NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 10, 2023

In the dynamic, fast-paced world of the NHL, the spotlight often turns to the guardians of the goal crease, the netminders who stand as the last line of defense. As the league's teams gear up for another thrilling day of action, the anticipation builds around the crucial role the projected starting goalies play.

Here, we'll delve into the anticipated goaltending matchups for today's NHL clashes, exploring the skills, stats, and storylines that make these guardians pivotal figures in the ongoing drama on the ice.

NHL starting goalies on Nov. 10

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

Antti Raanta (Carolina Hurricanes)

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers)

Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames)

Joseph Woll (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils

Darcy Kuemper (Washington Capitals)

Akira Schmid (New Jersey Devils)

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild)

Devon Levi (Buffalo Sabres)

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose Sharks)

Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights)

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers)

Lukas Dostal (Anaheim Ducks)

Note : Game time decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points

Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

Thatcher Demko, VAN, 78.0 Cam Talbot, LA, 71.7 Jake Oettinger, DAL, 64.5 Adin Hill, LV, 62.2 Jonas Johansson, TB, 61.0 Jeremy Swayman, BOS, 60.0 Alexandar Georgiev, COL, 59.4 Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA, 56.6 Juuse Saros, NSH, 55.4 Igor Shesterkin, NYR, 50.1 Connor Hellebuyck, WPG, 49.4 Linus Ullmark, BOS, 49.2 Vitek Vanecek, NJ, 48.6 Petr Mrazek, CHI, 48.0 Ville Husso, DET, 46.8 Logan Thompson, LV, 46.8 Lukas Dostal, ANA, 45.6 Tristan Jarry, PIT, 45.2 Carter Hart, PHI, 44.8 Jordan Binnington, STL, 43.8 Ilya Sorokin, NYI, 43.0 Joseph Woll, TOR, 42.8 Joonas Korpisalo, OTT, 38.6 MacKenzie Blackwood, SJ, 37.1 Connor Ingram, ARI, 36.6 Semyon Varlamov, NYI, 35.4 Philipp Grubauer, SEA, 34.9 Karel Vejmelka, ARI, 34.6 Elvis Merzlikins, CLB, 34.1 Jonathan Quick, NYR, 33.7 Jake Allen, MON, 33.6 Darcy Kuemper, WAS, 33.4 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF, 31.7 Jacob Markstrom, CGY, 30.8 Joel Hofer, STL, 30.4 Frederik Andersen, CAR, 30.4 James Reimer, DET, 30.0 John Gibson, ANA, 30.0 Antti Raanta, CAR, 29.4 Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN, 29.4 Joey Daccord, SEA, 27.8 Casey DeSmith, VAN, 27.8 Sam Montembeault, MON, 25.0 Filip Gustavsson, MIN, 23.6 Spencer Martin, CLB, 23.4 Scott Wedgewood, DAL, 20.4 Devon Levi, BUF, 19.2 Arvid Soderblom, CHI, 14.2 Ilya Samsonov, TOR, 14.2 Akira Schmid, NJ, 13.8 Charlie Lindgren, WAS, 13.0 Jack Campbell, EDM, 12.4 Magnus Hellberg, PIT, 11.8 Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT, 11.8 Eric Comrie, BUF, 11.8 Kevin Lankinen, NSH, 11.4 Matt Tomkins, TB, 11.0 Dan Vladar, CGY, 11.0 Cayden Primeau, MON, 10.2 Ivan Prosvetov, COL, 10.0 Anton Forsberg, OTT, 10.0 Anthony Stolarz, FLA, 9.9 Stuart Skinner, EDM, 9.8 Louis Domingue, NYR, 9.0 Kaapo Kahkonen, SJ, 7.0 Samuel Ersson, PHI, 4.6 Hunter Shepard, WAS, 4.6 Laurent Brossoit, WPG, 3.6 Pheonix Copley, LA, 1.4 Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR, 0.2 Calvin Petersen, PHI, 0.0 Magnus Chrona, SJ, -1.4

