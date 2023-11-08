NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 8th 2023

Every NHL game day, fans and analysts eagerly wait for the announcement of the starting goaltenders who will guard the crease for their respective teams. The role of a starting goalie is a pivotal one, often determining the outcome of the game.
Here, we delve into the projected starting goalies for today's NHL games, analyzing the key matchups and the netminders set to take center stage. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, these goalies hold the fate of their NHL teams in their hands, and we're here to provide you with a glimpse into the goaltending battles that will unfold on the ice today.
NHL starting goalies November 8th 2023
Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs
- Anton Forsberg will start for the Senators.
- Joseph Woll is likely to be in the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals
- Sergei Bobrovsky will show his presence in the crease for the Florida Panthers.
- Darcy Kuemper is anticipated to be the starting goaltender for the Washington Capitals.
Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
- Cam Talbot will start for the Kings.
- Adin Hill will show his presence in the net for the Vegas Golden Knights
NOTE: NHL Game time Decisions may vary.
NHL Goalie Ranking (Fantasy Hockey Points)
Here are the NHL goalie names and their corresponding Fantasy hockey points (FPTS):
- Thatcher Demko G VAN: 78.0 FPTS
- Jonas Johansson G TB: 61.2 FPTS
- Cam Talbot G LA: 60.3 FPTS
- Jeremy Swayman G BOS: 60.0 FPTS
- Adin Hill G LV: 59.4 FPTS
- Jake Oettinger G DAL: 55.6 FPTS
- Alexandar Georgiev G COL: 54.4 FPTS
- Igor Shesterkin G NYR: 50.1 FPTS
- Sergei Bobrovsky G FLA: 49.6 FPTS
- Vitek Vanecek G NJ: 48.6 FPTS
- Juuse Saros G NSH: 48.2 FPTS
- Logan Thompson G LV: 46.8 FPTS
- Ville Husso G DET: 46.8 FPTS
- Lukas Dostal G ANA: 45.6 FPTS
- Carter Hart G PHI: 44.8 FPTS
- Joseph Woll G TOR: 44.6 FPTS
- Connor Hellebuyck G WPG: 44.4 FPTS
- Jordan Binnington G STL: 43.8 FPTS
- Ilya Sorokin G NYI: 41.2 FPTS
- Linus Ullmark G BOS: 40.8 FPTS
- Tristan Jarry G PIT: 40.2 FPTS
- Petr Mrazek G CHI: 40.0 FPTS
- Semyon Varlamov G NYI: 35.4 FPTS
- Elvis Merzlikins G CLB: 34.1 FPTS
- Jake Allen G MON: 33.6 FPTS
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen G BUF: 31.7 FPTS
- Connor Ingram G ARI: 31.6 FPTS
- Darcy Kuemper G WAS: 31.2 FPTS
- Joonas Korpisalo G OTT: 31.0 FPTS
- Karel Vejmelka G ARI: 30.4 FPTS
- Frederik Andersen G CAR: 30.4 FPTS
- John Gibson G ANA: 30.0 FPTS
- Jonathan Quick G NYR: 28.9 FPTS
- Philipp Grubauer G SEA: 28.3 FPTS
- James Reimer G DET: 27.9 FPTS
- Joey Daccord G SEA: 27.8 FPTS
- Jacob Markstrom G CGY: 25.8 FPTS
- Sam Montembeault G MON: 25.0 FPTS
- Antti Raanta G CAR: 24.4 FPTS
- Filip Gustavsson G MIN: 23.6 FPTS
- Marc-Andre Fleury G MIN: 22.6 FPTS
- Joel Hofer G STL: 22.6 FPTS
- Spencer Martin G CLB: 22.2 FPTS
- MacKenzie Blackwood G SJ: 21.3 FPTS
- Scott Wedgewood G DAL: 20.4 FPTS
- Devon Levi G BUF: 19.4 FPTS
- Casey DeSmith G VAN: 19.2 FPTS
- Ilya Samsonov G TOR: 14.2 FPTS
- Arvid Soderblom G CHI: 14.0 FPTS
- Akira Schmid G NJ: 13.8 FPTS
- Charlie Lindgren G WAS: 13.0 FPTS
- Anton Forsberg G OTT: 12.8 FPTS