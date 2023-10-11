NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | 11th October

The 2023-24 NHL season has begun in style, with a thrilling tripleheader on October 10th, 2023. As we officially move onto the second day of the NHL 2022-23 season, hockey fans are in for a treat with a slate of six exciting games.

It's also a crucial time for NHL fantasy hockey players who are eagerly examining starting lineups and deciding which goaltenders to start or bench. We've got you covered with the starting goalies for each of tonight's NHL games. The following goalies will give you an idea and ease up your goaltending-picking decision.

NHL's Montreal Canadiens will face the Toronto Maple Leafs

Game Time: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 pm EDT

Canadiens Starting Goalie: Jake Allen

Maple Leafs Starting Goalie: Ilya Samsonov

The Canadiens face off against the Maple Leafs in an early matchup, and Jake Allen takes the crease for the Canadiens, while the Maple Leafs have Ilya Samsonov guarding the net.

Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes

Game Time: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 pm EDT

Senators Starting Goalie: Joonas Korpisalo

Hurricanes Starting Goalie: Frederik Andersen

Joonas Korpisalo leads the Senators against the Carolina Hurricanes, where he'll be up against the seasoned Frederik Andersen. This matchup promises intense goaltending action.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Boston Bruins

Game Time: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:37 pm EDT

Blackhawks Starting Goalie: Arvid Soderblom

Bruins Starting Goalie: Linus Ullmark

Arvid Soderblom will be between the pipes for the Blackhawks, facing off against Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins.

Winnipeg Jets vs Calgary Flames

Game Time: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:07 pm EDT

Jets Starting Goalie: Connor Hellebuyck

Flames Starting Goalie: Jacob Markstrom

Connor Hellebuyck guards the crease for the Winnipeg Jets as they take on the Calgary Flames, who will rely on the steady Jacob Markstrom to keep the opposition at bay.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks

Game Time: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:07 pm EDT

Oilers Starting Goalie: Stuart Skinner

Canucks Starting Goalie: Thatcher Demko

Stuart Skinner steps up as the Oilers' starting goalie in this matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, who put their faith in Thatcher Demko. This contest promises exciting hockey action.

Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings

Game Time: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:07 pm EDT

Avalanche Starting Goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Kings Starting Goalie: Cam Talbot

The Avalanche and the Kings will engage in a goaltending duel with Alexandar Georgiev guarding the Avalanche's net and Cam Talbot minding the Kings'. Expect a battle of the goaltenders in this game.

As you pick your netminders for your NHL fantasy hockey lineup for tonight's games, make sure that they are starting for their respective lineups as indicated above.