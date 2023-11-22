NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Nov. 22

This NHL season, we have had a lot of unexpected stories unfold. Brad Marchand is successfully leading the Boston Bruins after being named the captain after Patrice Bergeron's retirement.

Everyone's favourite Connor McDavid is struggling to perform at his best. Yes, the signs are not good for the Edmonton Oilers this season, as they're also facing goaltending issues.

Goaltenders are perhaps equally important for an NHL team as are forwards and Defencemen. A good goaltender can help a team in a successful Stanley Cup run. So, let's take a look at the goalies in today's NHL games:

NHL starting goalies on Nov. 22

Chicago Blackhawks vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Petr Mrazek (Chicago Blackhawks)

Spencer Martin (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers)

Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres)

Darcy Kuemper (Washington Capitals)

Winnipeg Jets vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay Lightning)

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers)

Alex Nedeljkovic (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Edmonton Oilers vs Carolina Hurricanes

Calvin Pickard (Edmonton Oilers)

Antti Raanta (Carolina Hurricanes)

New Jersey Devils vs Detroit Red Wings

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey Devils)

Alex Lyon (Detroit Red Wings)

Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Islanders

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia Flyers)

Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators

Daniel Vladar (Calgary Flames)

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

St Louis Blues vs Arizona Coyotes

Joel Hofer (St Louis Blues)

Connor Ingram (Arizona Coyotes)

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars

Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights)

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas Stars)

San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose Sharks)

Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken)

Montreal Canadiens vs Anaheim Ducks

Jake Allen (Montreal Canadiens)

John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks)

Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)

Note: NHL game time decisions may vary.

Top 30 NHL goalies by fantasy hockey points

Below are the top thirty goalies according to NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 94.2 Cam Talbot (LA) - 91.9 Jonas Johansson (TB) - 83.4 Adin Hill (LV) - 82.8 Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 81.8 Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 81.6 Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 79.1 Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 72.0 Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 70.8 Jordan Binnington (STL) - 69.8 Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 68.0 Carter Hart (PHI) - 62.6 Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 60.1 Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 58.6 Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 56.4 Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 55.8 Juuse Saros (NSH) - 55.4 John Gibson (ANA) - 55.0 Connor Ingram (ARI) - 54.8 Logan Thompson (LV) - 53.2 Joseph Woll (TOR) - 53.0 Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 52.4 Ville Husso (DET) - 51.4 Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 50.6 Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 50.4 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 47.0 MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 46.3 Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 45.1 Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 44.9 Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 44.7