NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 13, 2023

As the NHL action unfolds today, goaltenders take center stage, serving as the last line of defense for their respective teams. The intensity of each game hinges on the performances of these NHL players protecting the nets.

In this article, we delve into the projected NHL starting goalies for today's matchups and key statistics. Join us as we list the goaltending dynamics that promise to add suspense and excitement to today's NHL clashes.

NHL starting goalies on November 13, 2023

New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers

Starting Goalies: Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Starting Goalies: Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken

Starting Goalies: Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)

Starting Goalies: Seattle Kraken (Philipp Grubauer)

Note : Game time decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points

Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 76.4 FTPS Adin Hill (LV) - 74.2 FTPS Cam Talbot (LA) - 72.1 FTPS Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 71.8 FTPS Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 71.1 FTPS Jonas Johansson (TB) - 62.6 FTPS Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 61.8 FTPS Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 60.2 FTPS Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 57.8 FTPS Jordan Binnington (STL) - 54.0 FTPS Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 51.6 FTPS Ville Husso (DET) - 51.4 FTPS Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 50.1 FTPS Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 49.2 FTPS Joseph Woll (TOR) - 48.6 FTPS Juuse Saros (NSH) - 48.0 FTPS Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 48.0 FTPS Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 47.4 FTPS Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 47.2 FTPS Logan Thompson (LV) - 46.8 FTPS Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 46.6 FTPS Carter Hart (PHI) - 44.8 FTPS Connor Ingram (ARI) - 43.8 FTPS Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 43.0 FTPS MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 41.1 FTPS Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 40.7 FTPS John Gibson (ANA) - 39.0 FTPS Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 38.5 FTPS Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 37.2 FTPS Jake Allen (MON) - 37.0 FTPS Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 36.8 FTPS Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 35.9 FTPS Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 34.6 FTPS Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 33.5 FTPS Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 33.4 FTPS Sam Montembeault (MON) - 33.2 FTPS Antti Raanta (CAR) - 31.4 FTPS Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 30.8 FTPS Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 FTPS Joel Hofer (STL) - 30.4 FTPS James Reimer (DET) - 30.0 FTPS Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 29.6 FTPS Joey Daccord (SEA) - 29.6 FTPS Devon Levi (BUF) - 28.8 FTPS Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 27.7 FTPS Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 25.0 FTPS Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 23.4 FTPS Spencer Martin (CLB) - 23.0 FTPS Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 20.8 FTPS Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 17.2 FTPS Akira Schmid (NJ) - 16.8 FTPS Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 15.8 FTPS Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 15.8 FTPS Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 13.6 FTPS Dan Vladar (CGY) - 13.4 FTPS Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 FTPS Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 11.8 FTPS Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 11.8 FTPS Eric Comrie (BUF) - 11.8 FTPS Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 11.4 FTPS Matt Tomkins (TB) - 11.0 FTPS Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 10.4 FTPS Cayden Primeau (MON) - 10.2 FTPS Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 10.0 FTPS Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 10.0 FTPS Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 9.9 FTPS Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 9.6 FTPS Louis Domingue (NYR) - 9.0 FTPS Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 8.8 FTPS Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 8.6 FTPS Dustin Wolf (CGY) - 2.8 FTPS Pheonix Copley (LA) - 1.4 FTPS Magnus Chrona (SJ) - (-1.4) FTPS