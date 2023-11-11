NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 11, 2023

As the NHL action unfolds on the ice, the excitement for fantasy hockey enthusiasts reaches its peak. For NHL fantasy managers, the performance of goaltenders can make or break a week, turning the spotlight onto the projected starting goalies for today's games.

In this article, we'll explore the netminders set to guard their teams' goals. We delve into the critical details that fantasy hockey managers need to consider as they strategize their lineups for the day's NHL contests. From seasoned NHL veterans to rising stars, we analyze the goaltending matchups that are set to unfold.

NHL starting goalies on November 11, 2023

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Ville Husso (Detroit Red Wings)

Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Vancouver Canucks vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina Hurricanes)

Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Calgary Flames vs Ottawa Senators

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames)

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa Senators)

Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Jake Allen (Montreal Canadiens)

Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres)

Magnus Hellberg (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Washington Capitals vs New York Islanders

Darcy Kuemper (Washington Capitals)

Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Arizona Coyotes vs Nashville Predators

Connor Ingram (Arizona Coyotes)

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

St Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche

Jordan Binnington (St Louis Blues)

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)

Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)

Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken)

Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia Flyers)

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings)

Note : Game time decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points

Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 78.0 FPTS Adin Hill (LV) - 74.2 FPTS Cam Talbot (LA) - 71.7 FPTS Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 65.2 FPTS Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 64.5 FPTS Jonas Johansson (TB) - 61.0 FPTS Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 60.0 FPTS Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 59.4 FPTS Juuse Saros (NSH) - 55.4 FPTS Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 50.1 FPTS Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 49.4 FPTS Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 49.2 FPTS Joseph Woll (TOR) - 48.6 FPTS Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 48.0 FPTS Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 47.2 FPTS Ville Husso (DET) - 46.8 FPTS Logan Thompson (LV) - 46.8 FPTS Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 46.6 FPTS Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 45.2 FPTS Carter Hart (PHI) - 44.8 FPTS Jordan Binnington (STL) - 43.8 FPTS Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 43.0 FPTS Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 38.6 FPTS MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 37.1 FPTS Connor Ingram (ARI) - 36.6 FPTS Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 35.4 FPTS Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 34.9 FPTS Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 34.6 FPTS Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 34.1 FPTS Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 33.7 FPTS Jake Allen (MON) - 33.6 FPTS Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 33.4 FPTS Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 31.7 FPTS Antti Raanta (CAR) - 31.4 FPTS Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 30.8 FPTS Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 FPTS Joel Hofer (STL) - 30.4 FPTS James Reimer (DET) - 30.0 FPTS John Gibson (ANA) - 30.0 FPTS Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 29.4 FPTS Devon Levi (BUF) - 28.8 FPTS Joey Daccord (SEA) - 27.8 FPTS Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 27.8 FPTS Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 25.0 FPTS Sam Montembeault (MON) - 25.0 FPTS Spencer Martin (CLB) - 23.4 FPTS Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 20.8 FPTS Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 20.4 FPTS Akira Schmid (NJ) - 16.8 FPTS Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 14.2 FPTS Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 14.2 FPTS Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 13.6 FPTS Dan Vladar (CGY) - 13.4 FPTS Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 FPTS Eric Comrie (BUF) - 11.8 FPTS Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 11.8 FPTS Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 11.8 FPTS Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 11.4 FPTS Matt Tomkins (TB) - 11.0 FPTS Cayden Primeau (MON) - 10.2 FPTS Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 10.0 FPTS Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 10.0 FPTS Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 9.9 FPTS Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 9.8 FPTS Louis Domingue (NYR) - 9.0 FPTS Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 8.8 FPTS Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 4.6 FPTS Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 3.6 FPTS Pheonix Copley (LA) - 1.4 FPTS Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 0.2 FPTS Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 0.0 FPTS Magnus Chrona (SJ) - (-1.4) FPTS