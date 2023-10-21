NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team ft. Adin Hill | October 21

Ice Hockey
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 21, 2023 15:25 GMT
Ducks Golden Knights Hockey
Last night, hockey fans were treated to just two NHL games, wherein the Columbus Blue Jackets outperformed the Calgary Flames with a 3-1 victory, while the New Jersey Devils edged past the New York Islanders with a final score of 5-4.

However, the excitement is far from over, as today promises a thrilling bonanza of 15 NHL games. Some of the most highly anticipated matchups include the Vegas Golden Knights clashing with the Chicago Blackhawks, featuring the young talent of Connor Bedard, and the Winnipeg Jets going head-to-head with the Edmonton Oilers, led by superstar Connor McDavid. Hockey enthusiasts are in for a wild night of action-packed games.

So here's a list of projected starting goalies for today's NHL games.

NHL starting goalies tonight, October 21

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

  • Detroit Red Wings starting goalies: Ville Husso
  • Ottawa Senators starting goalies: Joonas Korpisalo

Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes

  • Anaheim Ducks starting goalies: John Gibson
  • Arizona Coyotes starting goalies: Karel Vejmelka

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens

  • Washington Capitals starting goalies: Darcy Kuemper
  • Montreal Canadiens starting goalies: Jake Allen

Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers

  • Vancouver Canucks starting goalies: Thatcher Demko
  • Florida Panthers starting goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies: Ilya Samsonov
  • Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalies: Jonas Johansson

New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres

  • New York Islanders starting goalies: Semyon Varlamov
  • Buffalo Sabres starting goalies: Devon Levi

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild

  • Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalies: Elvis Merzlikins
  • Minnesota Wild starting goalies: Filip Gustavsson

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators

  • San Jose Sharks starting goalies: Mackenzie Blackwood
  • Nashville Predators starting goalies: Juuse Saros

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St Louis Blues

  • Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalies: Tristan Jarry
  • St Louis Blues starting goalies: Jordan Binnington

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars

  • Philadelphia Flyers starting goalies: Carter Hart
  • Dallas Stars starting goalies: Jake Oettinger

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks

  • Vegas Golden Knights starting goalies: Adin Hill
  • Chicago Blackhawks starting goalies: Arvid Soderblom

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche

  • Carolina Hurricanes starting goalies: Pyotr Kochetkov
  • Colorado Avalanche starting goalies: Alexandar Georgiev

New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken

  • New York Rangers starting goalies: Igor Shesterkin
  • Seattle Kraken starting goalies: Philipp Grubauer

Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

  • Winnipeg Jets starting goalies: Connor Hellebuyck
  • Edmonton Oilers starting goalies: Stuart Skinner

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings

  • Boston Bruins starting goalies: Jeremy Swayman
  • Los Angeles Kings starting goalies: Cam Talbot

These insights will help fantasy hockey enthusiasts, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding their starting goaltenders and those they may consider benching in their upcoming NHL matchups.

