NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team feat. Joseph Woll | November 19

In today's NHL matchups, the spotlight will be on the masked guardians of the crease, the goaltenders. As the league's top teams prepare to face off, the importance of a solid netminder cannot be denied. From Toronto to Anaheim, the starting goalies take center stage, ready to make the crucial saves that can turn the tide of the NHL game.
Here, we delve into the goaltending matchups for today's NHL games.
NHL starting goalies on November 19
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild
- Toronto Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll
- Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Columbus Blue Jackets: Spencer Martin
- Philadelphia Flyers: Samuel Ersson
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- Vegas Golden Knights: Adin Hill
- Pittsburgh Penguins: Magnus Hellberg
Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Buffalo Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
- Chicago Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek
St Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks
- St Louis Blues: Joel Hofer
- Anaheim Ducks: John Gibson
Note: NHL game time decisions may vary.
NHL goalie ranking by fantasy hockey points
Below are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):
- Cam Talbot (LA): 91.9 FPTS
- Thatcher Demko (VAN): 84.8 FPTS
- Alexandar Georgiev (COL): 80.4 FPTS
- Jake Oettinger (DAL): 79.1 FPTS
- Adin Hill (LV): 78.8 FPTS
- Jonas Johansson (TB): 77.8 FPTS
- Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA): 74.8 FPTS
- Tristan Jarry (PIT): 70.8 FPTS
- Jordan Binnington (STL): 69.8 FPTS
- Jeremy Swayman (BOS): 68.8 FPTS
- Connor Hellebuyck (WPG): 68.0 FPTS
- Carter Hart (PHI): 62.6 FPTS
- Linus Ullmark (BOS): 58.6 FPTS
- Igor Shesterkin (NYR): 58.1 FPTS
- Vitek Vanecek (NJ): 56.4 FPTS
- Joonas Korpisalo (OTT): 55.8 FPTS
- Connor Ingram (ARI): 54.6 FPTS
- Logan Thompson (LV): 53.2 FPTS
- John Gibson (ANA): 52.4 FPTS
- Ilya Sorokin (NYI): 52.4 FPTS
- Ville Husso (DET): 51.4 FPTS
- Jacob Markstrom (CGY): 50.4 FPTS
- Petr Mrazek (CHI): 50.2 FPTS
- Joseph Woll (TOR): 49.4 FPTS
- Juuse Saros (NSH): 48.4 FPTS
- Philipp Grubauer (SEA): 45.7 FPTS
- Lukas Dostal (ANA): 45.1 FPTS
- Elvis Merzlikins (CLB): 44.9 FPTS
- Charlie Lindgren (WAS): 44.4 FPTS
- MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ): 42.5 FPTS
- Jonathan Quick (NYR): 40.7 FPTS
- Semyon Varlamov (NYI): 40.0 FPTS
- Jake Allen (MON): 39.8 FPTS
- Antti Raanta (CAR): 39.6 FPTS
- Casey DeSmith (VAN): 39.6 FPTS
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF): 39.2 FPTS
- Karel Vejmelka (ARI): 37.2 FPTS
- Sam Montembeault (MON): 36.6 FPTS
- Stuart Skinner (EDM): 34.6 FPTS
- Darcy Kuemper (WAS): 33.4 FPTS
- Ilya Samsonov (TOR): 31.8 FPTS
- Joey Daccord (SEA): 31.2 FPTS
- James Reimer (DET): 30.8 FPTS
- Frederik Andersen (CAR): 30.4 FPTS
- Filip Gustavsson (MIN): 30.0 FPTS
- Joel Hofer (STL): 29.8 FPTS
- Scott Wedgewood (DAL): 29.6 FPTS
- Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN): 27.7 FPTS
- Anthony Stolarz (FLA): 26.5 FPTS
- Devon Levi (BUF): 26.4 FPTS
- Spencer Martin (CLB): 23.0 FPTS
- Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ): 21.6 FPTS
- Anton Forsberg (OTT): 20.8 FPTS
- Kevin Lankinen (NSH): 20.2 FPTS
- Arvid Soderblom (CHI): 18.4 FPTS
- Akira Schmid (NJ): 16.8 FPTS
- Hunter Shepard (WAS): 15.8 FPTS
- Laurent Brossoit (WPG): 14.8 FPTS
- Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR): 13.8 FPTS
- Samuel Ersson (PHI): 13.6 FPTS
- Dan Vladar (CGY): 13.4 FPTS
- Jack Campbell (EDM): 12.4 FPTS
- Magnus Hellberg (PIT): 11.8 FPTS
- Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT): 11.8 FPTS
- Eric Comrie (BUF): 11.8 FPTS
- Cayden Primeau (MON): 11.4 FPTS
- Matt Tomkins (TB): 11.0 FPTS
- Ivan Prosvetov (COL): 10.4 FPTS
- Calvin Petersen (PHI): 10.0 FPTS
- Louis Domingue (NYR): 9.0 FPTS
- Dustin Wolf (CGY): 2.8 FPTS
- Alex Lyon (DET): 2.2 FPTS
- Pheonix Copley (LA): 1.4 FPTS
- Magnus Chrona (SJ): -1.4 FPTS