NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team feat. Jonathan Quick | November 4

As the NHL action heats up, Saturday promises to be an exhilarating day for hockey fans with a total of 15 games on the schedule. Across the league, 30 teams are preparing to showcase their best on the ice, each vying for those crucial points in the standings.
While every NHL player contributes to the team's success, it's often the goaltender who stands as the last line of defense. In this list, we'll delve into the projected starting goalies for today's NHL matchups, shedding light on the pivotal roles these netminders will play in their respective teams' quest for victory.
Projected NHL starting goalies on November 4
Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers
Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (45.2)
Edmonton Oilers: Stuart Skinner
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (9.8)
Winnipeg Jets vs Arizona Coyotes
Winnipeg Jets: Connor Hellebuyck
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (36.0)
Arizona Coyotes: Karel Vejmelka
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (31.0)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Ottawa Senators
Tampa Bay Lightning: Jonas Johansson
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (56.0)
Ottawa Senators: Joonas Korpisalo
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (30.6)
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals
Columbus Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (32.5)
Washington Capitals: Charlie Lindgren
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (2.2)
Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs
Buffalo Sabres: Devon Levi
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (13.4)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (35.0)
Montreal Canadiens vs St Louis Blues
Montreal Canadiens: Samuel Montembeault
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (20.8)
St Louis Blues: Joel Hofer
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (14.6)
Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings
Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (38.8)
Detroit Red Wings: Ville Husso
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (38.2)
Los Angeles Kings vs Philadelphia Flyers
Los Angeles Kings: Cam Talbot
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (47.5)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cal Petersen
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (X)
Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders
Carolina Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (30.4)
New York Islanders: Ilya Sorokin
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (36.6)
New York Rangers vs Minnesota Wild
New York Rangers: Jonathan Quick
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (23.2)
Minnesota Wild: Filip Gustavsson
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (26.4)
Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks
Florida Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (45.0)
Chicago Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (29.4)
Dallas Stars vs Vancouver Canucks
Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (50.2)
Vancouver Canucks: Thatcher Demko
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (53.6)
Pittsburgh Penguins vs San Jose Sharks
Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (28.2)
San Jose Sharks: Mackenzie Blackwood
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (18.3)
Calgary Flames vs Seattle Kraken
Calgary Flames: Jacob Markstrom
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (24.6)
Seattle Kraken: Philipp Grubauer
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (27.3)
Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights
Colorado Avalanche: Alexandar Georgiev
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (55.0)
Vegas Golden Knights: Adin Hill
- Fantasy Hockey points this season (43.2)
Note: Game time decision in the NHL matchups may vary.