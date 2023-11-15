NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 15

Anticipation runs high as the NHL gears up for another thrilling night on the ice, with teams vying for supremacy and goaltenders poised to be the ultimate game-changers. In today's NHL matchups, the spotlight turns to the guardians of the crease — the goaltenders.

As we delve into the projected starting goalies for the upcoming NHL games, we explore the projected starting goalies for each team. From seasoned NHL veterans to rising stars, the goaltending matchups promise to be a spectacle.

NHL starting goalies on November 15

Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina Hurricanes)

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers

Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken)

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)

Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche

John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks)

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)

New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks

Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)

Note : Game time decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey Points

Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

Jake Oettinger - DAL 77.7 Thatcher Demko - VAN 76.4 Adin Hill - LV 74.2 Cam Talbot - LA 72.1 Sergei Bobrovsky - FLA 71.8 Tristan Jarry - PIT 67.6 Alexandar Georgiev - COL 65.4 Jordan Binnington - STL 65.0 Jonas Johansson - TB 63.4 Jeremy Swayman - BOS 61.8 Connor Hellebuyck - WPG 59.8 Linus Ullmark - BOS 58.6 Ville Husso - DET 51.4 Logan Thompson - LV 50.4 Igor Shesterkin - NYR 50.1 Joseph Woll - TOR 49.4 Juuse Saros - NSH 48.4 Petr Mrazek - CHI 48.0 John Gibson - ANA 47.8 Joonas Korpisalo - OTT 47.4 Vitek Vanecek - NJ 47.2 Lukas Dostal - ANA 46.6 Ilya Sorokin - NYI 45.6 Carter Hart - PHI 44.8 Connor Ingram - ARI 43.8 MacKenzie Blackwood - SJ 42.5 Elvis Merzlikins - CLB 41.7 Jacob Markstrom - CGY 41.6 Jonathan Quick - NYR 40.7 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - BUF 38.7 Semyon Varlamov - NYI 37.2 Jake Allen - MON 37.0 Karel Vejmelka - ARI 37.0 Casey DeSmith - VAN 36.8 Sam Montembeault - MON 36.6 Charlie Lindgren - WAS 35.8 Philipp Grubauer - SEA 33.5 Darcy Kuemper - WAS 33.4 Frederik Andersen - CAR 30.4 Joel Hofer - STL 30.4 James Reimer - DET 30.0 Joey Daccord - SEA 29.8 Scott Wedgewood - DAL 29.6 Marc-Andre Fleury - MIN 27.7 Stuart Skinner - EDM 27.6 Antti Raanta - CAR 26.4 Devon Levi - BUF 26.4 Filip Gustavsson - MIN 25.0 Ilya Samsonov - TOR 23.4 Spencer Martin - CLB 23.0 Akira Schmid - NJ 16.8 Arvid Soderblom - CHI 15.8 Hunter Shepard - WAS 15.8 Anthony Stolarz - FLA 15.7 Samuel Ersson - PHI 13.6 Dan Vladar - CGY 13.4 Pyotr Kochetkov - CAR 12.6 Jack Campbell - EDM 12.4 Eric Comrie - BUF 11.8 Alex Nedeljkovic - PIT 11.8 Magnus Hellberg - PIT 11.8 Kevin Lankinen - NSH 11.4 Matt Tomkins - TB 11.0 Ivan Prosvetov - COL 10.4 Cayden Primeau - MON 10.2 Calvin Petersen - PHI 10.0 Anton Forsberg - OTT 10.0 Louis Domingue - NYR 9.0 Kaapo Kahkonen - SJ 8.8 Laurent Brossoit - WPG 8.6 Dustin Wolf - CGY 2.8 Pheonix Copley - LA 1.4 Magnus Chrona - SJ -1.4