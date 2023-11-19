NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team feat. Joseph Woll | November 19

Ice Hockey
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Nov 19, 2023 14:12 GMT
In today's NHL matchups, the spotlight will be on the masked guardians of the crease, the goaltenders. As the league's top teams prepare to face off, the importance of a solid netminder cannot be denied. From Toronto to Anaheim, the starting goalies take center stage, ready to make the crucial saves that can turn the tide of the NHL game.

Here, we delve into the goaltending matchups for today's NHL games.

NHL starting goalies on November 19

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild

  • Toronto Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll
  • Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

  • Columbus Blue Jackets: Spencer Martin
  • Philadelphia Flyers: Samuel Ersson

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Vegas Golden Knights: Adin Hill
  • Pittsburgh Penguins: Magnus Hellberg

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks

  • Buffalo Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
  • Chicago Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek

St Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks

  • St Louis Blues: Joel Hofer
  • Anaheim Ducks: John Gibson

Note: NHL game time decisions may vary.

NHL goalie ranking by fantasy hockey points

Below are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

  1. Cam Talbot (LA): 91.9 FPTS
  2. Thatcher Demko (VAN): 84.8 FPTS
  3. Alexandar Georgiev (COL): 80.4 FPTS
  4. Jake Oettinger (DAL): 79.1 FPTS
  5. Adin Hill (LV): 78.8 FPTS
  6. Jonas Johansson (TB): 77.8 FPTS
  7. Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA): 74.8 FPTS
  8. Tristan Jarry (PIT): 70.8 FPTS
  9. Jordan Binnington (STL): 69.8 FPTS
  10. Jeremy Swayman (BOS): 68.8 FPTS
  11. Connor Hellebuyck (WPG): 68.0 FPTS
  12. Carter Hart (PHI): 62.6 FPTS
  13. Linus Ullmark (BOS): 58.6 FPTS
  14. Igor Shesterkin (NYR): 58.1 FPTS
  15. Vitek Vanecek (NJ): 56.4 FPTS
  16. Joonas Korpisalo (OTT): 55.8 FPTS
  17. Connor Ingram (ARI): 54.6 FPTS
  18. Logan Thompson (LV): 53.2 FPTS
  19. John Gibson (ANA): 52.4 FPTS
  20. Ilya Sorokin (NYI): 52.4 FPTS
  21. Ville Husso (DET): 51.4 FPTS
  22. Jacob Markstrom (CGY): 50.4 FPTS
  23. Petr Mrazek (CHI): 50.2 FPTS
  24. Joseph Woll (TOR): 49.4 FPTS
  25. Juuse Saros (NSH): 48.4 FPTS
  26. Philipp Grubauer (SEA): 45.7 FPTS
  27. Lukas Dostal (ANA): 45.1 FPTS
  28. Elvis Merzlikins (CLB): 44.9 FPTS
  29. Charlie Lindgren (WAS): 44.4 FPTS
  30. MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ): 42.5 FPTS
  31. Jonathan Quick (NYR): 40.7 FPTS
  32. Semyon Varlamov (NYI): 40.0 FPTS
  33. Jake Allen (MON): 39.8 FPTS
  34. Antti Raanta (CAR): 39.6 FPTS
  35. Casey DeSmith (VAN): 39.6 FPTS
  36. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF): 39.2 FPTS
  37. Karel Vejmelka (ARI): 37.2 FPTS
  38. Sam Montembeault (MON): 36.6 FPTS
  39. Stuart Skinner (EDM): 34.6 FPTS
  40. Darcy Kuemper (WAS): 33.4 FPTS
  41. Ilya Samsonov (TOR): 31.8 FPTS
  42. Joey Daccord (SEA): 31.2 FPTS
  43. James Reimer (DET): 30.8 FPTS
  44. Frederik Andersen (CAR): 30.4 FPTS
  45. Filip Gustavsson (MIN): 30.0 FPTS
  46. Joel Hofer (STL): 29.8 FPTS
  47. Scott Wedgewood (DAL): 29.6 FPTS
  48. Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN): 27.7 FPTS
  49. Anthony Stolarz (FLA): 26.5 FPTS
  50. Devon Levi (BUF): 26.4 FPTS
  51. Spencer Martin (CLB): 23.0 FPTS
  52. Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ): 21.6 FPTS
  53. Anton Forsberg (OTT): 20.8 FPTS
  54. Kevin Lankinen (NSH): 20.2 FPTS
  55. Arvid Soderblom (CHI): 18.4 FPTS
  56. Akira Schmid (NJ): 16.8 FPTS
  57. Hunter Shepard (WAS): 15.8 FPTS
  58. Laurent Brossoit (WPG): 14.8 FPTS
  59. Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR): 13.8 FPTS
  60. Samuel Ersson (PHI): 13.6 FPTS
  61. Dan Vladar (CGY): 13.4 FPTS
  62. Jack Campbell (EDM): 12.4 FPTS
  63. Magnus Hellberg (PIT): 11.8 FPTS
  64. Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT): 11.8 FPTS
  65. Eric Comrie (BUF): 11.8 FPTS
  66. Cayden Primeau (MON): 11.4 FPTS
  67. Matt Tomkins (TB): 11.0 FPTS
  68. Ivan Prosvetov (COL): 10.4 FPTS
  69. Calvin Petersen (PHI): 10.0 FPTS
  70. Louis Domingue (NYR): 9.0 FPTS
  71. Dustin Wolf (CGY): 2.8 FPTS
  72. Alex Lyon (DET): 2.2 FPTS
  73. Pheonix Copley (LA): 1.4 FPTS
  74. Magnus Chrona (SJ): -1.4 FPTS

