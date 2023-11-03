Ice Hockey
  NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 3

NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 3

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Nov 03, 2023
Avalanche Sabres Hockey
NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 3

In the NHL, the importance of the goaltender cannot be overstated. Today, on November 3rd, 2023, hockey fans are in for a treat with two NHL games on the schedule. As the teams take to the ice, the focus will undoubtedly be on the men between the pipes, the last line of defense for their respective teams.

It's a battle of wits and reflexes, as goaltenders aim to thwart the offensive onslaught of the opposing team.

Join us as we delve into the projected starting goalies for today's NHL matchups, anticipating the stellar performances and clutch saves that will undoubtedly come our way.

Projected NHL starting goalies on November 3

#1 Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie: Samuel Ersson

  • Fantasy Hockey points this season (-5.0)

Samuel Ersson's 2023 regular season stats reflect his early performance: 2 games started, 2 losses, with 1 overtime loss, allowing 14 goals at an average of 4.91 goals against per game, and a save percentage of .763.

Buffalo Sabres starting goalie: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

  • Fantasy Hockey points this season (32.1)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 2023 regular season stats shine with 3 wins in 4 games played. He boasts a low 2.60 goals-against average, stopping 113 of 122 shots for an impressive .926 save percentage.

#2 New Jersey Devils vs St Louis Blues

New Jersey Devils starting goalie: Akira Schmid

  • Fantasy Hockey points this season (9.6)

Akira Schmid's 2023 regular season stats show promise with 1 win in 3 games. He faced 73 shots, allowing 10 goals for a 4.07 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage in 49:06 minutes of play.

St Louis Blues starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

  • Fantasy Hockey points this season (28.8)

Jordan Binnington's 2023 regular season stats display his resilience. In 6 games, he secured 2 wins and faced 16 goals, maintaining a 2.61 goals-against average with a solid .916 save percentage, stopping 174 of 190 shots.

NHL goalies ranking according to fantasy hockey points

  1. Jonas Johansson
  2. Alexandar Georgiev
  3. Thatcher Demko
  4. Igor Shesterkin
  5. Jake Oettinger
  6. Jeremy Swayman
  7. Cam Talbot
  8. Logan Thompson
  9. Lukas Dostal
  10. Juuse Saros
  11. Sergei Bobrovsky
  12. Carter Hart
  13. Adin Hill
  14. Vitek Vanecek
  15. Linus Ullmark
  16. Ville Husso
  17. Jake Allen
  18. Ilya Sorokin
  19. Connor Hellebuyck
  20. Joseph Woll
  21. Semyon Varlamov
  22. Elvis Merzlikins
  23. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
  24. Darcy Kuemper
  25. Karel Vejmelka
  26. Joonas Korpisalo
  27. Frederik Andersen
  28. Petr Mrazek
  29. Jordan Binnington
  30. Tristan Jarry
  31. James Reimer
  32. Connor Ingram
  33. Philipp Grubauer
  34. Filip Gustavsson
  35. Joey Daccord
  36. Jacob Markstrom
  37. Jonathan Quick
  38. Sam Montembeault
  39. Scott Wedgewood
  40. Casey DeSmith
  41. MacKenzie Blackwood
  42. Spencer Martin
  43. Ilya Samsonov
  44. Antti Raanta
  45. John Gibson
  46. Joel Hofer
  47. Devon Levi
  48. Anton Forsberg
  49. Marc-Andre Fleury
  50. Alex Nedeljkovic

Edited by Tejas Rathi
