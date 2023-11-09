NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | November 9th 2023

In the heart-stopping realm of NHL action, the fate of a game often rests in the steady hands and lightning-quick reflexes of the goaltenders. As the puck drops and the battle on the ice ensues, all eyes turn to the guardians of the crease.

In today's NHL matchups, the stage is set for a goaltending spectacle. Here we'll be exploring the projected starting goalies who hold the keys to victory in the fast-paced world of fantasy hockey. The ice awaits, and so do the heroes who guard it.

NHL starting goalies on November 8, 2023

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Petr Mrazek (Chicago Blackhawks)

Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens)

James Reimer (Detroit Red Wings)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa Senators)

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild)

Louis Domingue (New York Rangers)

New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins

Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Linus Ullmark (Boston Bruins)

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)

Spencer Martin (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

Laurent Brossoit (Winnipeg Jets)

Arizona Coyotes vs. St Louis Blues

Karel Vejmelka (Arizona Coyotes)

Jordan Binnington (St Louis Blues)

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche

Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken)

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose Sharks)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings

Magnus Hellberg (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Pheonix Copley (Los Angeles Kings)

NOTE: Game time decisions may vary

NHL Goalie Ranking by Fantasy Hockey points

Here are the goalie names and their corresponding NHL Fantasy Hockey points (FPTS):

Thatcher Demko - VAN - 78.0 Cam Talbot - LA - 71.7 Adin Hill - LV - 62.2 Jonas Johansson - TB - 61.2 Jeremy Swayman - BOS - 60.0 Alexandar Georgiev - COL - 59.4 Sergei Bobrovsky - FLA - 56.6 Jake Oettinger - DAL - 55.6 Igor Shesterkin - NYR - 50.1 Connor Hellebuyck - WPG - 49.4 Juuse Saros - NSH - 49.2 Vitek Vanecek - NJ - 48.6 Ville Husso - DET - 46.8 Logan Thompson - LV - 46.8 Lukas Dostal - ANA - 45.6 Tristan Jarry - PIT - 45.2 Carter Hart - PHI - 44.8 Jordan Binnington - STL - 43.8 Joseph Woll - TOR - 42.8 Ilya Sorokin - NYI - 41.0 Linus Ullmark - BOS - 40.8 Petr Mrazek - CHI - 40.0 Joonas Korpisalo - OTT - 38.6 Connor Ingram - ARI - 36.6 Semyon Varlamov - NYI - 35.4 Elvis Merzlikins - CLB - 34.1 Jonathan Quick - NYR - 33.7 Jake Allen - MON - 33.6 Darcy Kuemper - WAS - 33.4 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - BUF - 31.7 Jacob Markstrom - CGY - 30.8 Karel Vejmelka - ARI - 30.4 Frederik Andersen - CAR - 30.4 John Gibson - ANA - 30.0 Antti Raanta - CAR - 29.4 Philipp Grubauer - SEA - 28.3 James Reimer - DET - 27.9 Joey Daccord - SEA - 27.8 Marc-Andre Fleury - MIN - 27.6 MacKenzie Blackwood - SJ - 26.3 Sam Montembeault - MON - 25.0 Filip Gustavsson - MIN - 23.6 Joel Hofer - STL - 22.6 Spencer Martin - CLB - 22.2 Scott Wedgewood - DAL - 20.4 Devon Levi - BUF - 19.2 Casey DeSmith - VAN - 19.2 Ilya Samsonov - TOR - 14.2 Arvid Soderblom - CHI - 14.2 Akira Schmid - NJ - 13.8 Charlie Lindgren - WAS - 13.0 Anton Forsberg - OTT - 12.8 Jack Campbell - EDM - 12.4 Eric Comrie - BUF - 11.8 Alex Nedeljkovic - PIT - 11.8 Kevin Lankinen - NSH - 11.4 Matt Tomkins - TB - 11.0 Dan Vladar - CGY - 11.0 Ivan Prosvetov - COL - 10.4 Anthony Stolarz - FLA - 9.9 Stuart Skinner - EDM - 9.8 Kaapo Kahkonen - SJ - 7.0 Samuel Ersson - PHI - 4.6 Hunter Shepard - WAS - 4.6 Magnus Hellberg - PIT - 3.2 Laurent Brossoit - WPG - 2.6 Pheonix Copley - LA - 2.2 Cayden Primeau - MON - 1.8 Pyotr Kochetkov - CAR - 0.2 Calvin Petersen - PHI - 0.0 Magnus Chrona - SJ - (-1.4)