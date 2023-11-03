NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 3

In the NHL, the importance of the goaltender cannot be overstated. Today, on November 3rd, 2023, hockey fans are in for a treat with two NHL games on the schedule. As the teams take to the ice, the focus will undoubtedly be on the men between the pipes, the last line of defense for their respective teams.

It's a battle of wits and reflexes, as goaltenders aim to thwart the offensive onslaught of the opposing team.

Join us as we delve into the projected starting goalies for today's NHL matchups, anticipating the stellar performances and clutch saves that will undoubtedly come our way.

Projected NHL starting goalies on November 3

#1 Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie: Samuel Ersson

Fantasy Hockey points this season (-5.0)

Samuel Ersson's 2023 regular season stats reflect his early performance: 2 games started, 2 losses, with 1 overtime loss, allowing 14 goals at an average of 4.91 goals against per game, and a save percentage of .763.

Buffalo Sabres starting goalie: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Fantasy Hockey points this season (32.1)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 2023 regular season stats shine with 3 wins in 4 games played. He boasts a low 2.60 goals-against average, stopping 113 of 122 shots for an impressive .926 save percentage.

#2 New Jersey Devils vs St Louis Blues

New Jersey Devils starting goalie: Akira Schmid

Fantasy Hockey points this season (9.6)

Akira Schmid's 2023 regular season stats show promise with 1 win in 3 games. He faced 73 shots, allowing 10 goals for a 4.07 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage in 49:06 minutes of play.

St Louis Blues starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Fantasy Hockey points this season (28.8)

Jordan Binnington's 2023 regular season stats display his resilience. In 6 games, he secured 2 wins and faced 16 goals, maintaining a 2.61 goals-against average with a solid .916 save percentage, stopping 174 of 190 shots.

NHL goalies ranking according to fantasy hockey points

Jonas Johansson Alexandar Georgiev Thatcher Demko Igor Shesterkin Jake Oettinger Jeremy Swayman Cam Talbot Logan Thompson Lukas Dostal Juuse Saros Sergei Bobrovsky Carter Hart Adin Hill Vitek Vanecek Linus Ullmark Ville Husso Jake Allen Ilya Sorokin Connor Hellebuyck Joseph Woll Semyon Varlamov Elvis Merzlikins Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Darcy Kuemper Karel Vejmelka Joonas Korpisalo Frederik Andersen Petr Mrazek Jordan Binnington Tristan Jarry James Reimer Connor Ingram Philipp Grubauer Filip Gustavsson Joey Daccord Jacob Markstrom Jonathan Quick Sam Montembeault Scott Wedgewood Casey DeSmith MacKenzie Blackwood Spencer Martin Ilya Samsonov Antti Raanta John Gibson Joel Hofer Devon Levi Anton Forsberg Marc-Andre Fleury Alex Nedeljkovic