NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 8th 2023

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Nov 08, 2023 16:49 GMT
Canadiens Golden Knights Hockey
Every NHL game day, fans and analysts eagerly wait for the announcement of the starting goaltenders who will guard the crease for their respective teams. The role of a starting goalie is a pivotal one, often determining the outcome of the game.

Here, we delve into the projected starting goalies for today's NHL games, analyzing the key matchups and the netminders set to take center stage. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, these goalies hold the fate of their NHL teams in their hands, and we're here to provide you with a glimpse into the goaltending battles that will unfold on the ice today.

NHL starting goalies November 8th 2023

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

  • Anton Forsberg will start for the Senators.
  • Joseph Woll is likely to be in the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

  • Sergei Bobrovsky will show his presence in the crease for the Florida Panthers.
  • Darcy Kuemper is anticipated to be the starting goaltender for the Washington Capitals.

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

  • Cam Talbot will start for the Kings.
  • Adin Hill will show his presence in the net for the Vegas Golden Knights

NOTE: NHL Game time Decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking (Fantasy Hockey Points)

Here are the NHL goalie names and their corresponding Fantasy hockey points (FPTS):

  1. Thatcher Demko G VAN: 78.0 FPTS
  2. Jonas Johansson G TB: 61.2 FPTS
  3. Cam Talbot G LA: 60.3 FPTS
  4. Jeremy Swayman G BOS: 60.0 FPTS
  5. Adin Hill G LV: 59.4 FPTS
  6. Jake Oettinger G DAL: 55.6 FPTS
  7. Alexandar Georgiev G COL: 54.4 FPTS
  8. Igor Shesterkin G NYR: 50.1 FPTS
  9. Sergei Bobrovsky G FLA: 49.6 FPTS
  10. Vitek Vanecek G NJ: 48.6 FPTS
  11. Juuse Saros G NSH: 48.2 FPTS
  12. Logan Thompson G LV: 46.8 FPTS
  13. Ville Husso G DET: 46.8 FPTS
  14. Lukas Dostal G ANA: 45.6 FPTS
  15. Carter Hart G PHI: 44.8 FPTS
  16. Joseph Woll G TOR: 44.6 FPTS
  17. Connor Hellebuyck G WPG: 44.4 FPTS
  18. Jordan Binnington G STL: 43.8 FPTS
  19. Ilya Sorokin G NYI: 41.2 FPTS
  20. Linus Ullmark G BOS: 40.8 FPTS
  21. Tristan Jarry G PIT: 40.2 FPTS
  22. Petr Mrazek G CHI: 40.0 FPTS
  23. Semyon Varlamov G NYI: 35.4 FPTS
  24. Elvis Merzlikins G CLB: 34.1 FPTS
  25. Jake Allen G MON: 33.6 FPTS
  26. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen G BUF: 31.7 FPTS
  27. Connor Ingram G ARI: 31.6 FPTS
  28. Darcy Kuemper G WAS: 31.2 FPTS
  29. Joonas Korpisalo G OTT: 31.0 FPTS
  30. Karel Vejmelka G ARI: 30.4 FPTS
  31. Frederik Andersen G CAR: 30.4 FPTS
  32. John Gibson G ANA: 30.0 FPTS
  33. Jonathan Quick G NYR: 28.9 FPTS
  34. Philipp Grubauer G SEA: 28.3 FPTS
  35. James Reimer G DET: 27.9 FPTS
  36. Joey Daccord G SEA: 27.8 FPTS
  37. Jacob Markstrom G CGY: 25.8 FPTS
  38. Sam Montembeault G MON: 25.0 FPTS
  39. Antti Raanta G CAR: 24.4 FPTS
  40. Filip Gustavsson G MIN: 23.6 FPTS
  41. Marc-Andre Fleury G MIN: 22.6 FPTS
  42. Joel Hofer G STL: 22.6 FPTS
  43. Spencer Martin G CLB: 22.2 FPTS
  44. MacKenzie Blackwood G SJ: 21.3 FPTS
  45. Scott Wedgewood G DAL: 20.4 FPTS
  46. Devon Levi G BUF: 19.4 FPTS
  47. Casey DeSmith G VAN: 19.2 FPTS
  48. Ilya Samsonov G TOR: 14.2 FPTS
  49. Arvid Soderblom G CHI: 14.0 FPTS
  50. Akira Schmid G NJ: 13.8 FPTS
  51. Charlie Lindgren G WAS: 13.0 FPTS
  52. Anton Forsberg G OTT: 12.8 FPTS

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
