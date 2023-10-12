NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | 12th October

The 2022-23 NHL season is off to an exciting start, and as fans soak in the early action, it's become clear that hockey is back in full swing.

Even though Connor Bedard's presence was expected to be a game-changer, the Blackhawks suffered a loss to the Bruins in their second game of the NHL season. Bedard, selected as the number one overall pick by the Blackhawks, has made a modest start, notching two points in his first two games.

As we enter the third day of hockey action, more teams are gearing up to play their first games of the NHL season, promising an abundance of thrilling moments on the ice.

Here's a glimpse of the starting goalies for each team on the third day of the season, featuring seven exciting NHL games:

NHL Day 3 kicks off with Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 7:07 pm EDT

Philadelphia Flyers Starting Goalie: Carter Hart

Carter Hart Columbus Blue Jackets Starting Goalie: Elvis Merzlikins

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 7:07 pm EDT

New York Rangers Starting Goalie: Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin Buffalo Sabres Starting Goalie: Devon Levi

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 7:30 pm EDT

Detroit Red Wings Starting Goalie: Ville Husso

Ville Husso New Jersey Devils Starting Goalie: Vitek Vanecek

Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 8:07 pm EDT

Florida Panthers Starting Goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky Minnesota Wild Starting Goalie: Filip Gustavsson

Seattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 8:07 pm EDT

Seattle Kraken Starting Goalie: Philipp Grubauer

Philipp Grubauer Nashville Predators Starting Goalie: Juuse Saros

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 8:07 pm EDT

St. Louis Blues Starting Goalie: Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington Dallas Stars Starting Goalie: Jake Oettinger

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:37 pm EDT

Vegas Golden Knights Starting Goalie: Logan Thompson

Logan Thompson San Jose Sharks Starting Goalie: Kaapo Kahkonen

