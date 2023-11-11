NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 11, 2023

As the NHL action unfolds on the ice, the excitement for fantasy hockey enthusiasts reaches its peak. For NHL fantasy managers, the performance of goaltenders can make or break a week, turning the spotlight onto the projected starting goalies for today's games.
In this article, we'll explore the netminders set to guard their teams' goals. We delve into the critical details that fantasy hockey managers need to consider as they strategize their lineups for the day's NHL contests. From seasoned NHL veterans to rising stars, we analyze the goaltending matchups that are set to unfold.
NHL starting goalies on November 11, 2023
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings
- Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus Blue Jackets)
- Ville Husso (Detroit Red Wings)
Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets
- Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)
- Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)
Vancouver Canucks vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)
- Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning
- Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina Hurricanes)
- Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Calgary Flames vs Ottawa Senators
- Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames)
- Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa Senators)
Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens
- Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)
- Jake Allen (Montreal Canadiens)
Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres)
- Magnus Hellberg (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Washington Capitals vs New York Islanders
- Darcy Kuemper (Washington Capitals)
- Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)
Arizona Coyotes vs Nashville Predators
- Connor Ingram (Arizona Coyotes)
- Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)
St Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche
- Jordan Binnington (St Louis Blues)
- Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)
Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken
- Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)
- Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken)
Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings
- Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia Flyers)
- Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings)
Note: Game time decisions may vary.
NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points
Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):
- Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 78.0 FPTS
- Adin Hill (LV) - 74.2 FPTS
- Cam Talbot (LA) - 71.7 FPTS
- Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 65.2 FPTS
- Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 64.5 FPTS
- Jonas Johansson (TB) - 61.0 FPTS
- Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 60.0 FPTS
- Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 59.4 FPTS
- Juuse Saros (NSH) - 55.4 FPTS
- Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 50.1 FPTS
- Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 49.4 FPTS
- Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 49.2 FPTS
- Joseph Woll (TOR) - 48.6 FPTS
- Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 48.0 FPTS
- Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 47.2 FPTS
- Ville Husso (DET) - 46.8 FPTS
- Logan Thompson (LV) - 46.8 FPTS
- Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 46.6 FPTS
- Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 45.2 FPTS
- Carter Hart (PHI) - 44.8 FPTS
- Jordan Binnington (STL) - 43.8 FPTS
- Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 43.0 FPTS
- Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 38.6 FPTS
- MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 37.1 FPTS
- Connor Ingram (ARI) - 36.6 FPTS
- Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 35.4 FPTS
- Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 34.9 FPTS
- Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 34.6 FPTS
- Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 34.1 FPTS
- Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 33.7 FPTS
- Jake Allen (MON) - 33.6 FPTS
- Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 33.4 FPTS
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 31.7 FPTS
- Antti Raanta (CAR) - 31.4 FPTS
- Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 30.8 FPTS
- Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 FPTS
- Joel Hofer (STL) - 30.4 FPTS
- James Reimer (DET) - 30.0 FPTS
- John Gibson (ANA) - 30.0 FPTS
- Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 29.4 FPTS
- Devon Levi (BUF) - 28.8 FPTS
- Joey Daccord (SEA) - 27.8 FPTS
- Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 27.8 FPTS
- Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 25.0 FPTS
- Sam Montembeault (MON) - 25.0 FPTS
- Spencer Martin (CLB) - 23.4 FPTS
- Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 20.8 FPTS
- Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 20.4 FPTS
- Akira Schmid (NJ) - 16.8 FPTS
- Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 14.2 FPTS
- Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 14.2 FPTS
- Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 13.6 FPTS
- Dan Vladar (CGY) - 13.4 FPTS
- Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 FPTS
- Eric Comrie (BUF) - 11.8 FPTS
- Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 11.8 FPTS
- Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 11.8 FPTS
- Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 11.4 FPTS
- Matt Tomkins (TB) - 11.0 FPTS
- Cayden Primeau (MON) - 10.2 FPTS
- Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 10.0 FPTS
- Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 10.0 FPTS
- Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 9.9 FPTS
- Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 9.8 FPTS
- Louis Domingue (NYR) - 9.0 FPTS
- Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 8.8 FPTS
- Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 4.6 FPTS
- Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 3.6 FPTS
- Pheonix Copley (LA) - 1.4 FPTS
- Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 0.2 FPTS
- Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 0.0 FPTS
- Magnus Chrona (SJ) - (-1.4) FPTS