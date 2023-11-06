NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 6

As the NHL action heats up with four thrilling matchups scheduled for today, the battle on the ice will be greatly influenced by the netminders guarding their respective creases.

The projected starting goalies will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of these exciting NHL games. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, let's take a closer look at the masked men set to showcase their skills and provide a solid foundation for their teams in today's NHL contests.

Projected NHL starting goalies on November 6

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Florida Panthers:

Elvis Merzlikins is likely to be the starter for the Blue Jackets.

Fantasy Hockey points this season (35.5)

Sergei Bobrovsky is likely to defend the net for the Panthers.

Fantasy Hockey points this season (45.0)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs:

Jonas Johansson will be the starting goalie for the Lightning.

Fantasy Hockey points this season (61.8)

On the other side, Ilya Samsonov is likely to take the crease for the Maple Leafs.

Fantasy Hockey points this season (16.6)

Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars:

Jeremy Swayman will likely have the starting role for the Bruins.

Fantasy Hockey points this season (50.0)

Similarly, Jake Oettinger is expected to be the starting goalie for the Stars.

Fantasy Hockey points this season (53.4)

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks:

Stuart Skinner will play the role of the Oilers' starting goalie.

Fantasy Hockey points this season (9.8)

Thatcher Demko is the Canucks' starting netminder for the game.

Fantasy Hockey points this season (67.0)

Names of the top 50 NHL goaltenders

Thatcher Demko (VAN) Jonas Johansson (TB) Cam Talbot (LA) Adin Hill (LV) Alexandar Georgiev (COL) Jake Oettinger (DAL) Igor Shesterkin (NYR) Jeremy Swayman (BOS) Vitek Vanecek (NJ) Logan Thompson (LV) Lukas Dostal (ANA) Juuse Saros (NSH) Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) Carter Hart (PHI) Ville Husso (DET) Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) Jordan Binnington (STL) Ilya Sorokin (NYI) Linus Ullmark (BOS) Petr Mrazek (CHI) Joseph Woll (TOR) Jake Allen (MON) Tristan Jarry (PIT) Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) Semyon Varlamov (NYI) Darcy Kuemper (WAS) Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) Karel Vejmelka (ARI) Frederik Andersen (CAR) Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) Philipp Grubauer (SEA) James Reimer (DET) Connor Ingram (ARI) Jonathan Quick (NYR) Joey Daccord (SEA) Jacob Markstrom (CGY) John Gibson (ANA) Filip Gustavsson (MIN) Joel Hofer (STL) Antti Raanta (CAR) Sam Montembeault (MON) Scott Wedgewood (DAL) Devon Levi (BUF) Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) Casey DeSmith (VAN) Spencer Martin (CLB) Ilya Samsonov (TOR) MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) Arvid Soderblom (CHI) Akira Schmid (NJ)