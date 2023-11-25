NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team feat. Joseph Woll | November 25

Goalies are the last line of defense and the keepers of the net in the NHL. They navigate the pressure, talent, and strategy for their different NHL teams as essential players.

Here, we list the projected NHL starting goalies in today's games.

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers

Linus Ullmark (Boston Bruins)

Jonathan Quick (New York Rangers)

Montreal Canadiens vs Los Angeles Kings

Jake Allen (Montreal Canadiens)

Pheonix Copley (Los Angeles Kings)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Joseph Woll (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Buffalo Sabres vs New Jersey Devils

Devon Levi (Buffalo Sabres)

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey Devils)

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia Flyers)

Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Arizona Coyotes vs Vegas Golden Knights

Connor Ingram (Arizona Coyotes)

Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights)

Vancouver Canucks vs San Jose Sharks

Casey DeSmith (Vancouver Canucks)

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose Sharks)

Calgary Flames vs Colorado Avalanche

Daniel Vladar (Calgary Flames)

Ivan Prosvetov (Colorado Avalanche)

Note : NHL game time decisions may vary.

NHL goalie ranking by fantasy hockey points

Below are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

Thatcher Demko (VAN): 102.8 Cam Talbot (LA): 100.7 Alexandar Georgiev (COL): 96.8 Adin Hill (LV): 95.0 Connor Hellebuyck (WPG): 91.8 Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA): 87.3 Jonas Johansson (TB): 86.2 Jake Oettinger (DAL): 79.9 Tristan Jarry (PIT): 76.8 Jeremy Swayman (BOS): 72.8 Igor Shesterkin (NYR): 71.3 Linus Ullmark (BOS): 68.0 Ilya Sorokin (NYI): 67.2 Jordan Binnington (STL): 65.6 Elvis Merzlikins (CLB): 64.9 Carter Hart (PHI): 64.2 Juuse Saros (NSH): 63.2 Jacob Markstrom (CGY): 60.4 Ville Husso (DET): 59.4 Joseph Woll (TOR): 58.0 Vitek Vanecek (NJ): 57.2 Connor Ingram (ARI): 56.4 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF): 56.2 John Gibson (ANA): 56.0 Joonas Korpisalo (OTT): 55.8 Jonathan Quick (NYR): 55.1 Logan Thompson (LV): 53.2 Petr Mrazek (CHI): 48.2 MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ): 47.7 Semyon Varlamov (NYI): 47.6 Charlie Lindgren (WAS): 45.4 Joel Hofer (STL): 45.4 Stuart Skinner (EDM): 45.2 Lukas Dostal (ANA): 45.1 Philipp Grubauer (SEA): 44.7 Sam Montembeault (MON): 44.6 Darcy Kuemper (WAS): 40.2 Jake Allen (MON): 39.8 Joey Daccord (SEA): 39.6 Casey DeSmith (VAN): 39.6 Antti Raanta (CAR): 38.2 Scott Wedgewood (DAL): 37.6 Karel Vejmelka (ARI): 34.6 Ilya Samsonov (TOR): 33.8 Filip Gustavsson (MIN): 31.4 James Reimer (DET): 30.8 Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT): 30.6 Frederik Andersen (CAR): 30.4 Kevin Lankinen (NSH): 29.4 Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN): 27.9 Devon Levi (BUF): 27.6 Anthony Stolarz (FLA): 26.5 Arvid Soderblom (CHI): 26.4 Spencer Martin (CLB): 23.2 Cayden Primeau (MON): 22.6 Dan Vladar (CGY): 21.0 Samuel Ersson (PHI): 20.6 Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ): 20.2 Akira Schmid (NJ): 20.0 Anton Forsberg (OTT): 20.0 Hunter Shepard (WAS): 15.8 Laurent Brossoit (WPG): 14.8 Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR): 14.4 Alex Lyon (DET): 13.4 Jack Campbell (EDM): 12.4 Magnus Hellberg (PIT): 11.8 Eric Comrie (BUF): 11.8 Pheonix Copley (LA): 11.4 Matt Tomkins (TB): 11.0 Ivan Prosvetov (COL): 10.4 Calvin Petersen (PHI): 10.0 Louis Domingue (NYR): 9.0 Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB): 7.4 Calvin Pickard (EDM): 3.5 Dustin Wolf (CGY): 2.8 Magnus Chrona (SJ): (-1.4)