NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team feat. Jonathan Quick | November 4

As the NHL action heats up, Saturday promises to be an exhilarating day for hockey fans with a total of 15 games on the schedule. Across the league, 30 teams are preparing to showcase their best on the ice, each vying for those crucial points in the standings.

While every NHL player contributes to the team's success, it's often the goaltender who stands as the last line of defense. In this list, we'll delve into the projected starting goalies for today's NHL matchups, shedding light on the pivotal roles these netminders will play in their respective teams' quest for victory.

Projected NHL starting goalies on November 4

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers

Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros

Fantasy Hockey points this season (45.2)

Edmonton Oilers: Stuart Skinner

Fantasy Hockey points this season (9.8)

Winnipeg Jets vs Arizona Coyotes

Winnipeg Jets: Connor Hellebuyck

Fantasy Hockey points this season (36.0)

Arizona Coyotes: Karel Vejmelka

Fantasy Hockey points this season (31.0)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Ottawa Senators

Tampa Bay Lightning: Jonas Johansson

Fantasy Hockey points this season (56.0)

Ottawa Senators: Joonas Korpisalo

Fantasy Hockey points this season (30.6)

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins

Fantasy Hockey points this season (32.5)

Washington Capitals: Charlie Lindgren

Fantasy Hockey points this season (2.2)

Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Buffalo Sabres: Devon Levi

Fantasy Hockey points this season (13.4)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll

Fantasy Hockey points this season (35.0)

Montreal Canadiens vs St Louis Blues

Montreal Canadiens: Samuel Montembeault

Fantasy Hockey points this season (20.8)

St Louis Blues: Joel Hofer

Fantasy Hockey points this season (14.6)

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings

Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark

Fantasy Hockey points this season (38.8)

Detroit Red Wings: Ville Husso

Fantasy Hockey points this season (38.2)

Los Angeles Kings vs Philadelphia Flyers

Los Angeles Kings: Cam Talbot

Fantasy Hockey points this season (47.5)

Philadelphia Flyers: Cal Petersen

Fantasy Hockey points this season (X)

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders

Carolina Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen

Fantasy Hockey points this season (30.4)

New York Islanders: Ilya Sorokin

Fantasy Hockey points this season (36.6)

New York Rangers vs Minnesota Wild

New York Rangers: Jonathan Quick

Fantasy Hockey points this season (23.2)

Minnesota Wild: Filip Gustavsson

Fantasy Hockey points this season (26.4)

Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks

Florida Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky

Fantasy Hockey points this season (45.0)

Chicago Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek

Fantasy Hockey points this season (29.4)

Dallas Stars vs Vancouver Canucks

Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger

Fantasy Hockey points this season (50.2)

Vancouver Canucks: Thatcher Demko

Fantasy Hockey points this season (53.6)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs San Jose Sharks

Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry

Fantasy Hockey points this season (28.2)

San Jose Sharks: Mackenzie Blackwood

Fantasy Hockey points this season (18.3)

Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken

Calgary Flames: Jacob Markstrom

Fantasy Hockey points this season (24.6)

Seattle Kraken: Philipp Grubauer

Fantasy Hockey points this season (27.3)

Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights

Colorado Avalanche: Alexandar Georgiev

Fantasy Hockey points this season (55.0)

Vegas Golden Knights: Adin Hill

Fantasy Hockey points this season (43.2)

Note: Game time decision in the NHL matchups may vary.