NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 7

Ready to hit the ice on this crisp November Tuesday, the NHL brings another thrilling schedule of games featuring some of the league's finest netminders. As the puck drops in arenas across North America, NHL fans and fantasy hockey enthusiasts are eager to witness the standout goaltenders who will take center stage today.
With their incredible reflexes, agility, and composure, these guardians of the crease are often the difference-makers in every NHL contest. In this article, we'll look at the projected starting goalies for today's NHL matchups on November 7, 2023. We'll highlight the crucial starters as these elite goaltenders aim to secure victories for their respective teams.
NHL starting goalies on November 7
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens:
- The crease for the Tampa Bay Lightning is expected to be guarded by Matt Tomkins.
- The Montreal Canadiens' netminder for the game is projected to be Jake Allen.
Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes:
- Devon Levi is anticipated to start for the Buffalo Sabres.
- Antti Raanta is the expected goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers:
- Ville Husso is confirmed to be the starting goaltender for the Detroit Red Wings.
- Jonathan Quick will most likely be starting status for the New York Rangers.
Minnesota Wild vs. New York Islanders:
- Marc-Andre Fleury is confirmed as the starting goaltender for the Minnesota Wild.
- Semyon Varlamov is projected to start for the New York Islanders.
Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues:
- Connor Hellebuyck will most likely start for the Winnipeg Jets.
- Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the St. Louis Blues.
Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes:
- Philipp Grubauer is the projected starting goaltender for the Seattle Kraken.
- Connor Ingram is confirmed to start for the Arizona Coyotes.
Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames:
- Juuse Saros is anticipated to start for the Nashville Predators.
- Jacob Markstrom is expected to guard the net for the Calgary Flames.
New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche:
- Vitek Vanecek is projected to start for the New Jersey Devils.
- Alexandar Georgiev will likely start for the Colorado Avalanche.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks:
- Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Lukas Dostal is projected to be the starting goaltender for the Anaheim Ducks.
Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks:
- Samuel Ersson is anticipated to start for the Philadelphia Flyers.
- Mackenzie Blackwood is also marked to start for the San Jose Sharks.
NOTE: Subject to the game-time decision of NHL games.
Fantasy Hockey points of NHL goalies
Here we've listed NHL goalies and their current fantasy points.
- Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 78.0 FPTS
- Jonas Johansson (TB) - 61.2 FPTS
- Cam Talbot (LA) - 60.3 FPTS
- Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 60.0 FPTS
- Adin Hill (LV) - 59.4 FPTS
- Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 55.6 FPTS
- Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 53.4 FPTS
- Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 50.1 FPTS
- Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 49.6 FPTS
- Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 48.4 FPTS
- Logan Thompson (LV) - 46.8 FPTS
- Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 45.6 FPTS
- Juuse Saros (NSH) - 45.2 FPTS
- Carter Hart (PHI) - 44.8 FPTS
- Joseph Woll (TOR) - 44.6 FPTS
- Ville Husso (DET) - 44.4 FPTS
- Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 42.4 FPTS
- Jordan Binnington (STL) - 41.4 FPTS
- Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 41.2 FPTS
- Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 40.8 FPTS
- Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 40.0 FPTS
- Jake Allen (MON) - 36.6 FPTS
- Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 36.0 FPTS
- Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 34.1 FPTS
- Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 34.0 FPTS
- Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 31.2 FPTS
- Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 31.0 FPTS
- Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 30.4 FPTS
- Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 FPTS
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 29.9 FPTS
- Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 28.3 FPTS
- James Reimer (DET) - 27.9 FPTS
- Connor Ingram (ARI) - 27.6 FPTS
- Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 26.9 FPTS
- Joey Daccord (SEA) - 26.0 FPTS
- Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 24.6 FPTS
- John Gibson (ANA) - 24.2 FPTS
- Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 23.6 FPTS
- Joel Hofer (STL) - 22.6 FPTS
- Antti Raanta (CAR) - 22.4 FPTS
- Spencer Martin (CLB) - 22.2 FPTS
- Sam Montembeault (MON) - 21.6 FPTS
- Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 20.4 FPTS
- Devon Levi (BUF) - 19.4 FPTS
- Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 19.2 FPTS
- Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 19.2 FPTS
- MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 14.7 FPTS
- Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 14.2 FPTS
- Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 14.0 FPTS
- Akira Schmid (NJ) - 13.8 FPTS
- Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 13.0 FPTS
- Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 12.8 FPTS
- Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 FPTS
- Eric Comrie (BUF) - 11.8 FPTS
- Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 11.8 FPTS
- Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 11.4 FPTS
- Dan Vladar (CGY) - 11.0 FPTS
- Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 10.4 FPTS
- Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 9.8 FPTS
- Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 9.7 FPTS
- Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 7.0 FPTS
- Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 4.6 FPTS
- Matt Tomkins (TB) - 4.4 FPTS
- Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 3.2 FPTS
- Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 2.6 FPTS
- Pheonix Copley (LA) - 2.2 FPTS
- Cayden Primeau (MON) - 1.8 FPTS
- Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 1.0 FPTS
- Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 0.2 FPTS
- Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 0.0 FPTS
Note: NHL fantasy hockey points as of 7 Nov 2023.