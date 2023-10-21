NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team ft. Adin Hill | October 21

Last night, hockey fans were treated to just two NHL games, wherein the Columbus Blue Jackets outperformed the Calgary Flames with a 3-1 victory, while the New Jersey Devils edged past the New York Islanders with a final score of 5-4.
However, the excitement is far from over, as today promises a thrilling bonanza of 15 NHL games. Some of the most highly anticipated matchups include the Vegas Golden Knights clashing with the Chicago Blackhawks, featuring the young talent of Connor Bedard, and the Winnipeg Jets going head-to-head with the Edmonton Oilers, led by superstar Connor McDavid. Hockey enthusiasts are in for a wild night of action-packed games.
So here's a list of projected starting goalies for today's NHL games.
NHL starting goalies tonight, October 21
Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators
- Detroit Red Wings starting goalies: Ville Husso
- Ottawa Senators starting goalies: Joonas Korpisalo
Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes
- Anaheim Ducks starting goalies: John Gibson
- Arizona Coyotes starting goalies: Karel Vejmelka
Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens
- Washington Capitals starting goalies: Darcy Kuemper
- Montreal Canadiens starting goalies: Jake Allen
Vancouver Canucks vs. Florida Panthers
- Vancouver Canucks starting goalies: Thatcher Demko
- Florida Panthers starting goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies: Ilya Samsonov
- Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalies: Jonas Johansson
New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres
- New York Islanders starting goalies: Semyon Varlamov
- Buffalo Sabres starting goalies: Devon Levi
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild
- Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalies: Elvis Merzlikins
- Minnesota Wild starting goalies: Filip Gustavsson
San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators
- San Jose Sharks starting goalies: Mackenzie Blackwood
- Nashville Predators starting goalies: Juuse Saros
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St Louis Blues
- Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalies: Tristan Jarry
- St Louis Blues starting goalies: Jordan Binnington
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars
- Philadelphia Flyers starting goalies: Carter Hart
- Dallas Stars starting goalies: Jake Oettinger
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Vegas Golden Knights starting goalies: Adin Hill
- Chicago Blackhawks starting goalies: Arvid Soderblom
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche
- Carolina Hurricanes starting goalies: Pyotr Kochetkov
- Colorado Avalanche starting goalies: Alexandar Georgiev
New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken
- New York Rangers starting goalies: Igor Shesterkin
- Seattle Kraken starting goalies: Philipp Grubauer
Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers
- Winnipeg Jets starting goalies: Connor Hellebuyck
- Edmonton Oilers starting goalies: Stuart Skinner
Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Boston Bruins starting goalies: Jeremy Swayman
- Los Angeles Kings starting goalies: Cam Talbot
These insights will help fantasy hockey enthusiasts, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding their starting goaltenders and those they may consider benching in their upcoming NHL matchups.