8 FTPS
  11. Connor Hellebuyck (WPG): 59.8 FTPS
  12. Linus Ullmark (BOS): 58.6 FTPS
  13. Joonas Korpisalo (OTT): 55.8 FTPS
  14. Carter Hart (PHI): 55.0 FTPS
  15. Connor Ingram (ARI): 54.6 FTPS
  16. Vitek Vanecek (NJ): 54.4 FTPS
  17. Ville Husso (DET): 51.4 FTPS
  18. Logan Thompson (LV): 50.4 FTPS
  19. Petr Mrazek (CHI): 50.2 FTPS
  20. Igor Shesterkin (NYR): 50.1 FTPS
  21. Joseph Woll (TOR): 49.4 FTPS
  22. Ilya Sorokin (NYI): 49.4 FTPS
  23. Jacob Markstrom (CGY): 48.6 FTPS
  24. Juuse Saros (NSH): 48.4 FTPS
  25. John Gibson (ANA): 47.8 FTPS
  26. Lukas Dostal (ANA): 44.6 FTPS
  27. Elvis Merzlikins (CLB): 44.5 FTPS
  28. MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ): 42.5 FTPS
  29. Jonathan Quick (NYR): 40.7 FTPS
  30. Semyon Varlamov (NYI): 40.0 FTPS
  31. Casey DeSmith (VAN): 39.6 FTPS
  32. Philipp Grubauer (SEA): 39.5 FTPS
  33. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF): 38.7 FTPS
  34. Karel Vejmelka (ARI): 37.0 FTPS
  35. Jake Allen (MON): 37.0 FTPS
  36. Sam Montembeault (MON): 36.6 FTPS
  37. Stuart Skinner (EDM): 36.0 FTPS
  38. Charlie Lindgren (WAS): 35.8 FTPS
  39. Darcy Kuemper (WAS): 33.4 FTPS
  40. Joey Daccord (SEA): 31.2 FTPS
  41. James Reimer (DET): 30.8 FTPS
  42. Frederik Andersen (CAR): 30.4 FTPS
  43. Joel Hofer (STL): 29.8 FTPS
  44. Scott Wedgewood (DAL): 29.6 FTPS
  45. Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN): 27.7 FTPS
  46. Antti Raanta (CAR): 26.4 FTPS
  47. Devon Levi (BUF): 26.4 FTPS
  48. Filip Gustavsson (MIN): 25.0 FTPS
  49. Ilya Samsonov (TOR): 23.4 FTPS
  50. Spencer Martin (CLB): 23.0 FTPS
  51. Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ): 21.6 FTPS
  52. Akira Schmid (NJ): 16.8 FTPS
  53. Arvid Soderblom (CHI): 15.8 FTPS
  54. Hunter Shepard (WAS): 15.8 FTPS
  55. Anthony Stolarz (FLA): 15.7 FTPS
  56. Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR): 13.8 FTPS
  57. Samuel Ersson (PHI): 13.6 FTPS
  58. Dan Vladar (CGY): 13.4 FTPS
  59. Jack Campbell (EDM): 12.4 FTPS
  60. Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT): 11.8 FTPS
  61. Magnus Hellberg (PIT): 11.8 FTPS
  62. Eric Comrie (BUF): 11.8 FTPS
  63. Cayden Primeau (MON): 11.4 FTPS
  64. Kevin Lankinen (NSH): 11.4 FTPS
  65. Matt Tomkins (TB): 11.0 FTPS
  66. Ivan Prosvetov (COL): 10.4 FTPS
  67. Anton Forsberg (OTT): 10.0 FTPS
  68. Calvin Petersen (PHI): 10.0 FTPS
  69. Louis Domingue (NYR): 9.0 FTPS
  70. Laurent Brossoit (WPG): 8.6 FTPS
  71. Dustin Wolf (CGY): 2.8 FTPS
  72. Pheonix Copley (LA): 1.4 FTPS
  73. Magnus Chrona (SJ): -1.4 FTPS

