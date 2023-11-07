NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 7

Ready to hit the ice on this crisp November Tuesday, the NHL brings another thrilling schedule of games featuring some of the league's finest netminders. As the puck drops in arenas across North America, NHL fans and fantasy hockey enthusiasts are eager to witness the standout goaltenders who will take center stage today.

With their incredible reflexes, agility, and composure, these guardians of the crease are often the difference-makers in every NHL contest. In this article, we'll look at the projected starting goalies for today's NHL matchups on November 7, 2023. We'll highlight the crucial starters as these elite goaltenders aim to secure victories for their respective teams.

NHL starting goalies on November 7

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens:

The crease for the Tampa Bay Lightning is expected to be guarded by Matt Tomkins.

The Montreal Canadiens' netminder for the game is projected to be Jake Allen.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes:

Devon Levi is anticipated to start for the Buffalo Sabres.

Antti Raanta is the expected goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers:

Ville Husso is confirmed to be the starting goaltender for the Detroit Red Wings.

Jonathan Quick will most likely be starting status for the New York Rangers.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Islanders:

Marc-Andre Fleury is confirmed as the starting goaltender for the Minnesota Wild.

Semyon Varlamov is projected to start for the New York Islanders.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues:

Connor Hellebuyck will most likely start for the Winnipeg Jets.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the St. Louis Blues.

Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes:

Philipp Grubauer is the projected starting goaltender for the Seattle Kraken.

Connor Ingram is confirmed to start for the Arizona Coyotes.

Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames:

Juuse Saros is anticipated to start for the Nashville Predators.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to guard the net for the Calgary Flames.

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche:

Vitek Vanecek is projected to start for the New Jersey Devils.

Alexandar Georgiev will likely start for the Colorado Avalanche.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks:

Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Lukas Dostal is projected to be the starting goaltender for the Anaheim Ducks.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks:

Samuel Ersson is anticipated to start for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mackenzie Blackwood is also marked to start for the San Jose Sharks.

NOTE: Subject to the game-time decision of NHL games.

Fantasy Hockey points of NHL goalies

Here we've listed NHL goalies and their current fantasy points.

Thatcher Demko (VAN) - 78.0 FPTS

Jonas Johansson (TB) - 61.2 FPTS

Cam Talbot (LA) - 60.3 FPTS

Jeremy Swayman (BOS) - 60.0 FPTS

Adin Hill (LV) - 59.4 FPTS

Jake Oettinger (DAL) - 55.6 FPTS

Alexandar Georgiev (COL) - 53.4 FPTS

Igor Shesterkin (NYR) - 50.1 FPTS

Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) - 49.6 FPTS

Vitek Vanecek (NJ) - 48.4 FPTS

Logan Thompson (LV) - 46.8 FPTS

Lukas Dostal (ANA) - 45.6 FPTS

Juuse Saros (NSH) - 45.2 FPTS

Carter Hart (PHI) - 44.8 FPTS

Joseph Woll (TOR) - 44.6 FPTS

Ville Husso (DET) - 44.4 FPTS

Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - 42.4 FPTS

Jordan Binnington (STL) - 41.4 FPTS

Ilya Sorokin (NYI) - 41.2 FPTS

Linus Ullmark (BOS) - 40.8 FPTS

Petr Mrazek (CHI) - 40.0 FPTS

Jake Allen (MON) - 36.6 FPTS

Tristan Jarry (PIT) - 36.0 FPTS

Elvis Merzlikins (CLB) - 34.1 FPTS

Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - 34.0 FPTS

Darcy Kuemper (WAS) - 31.2 FPTS

Joonas Korpisalo (OTT) - 31.0 FPTS

Karel Vejmelka (ARI) - 30.4 FPTS

Frederik Andersen (CAR) - 30.4 FPTS

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - 29.9 FPTS

Philipp Grubauer (SEA) - 28.3 FPTS

James Reimer (DET) - 27.9 FPTS

Connor Ingram (ARI) - 27.6 FPTS

Jonathan Quick (NYR) - 26.9 FPTS

Joey Daccord (SEA) - 26.0 FPTS

Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - 24.6 FPTS

John Gibson (ANA) - 24.2 FPTS

Filip Gustavsson (MIN) - 23.6 FPTS

Joel Hofer (STL) - 22.6 FPTS

Antti Raanta (CAR) - 22.4 FPTS

Spencer Martin (CLB) - 22.2 FPTS

Sam Montembeault (MON) - 21.6 FPTS

Scott Wedgewood (DAL) - 20.4 FPTS

Devon Levi (BUF) - 19.4 FPTS

Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN) - 19.2 FPTS

Casey DeSmith (VAN) - 19.2 FPTS

MacKenzie Blackwood (SJ) - 14.7 FPTS

Ilya Samsonov (TOR) - 14.2 FPTS

Arvid Soderblom (CHI) - 14.0 FPTS

Akira Schmid (NJ) - 13.8 FPTS

Charlie Lindgren (WAS) - 13.0 FPTS

Anton Forsberg (OTT) - 12.8 FPTS

Jack Campbell (EDM) - 12.4 FPTS

Eric Comrie (BUF) - 11.8 FPTS

Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) - 11.8 FPTS

Kevin Lankinen (NSH) - 11.4 FPTS

Dan Vladar (CGY) - 11.0 FPTS

Ivan Prosvetov (COL) - 10.4 FPTS

Stuart Skinner (EDM) - 9.8 FPTS

Anthony Stolarz (FLA) - 9.7 FPTS

Kaapo Kahkonen (SJ) - 7.0 FPTS

Hunter Shepard (WAS) - 4.6 FPTS

Matt Tomkins (TB) - 4.4 FPTS

Samuel Ersson (PHI) - 3.2 FPTS

Laurent Brossoit (WPG) - 2.6 FPTS

Pheonix Copley (LA) - 2.2 FPTS

Cayden Primeau (MON) - 1.8 FPTS

Magnus Hellberg (PIT) - 1.0 FPTS

Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR) - 0.2 FPTS

Calvin Petersen (PHI) - 0.0 FPTS

Note: NHL fantasy hockey points as of 7 Nov 2023.