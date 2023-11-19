NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team feat. Joseph Woll | November 19

In today's NHL matchups, the spotlight will be on the masked guardians of the crease, the goaltenders. As the league's top teams prepare to face off, the importance of a solid netminder cannot be denied. From Toronto to Anaheim, the starting goalies take center stage, ready to make the crucial saves that can turn the tide of the NHL game.

Here, we delve into the goaltending matchups for today's NHL games.

NHL starting goalies on November 19

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild

Toronto Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll

Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Columbus Blue Jackets: Spencer Martin

Philadelphia Flyers: Samuel Ersson

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Vegas Golden Knights: Adin Hill

Pittsburgh Penguins: Magnus Hellberg

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Buffalo Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Chicago Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek

St Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks

St Louis Blues: Joel Hofer

Anaheim Ducks: John Gibson

Note : NHL game time decisions may vary.

NHL goalie ranking by fantasy hockey points

Below are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

Cam Talbot (LA): 91.9 FPTS Thatcher Demko (VAN): 84.8 FPTS Alexandar Georgiev (COL): 80.4 FPTS Jake Oettinger (DAL): 79.1 FPTS Adin Hill (LV): 78.8 FPTS Jonas Johansson (TB): 77.8 FPTS Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA): 74.8 FPTS Tristan Jarry (PIT): 70.8 FPTS Jordan Binnington (STL): 69.8 FPTS Jeremy Swayman (BOS): 68.8 FPTS Connor Hellebuyck (WPG): 68.0 FPTS Carter Hart (PHI): 62.6 FPTS Linus Ullmark (BOS): 58.6 FPTS Igor Shesterkin (NYR): 58.1 FPTS Vitek Vanecek (NJ): 56.4 FPTS Joonas Korpisalo (OTT): 55.8 FPTS Connor Ingram (ARI): 54.6 FPTS Logan Thompson (LV): 53.2 FPTS John Gibson (ANA): 52.4 FPTS Ilya Sorokin (NYI): 52.4 FPTS Ville Husso (DET): 51.4 FPTS Jacob Markstrom (CGY): 50.4 FPTS Petr Mrazek (CHI): 50.2 FPTS Joseph Woll (TOR): 49.4 FPTS Juuse Saros (NSH): 48.4 FPTS Philipp Grubauer (SEA): 45.7 FPTS Lukas Dostal (ANA): 45.1 FPTS Elvis Merzlikins (CLB): 44.9 FPTS Charlie Lindgren (WAS): 44.4 FPTS MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ): 42.5 FPTS Jonathan Quick (NYR): 40.7 FPTS Semyon Varlamov (NYI): 40.0 FPTS Jake Allen (MON): 39.8 FPTS Antti Raanta (CAR): 39.6 FPTS Casey DeSmith (VAN): 39.6 FPTS Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF): 39.2 FPTS Karel Vejmelka (ARI): 37.2 FPTS Sam Montembeault (MON): 36.6 FPTS Stuart Skinner (EDM): 34.6 FPTS Darcy Kuemper (WAS): 33.4 FPTS Ilya Samsonov (TOR): 31.8 FPTS Joey Daccord (SEA): 31.2 FPTS James Reimer (DET): 30.8 FPTS Frederik Andersen (CAR): 30.4 FPTS Filip Gustavsson (MIN): 30.0 FPTS Joel Hofer (STL): 29.8 FPTS Scott Wedgewood (DAL): 29.6 FPTS Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN): 27.7 FPTS Anthony Stolarz (FLA): 26.5 FPTS Devon Levi (BUF): 26.4 FPTS Spencer Martin (CLB): 23.0 FPTS Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ): 21.6 FPTS Anton Forsberg (OTT): 20.8 FPTS Kevin Lankinen (NSH): 20.2 FPTS Arvid Soderblom (CHI): 18.4 FPTS Akira Schmid (NJ): 16.8 FPTS Hunter Shepard (WAS): 15.8 FPTS Laurent Brossoit (WPG): 14.8 FPTS Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR): 13.8 FPTS Samuel Ersson (PHI): 13.6 FPTS Dan Vladar (CGY): 13.4 FPTS Jack Campbell (EDM): 12.4 FPTS Magnus Hellberg (PIT): 11.8 FPTS Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT): 11.8 FPTS Eric Comrie (BUF): 11.8 FPTS Cayden Primeau (MON): 11.4 FPTS Matt Tomkins (TB): 11.0 FPTS Ivan Prosvetov (COL): 10.4 FPTS Calvin Petersen (PHI): 10.0 FPTS Louis Domingue (NYR): 9.0 FPTS Dustin Wolf (CGY): 2.8 FPTS Alex Lyon (DET): 2.2 FPTS Pheonix Copley (LA): 1.4 FPTS Magnus Chrona (SJ): -1.4 FPTS