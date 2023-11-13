NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 13, 2023

Ice Hockey
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Nov 13, 2023 16:28 GMT
Oilers Sharks Hockey
As the NHL action unfolds today, goaltenders take center stage, serving as the last line of defense for their respective teams. The intensity of each game hinges on the performances of these NHL players protecting the nets.

In this article, we delve into the projected NHL starting goalies for today's matchups and key statistics. Join us as we list the goaltending dynamics that promise to add suspense and excitement to today's NHL clashes.

NHL starting goalies on November 13, 2023

New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers

  • Starting Goalies: Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)
  • Starting Goalies: Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken

  • Starting Goalies: Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)
  • Starting Goalies: Seattle Kraken (Philipp Grubauer)

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points

Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

  1. Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 76.4 FTPS
  2. Adin Hill (LV) - 74.2 FTPS
  3. Cam Talbot (LA) - 72.1 FTPS
  4. Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 71.8 FTPS
  5. Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 71.1 FTPS
  6. Jonas Johansson (TB) - 62.6 FTPS
  7. Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 61.8 FTPS
  8. Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 60.2 FTPS
  9. Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 57.8 FTPS
  10. Jordan Binnington (STL) - 54.0 FTPS
  11. Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 51.6 FTPS
  12. Ville Husso (DET) - 51.4 FTPS
  13. Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 50.1 FTPS
  14. Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 49.2 FTPS
  15. Joseph Woll (TOR) - 48.6 FTPS
  16. Juuse Saros (NSH) - 48.0 FTPS
  17. Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 48.0 FTPS
  18. Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 47.4 FTPS
  19. Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 47.2 FTPS
  20. Logan Thompson (LV) - 46.8 FTPS
  21. Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 46.6 FTPS
  22. Carter Hart (PHI) - 44.8 FTPS
  23. Connor Ingram (ARI) - 43.8 FTPS
  24. Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 43.0 FTPS
  25. MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 41.1 FTPS
  26. Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 40.7 FTPS
  27. John Gibson (ANA) - 39.0 FTPS
  28. Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 38.5 FTPS
  29. Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 37.2 FTPS
  30. Jake Allen (MON) - 37.0 FTPS
  31. Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 36.8 FTPS
  32. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 35.9 FTPS
  33. Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 34.6 FTPS
  34. Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 33.5 FTPS
  35. Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 33.4 FTPS
  36. Sam Montembeault (MON) - 33.2 FTPS
  37. Antti Raanta (CAR) - 31.4 FTPS
  38. Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 30.8 FTPS
  39. Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 FTPS
  40. Joel Hofer (STL) - 30.4 FTPS
  41. James Reimer (DET) - 30.0 FTPS
  42. Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 29.6 FTPS
  43. Joey Daccord (SEA) - 29.6 FTPS
  44. Devon Levi (BUF) - 28.8 FTPS
  45. Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 27.7 FTPS
  46. Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 25.0 FTPS
  47. Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 23.4 FTPS
  48. Spencer Martin (CLB) - 23.0 FTPS
  49. Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 20.8 FTPS
  50. Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 17.2 FTPS
  51. Akira Schmid (NJ) - 16.8 FTPS
  52. Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 15.8 FTPS
  53. Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 15.8 FTPS
  54. Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 13.6 FTPS
  55. Dan Vladar (CGY) - 13.4 FTPS
  56. Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 FTPS
  57. Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 11.8 FTPS
  58. Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 11.8 FTPS
  59. Eric Comrie (BUF) - 11.8 FTPS
  60. Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 11.4 FTPS
  61. Matt Tomkins (TB) - 11.0 FTPS
  62. Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 10.4 FTPS
  63. Cayden Primeau (MON) - 10.2 FTPS
  64. Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 10.0 FTPS
  65. Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 10.0 FTPS
  66. Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 9.9 FTPS
  67. Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 9.6 FTPS
  68. Louis Domingue (NYR) - 9.0 FTPS
  69. Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 8.8 FTPS
  70. Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 8.6 FTPS
  71. Dustin Wolf (CGY) - 2.8 FTPS
  72. Pheonix Copley (LA) - 1.4 FTPS
  73. Magnus Chrona (SJ) - (-1.4) FTPS

