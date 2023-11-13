NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 13, 2023

As the NHL action unfolds today, goaltenders take center stage, serving as the last line of defense for their respective teams. The intensity of each game hinges on the performances of these NHL players protecting the nets.
In this article, we delve into the projected NHL starting goalies for today's matchups and key statistics. Join us as we list the goaltending dynamics that promise to add suspense and excitement to today's NHL clashes.
NHL starting goalies on November 13, 2023
New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers
- Starting Goalies: Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)
- Starting Goalies: Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)
Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken
- Starting Goalies: Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)
- Starting Goalies: Seattle Kraken (Philipp Grubauer)
Note: Game time decisions may vary.
NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points
Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):
- Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 76.4 FTPS
- Adin Hill (LV) - 74.2 FTPS
- Cam Talbot (LA) - 72.1 FTPS
- Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 71.8 FTPS
- Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 71.1 FTPS
- Jonas Johansson (TB) - 62.6 FTPS
- Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 61.8 FTPS
- Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 60.2 FTPS
- Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 57.8 FTPS
- Jordan Binnington (STL) - 54.0 FTPS
- Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 51.6 FTPS
- Ville Husso (DET) - 51.4 FTPS
- Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 50.1 FTPS
- Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 49.2 FTPS
- Joseph Woll (TOR) - 48.6 FTPS
- Juuse Saros (NSH) - 48.0 FTPS
- Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 48.0 FTPS
- Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 47.4 FTPS
- Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 47.2 FTPS
- Logan Thompson (LV) - 46.8 FTPS
- Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 46.6 FTPS
- Carter Hart (PHI) - 44.8 FTPS
- Connor Ingram (ARI) - 43.8 FTPS
- Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 43.0 FTPS
- MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 41.1 FTPS
- Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 40.7 FTPS
- John Gibson (ANA) - 39.0 FTPS
- Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 38.5 FTPS
- Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 37.2 FTPS
- Jake Allen (MON) - 37.0 FTPS
- Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 36.8 FTPS
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 35.9 FTPS
- Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 34.6 FTPS
- Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 33.5 FTPS
- Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 33.4 FTPS
- Sam Montembeault (MON) - 33.2 FTPS
- Antti Raanta (CAR) - 31.4 FTPS
- Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 30.8 FTPS
- Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 FTPS
- Joel Hofer (STL) - 30.4 FTPS
- James Reimer (DET) - 30.0 FTPS
- Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 29.6 FTPS
- Joey Daccord (SEA) - 29.6 FTPS
- Devon Levi (BUF) - 28.8 FTPS
- Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 27.7 FTPS
- Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 25.0 FTPS
- Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 23.4 FTPS
- Spencer Martin (CLB) - 23.0 FTPS
- Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 20.8 FTPS
- Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 17.2 FTPS
- Akira Schmid (NJ) - 16.8 FTPS
- Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 15.8 FTPS
- Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 15.8 FTPS
- Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 13.6 FTPS
- Dan Vladar (CGY) - 13.4 FTPS
- Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 FTPS
- Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 11.8 FTPS
- Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 11.8 FTPS
- Eric Comrie (BUF) - 11.8 FTPS
- Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 11.4 FTPS
- Matt Tomkins (TB) - 11.0 FTPS
- Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 10.4 FTPS
- Cayden Primeau (MON) - 10.2 FTPS
- Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 10.0 FTPS
- Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 10.0 FTPS
- Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 9.9 FTPS
- Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 9.6 FTPS
- Louis Domingue (NYR) - 9.0 FTPS
- Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 8.8 FTPS
- Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 8.6 FTPS
- Dustin Wolf (CGY) - 2.8 FTPS
- Pheonix Copley (LA) - 1.4 FTPS
- Magnus Chrona (SJ) - (-1.4) FTPS
