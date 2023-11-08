NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 8th 2023

Every NHL game day, fans and analysts eagerly wait for the announcement of the starting goaltenders who will guard the crease for their respective teams. The role of a starting goalie is a pivotal one, often determining the outcome of the game.

Here, we delve into the projected starting goalies for today's NHL games, analyzing the key matchups and the netminders set to take center stage. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, these goalies hold the fate of their NHL teams in their hands, and we're here to provide you with a glimpse into the goaltending battles that will unfold on the ice today.

NHL starting goalies November 8th 2023

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

Anton Forsberg will start for the Senators.

Joseph Woll is likely to be in the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

Sergei Bobrovsky will show his presence in the crease for the Florida Panthers.

Darcy Kuemper is anticipated to be the starting goaltender for the Washington Capitals.

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

Cam Talbot will start for the Kings.

Adin Hill will show his presence in the net for the Vegas Golden Knights

NOTE: NHL Game time Decisions may vary.

NHL Goalie Ranking (Fantasy Hockey Points)

Here are the NHL goalie names and their corresponding Fantasy hockey points (FPTS):

Thatcher Demko G VAN: 78.0 FPTS Jonas Johansson G TB: 61.2 FPTS Cam Talbot G LA: 60.3 FPTS Jeremy Swayman G BOS: 60.0 FPTS Adin Hill G LV: 59.4 FPTS Jake Oettinger G DAL: 55.6 FPTS Alexandar Georgiev G COL: 54.4 FPTS Igor Shesterkin G NYR: 50.1 FPTS Sergei Bobrovsky G FLA: 49.6 FPTS Vitek Vanecek G NJ: 48.6 FPTS Juuse Saros G NSH: 48.2 FPTS Logan Thompson G LV: 46.8 FPTS Ville Husso G DET: 46.8 FPTS Lukas Dostal G ANA: 45.6 FPTS Carter Hart G PHI: 44.8 FPTS Joseph Woll G TOR: 44.6 FPTS Connor Hellebuyck G WPG: 44.4 FPTS Jordan Binnington G STL: 43.8 FPTS Ilya Sorokin G NYI: 41.2 FPTS Linus Ullmark G BOS: 40.8 FPTS Tristan Jarry G PIT: 40.2 FPTS Petr Mrazek G CHI: 40.0 FPTS Semyon Varlamov G NYI: 35.4 FPTS Elvis Merzlikins G CLB: 34.1 FPTS Jake Allen G MON: 33.6 FPTS Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen G BUF: 31.7 FPTS Connor Ingram G ARI: 31.6 FPTS Darcy Kuemper G WAS: 31.2 FPTS Joonas Korpisalo G OTT: 31.0 FPTS Karel Vejmelka G ARI: 30.4 FPTS Frederik Andersen G CAR: 30.4 FPTS John Gibson G ANA: 30.0 FPTS Jonathan Quick G NYR: 28.9 FPTS Philipp Grubauer G SEA: 28.3 FPTS James Reimer G DET: 27.9 FPTS Joey Daccord G SEA: 27.8 FPTS Jacob Markstrom G CGY: 25.8 FPTS Sam Montembeault G MON: 25.0 FPTS Antti Raanta G CAR: 24.4 FPTS Filip Gustavsson G MIN: 23.6 FPTS Marc-Andre Fleury G MIN: 22.6 FPTS Joel Hofer G STL: 22.6 FPTS Spencer Martin G CLB: 22.2 FPTS MacKenzie Blackwood G SJ: 21.3 FPTS Scott Wedgewood G DAL: 20.4 FPTS Devon Levi G BUF: 19.4 FPTS Casey DeSmith G VAN: 19.2 FPTS Ilya Samsonov G TOR: 14.2 FPTS Arvid Soderblom G CHI: 14.0 FPTS Akira Schmid G NJ: 13.8 FPTS Charlie Lindgren G WAS: 13.0 FPTS Anton Forsberg G OTT: 12.8 FPTS