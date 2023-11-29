NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 29

In professional hockey leagues like the NHL, the role of a goaltender is paramount and this is the same for fantasy hockey. As teams gear up for today's matchups, the anticipation surrounds the netminders set to guard their respective creases.

Let's delve into the projected starting goalies for today's NHL games so you know who to start in your fantasy hockey team.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Samuel Montembeault (MTL)

Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ)

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers

Ville Husso (DET)

Igor Shesterkin (NYR)

Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings

Darcy Kuemper (WSH)

Cam Talbot (LAK)

Note : Game time decisions for starting NHL goalies may vary.

NHL goalie ranking by fantasy hockey points

Below are the league's goalies ranked by their points in NHL Fantasy Hockey:

Thatcher Demko VAN 112.8 Alexandar Georgiev COL 108.2 Cam Talbot LA 100.7 Sergei Bobrovsky FLA 99.5 Adin Hill LV 99.2 Connor Hellebuyck WPG 93.6 Jake Oettinger DAL 93.3 Jonas Johansson TB 87.8 Tristan Jarry PIT 87.4 Connor Ingram ARI 83.2 Juuse Saros NSH 81.6 Ilya Sorokin NYI 78.8 Jordan Binnington STL 78.6 Jeremy Swayman BOS 74.4 Igor Shesterkin NYR 74.1 Joseph Woll TOR 73.0 Elvis Merzlikins CLB 69.9 Linus Ullmark BOS 69.2 Carter Hart PHI 67.6 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen BUF 65.2 Jonathan Quick NYR 61.5 Vitek Vanecek NJ 61.0 Jacob Markstrom CGY 60.4 Ville Husso DET 59.4 John Gibson ANA 58.6 MacKenzie Blackwood SJ 58.3 Stuart Skinner EDM 58.0 Joonas Korpisalo OTT 57.4 Logan Thompson LV 57.4 Petr Mrazek CHI 56.8 Semyon Varlamov NYI 47.6 Philipp Grubauer SEA 47.0 Joel Hofer STL 45.4 Charlie Lindgren WAS 45.4 Sam Montembeault MON 44.6 Darcy Kuemper WAS 42.4 Lukas Dostal ANA 41.1 Jake Allen MON 41.0 Filip Gustavsson MIN 40.8 Joey Daccord SEA 39.6 Casey DeSmith VAN 39.2 Antti Raanta CAR 38.2 Scott Wedgewood DAL 37.6 Karel Vejmelka ARI 34.6 Ilya Samsonov TOR 33.8 Samuel Ersson PHI 33.6 Spencer Martin CLB 32.6 Anthony Stolarz FLA 31.7 Dan Vladar CGY 31.6 Pyotr Kochetkov CAR 31.2 James Reimer DET 30.8 Alex Nedeljkovic PIT 30.6 Frederik Andersen CAR 30.4 Kevin Lankinen NSH 29.4 Kaapo Kahkonen SJ 28.2 Devon Levi BUF 28.0 Marc-Andre Fleury MIN 27.9 Arvid Soderblom CHI 27.0 Akira Schmid NJ 26.6 Alex Lyon DET 24.8 Pheonix Copley LA 23.0 Cayden Primeau MON 22.6 Ivan Prosvetov COL 20.2 Anton Forsberg OTT 20.0 Laurent Brossoit WPG 16.4 Hunter Shepard WAS 15.8 Jack Campbell EDM 12.4 Magnus Hellberg PIT 11.8 Matt Tomkins TB 11.0 Eric Comrie BUF 10.4 Calvin Petersen PHI 10.0 Louis Domingue NYR 9.0 Andrei Vasilevskiy TB 8.2 Calvin Pickard EDM 3.7 Dustin Wolf CGY 2.8 Magnus Chrona SJ -1.4