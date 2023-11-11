Ice Hockey
  • NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 11, 2023

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Nov 11, 2023 15:01 GMT
Red Wings Rangers Hockey
As the NHL action unfolds on the ice, the excitement for fantasy hockey enthusiasts reaches its peak. For NHL fantasy managers, the performance of goaltenders can make or break a week, turning the spotlight onto the projected starting goalies for today's games.

In this article, we'll explore the netminders set to guard their teams' goals. We delve into the critical details that fantasy hockey managers need to consider as they strategize their lineups for the day's NHL contests. From seasoned NHL veterans to rising stars, we analyze the goaltending matchups that are set to unfold.

NHL starting goalies on November 11, 2023

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings

  • Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus Blue Jackets)
  • Ville Husso (Detroit Red Wings)

Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets

  • Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)
  • Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Vancouver Canucks vs Toronto Maple Leafs

  • Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)
  • Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina Hurricanes)
  • Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Calgary Flames vs Ottawa Senators

  • Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames)
  • Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa Senators)

Boston Bruins vs Montreal Canadiens

  • Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)
  • Jake Allen (Montreal Canadiens)

Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres)
  • Magnus Hellberg (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Washington Capitals vs New York Islanders

  • Darcy Kuemper (Washington Capitals)
  • Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Arizona Coyotes vs Nashville Predators

  • Connor Ingram (Arizona Coyotes)
  • Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

St Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche

  • Jordan Binnington (St Louis Blues)
  • Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)

Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken

  • Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)
  • Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken)

Philadelphia Flyers vs Los Angeles Kings

  • Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia Flyers)
  • Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings)

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points

Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

  1. Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 78.0 FPTS
  2. Adin Hill (LV) - 74.2 FPTS
  3. Cam Talbot (LA) - 71.7 FPTS
  4. Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 65.2 FPTS
  5. Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 64.5 FPTS
  6. Jonas Johansson (TB) - 61.0 FPTS
  7. Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 60.0 FPTS
  8. Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 59.4 FPTS
  9. Juuse Saros (NSH) - 55.4 FPTS
  10. Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 50.1 FPTS
  11. Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 49.4 FPTS
  12. Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 49.2 FPTS
  13. Joseph Woll (TOR) - 48.6 FPTS
  14. Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 48.0 FPTS
  15. Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 47.2 FPTS
  16. Ville Husso (DET) - 46.8 FPTS
  17. Logan Thompson (LV) - 46.8 FPTS
  18. Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 46.6 FPTS
  19. Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 45.2 FPTS
  20. Carter Hart (PHI) - 44.8 FPTS
  21. Jordan Binnington (STL) - 43.8 FPTS
  22. Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 43.0 FPTS
  23. Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 38.6 FPTS
  24. MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 37.1 FPTS
  25. Connor Ingram (ARI) - 36.6 FPTS
  26. Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 35.4 FPTS
  27. Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 34.9 FPTS
  28. Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 34.6 FPTS
  29. Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 34.1 FPTS
  30. Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 33.7 FPTS
  31. Jake Allen (MON) - 33.6 FPTS
  32. Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 33.4 FPTS
  33. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 31.7 FPTS
  34. Antti Raanta (CAR) - 31.4 FPTS
  35. Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 30.8 FPTS
  36. Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 FPTS
  37. Joel Hofer (STL) - 30.4 FPTS
  38. James Reimer (DET) - 30.0 FPTS
  39. John Gibson (ANA) - 30.0 FPTS
  40. Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 29.4 FPTS
  41. Devon Levi (BUF) - 28.8 FPTS
  42. Joey Daccord (SEA) - 27.8 FPTS
  43. Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 27.8 FPTS
  44. Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 25.0 FPTS
  45. Sam Montembeault (MON) - 25.0 FPTS
  46. Spencer Martin (CLB) - 23.4 FPTS
  47. Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 20.8 FPTS
  48. Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 20.4 FPTS
  49. Akira Schmid (NJ) - 16.8 FPTS
  50. Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 14.2 FPTS
  51. Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 14.2 FPTS
  52. Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 13.6 FPTS
  53. Dan Vladar (CGY) - 13.4 FPTS
  54. Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 FPTS
  55. Eric Comrie (BUF) - 11.8 FPTS
  56. Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 11.8 FPTS
  57. Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 11.8 FPTS
  58. Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 11.4 FPTS
  59. Matt Tomkins (TB) - 11.0 FPTS
  60. Cayden Primeau (MON) - 10.2 FPTS
  61. Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 10.0 FPTS
  62. Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 10.0 FPTS
  63. Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 9.9 FPTS
  64. Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 9.8 FPTS
  65. Louis Domingue (NYR) - 9.0 FPTS
  66. Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 8.8 FPTS
  67. Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 4.6 FPTS
  68. Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 3.6 FPTS
  69. Pheonix Copley (LA) - 1.4 FPTS
  70. Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 0.2 FPTS
  71. Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 0.0 FPTS
  72. Magnus Chrona (SJ) - (-1.4) FPTS

