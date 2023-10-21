NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team ft. Adin Hill | October 21

Last night, hockey fans were treated to just two NHL games, wherein the Columbus Blue Jackets outperformed the Calgary Flames with a 3-1 victory, while the New Jersey Devils edged past the New York Islanders with a final score of 5-4.

However, the excitement is far from over, as today promises a thrilling bonanza of 15 NHL games. Some of the most highly anticipated matchups include the Vegas Golden Knights clashing with the Chicago Blackhawks, featuring the young talent of Connor Bedard, and the Winnipeg Jets going head-to-head with the Edmonton Oilers, led by superstar Connor McDavid. Hockey enthusiasts are in for a wild night of action-packed games.

So here's a list of projected starting goalies for today's NHL games.

NHL starting goalies tonight, October 21

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

Detroit Red Wings starting goalies: Ville Husso

Ottawa Senators starting goalies: Joonas Korpisalo

Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes

Anaheim Ducks starting goalies: John Gibson

Arizona Coyotes starting goalies: Karel Vejmelka

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens

Washington Capitals starting goalies: Darcy Kuemper

Montreal Canadiens starting goalies: Jake Allen

Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers

Vancouver Canucks starting goalies: Thatcher Demko

Florida Panthers starting goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies: Ilya Samsonov

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalies: Jonas Johansson

New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres

New York Islanders starting goalies: Semyon Varlamov

Buffalo Sabres starting goalies: Devon Levi

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild

Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalies: Elvis Merzlikins

Minnesota Wild starting goalies: Filip Gustavsson

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators

San Jose Sharks starting goalies: Mackenzie Blackwood

Nashville Predators starting goalies: Juuse Saros

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St Louis Blues

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalies: Tristan Jarry

St Louis Blues starting goalies: Jordan Binnington

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalies: Carter Hart

Dallas Stars starting goalies: Jake Oettinger

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalies: Adin Hill

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalies: Arvid Soderblom

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalies: Pyotr Kochetkov

Colorado Avalanche starting goalies: Alexandar Georgiev

New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken

New York Rangers starting goalies: Igor Shesterkin

Seattle Kraken starting goalies: Philipp Grubauer

Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Winnipeg Jets starting goalies: Connor Hellebuyck

Edmonton Oilers starting goalies: Stuart Skinner

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings

Boston Bruins starting goalies: Jeremy Swayman

Los Angeles Kings starting goalies: Cam Talbot

These insights will help fantasy hockey enthusiasts, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding their starting goaltenders and those they may consider benching in their upcoming NHL matchups.