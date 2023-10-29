NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. Darcy Kuemper | October 29

Yesterday's NHL matchups were a delight for hockey enthusiasts, featuring high-scoring and closely contested games. The Anaheim Ducks beat the Philadelphia Flyers with a 7-4 victory, while the Florida Panthers narrowly edged out the Seattle Kraken 3-2. The New York Islanders secured a 2-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Nashville Predators managed a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Ottawa Senators outplayed the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning convincingly with a score of 5-2. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens narrowly defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3, and the Boston Bruins secured a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings. The New York Rangers had a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights squeezed past the Los Angeles Kings 4-3.

As we look forward to today's action on October 29, there are four exciting NHL games lined up. Fans eagerly anticipate the showdowns, and we can't wait to see the projected starting goalies in action.

Projected NHL starting goalies tonight, October 29

Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres

Colorado Avalanche starting goalies: Alexandar Georgiev

Buffalo Sabres starting goalies: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals

San Jose Sharks starting goalies: Mackenzie Blackwood

Washington Capitals starting goalies: Darcy Kuemper

Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils

Minnesota Wild starting goalies: Filip Gustavsson

New Jersey Devils starting goalies: Vitek Vanecek

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames starting goalies: Jacob Markstrom

Edmonton Oilers starting goalies: Stuart Skinner

With the details provided, fantasy hockey enthusiasts can make informed choices about which goalies to include in their starting lineup and which ones to keep on the bench for the upcoming matches.

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

25 best fantasy hockey goaltenders

NHL.com has compiled a list of the best 25 fantasy hockey goaltenders in standard leagues for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

1. Jake Oettinger, DAL

2. Ilya Sorokin, NYI

3. Igor Shesterkin, NYR

4. Alexandar Georgiev, COL

5. Linus Ullmark, BOS

6. Jeremy Swayman, BOS

7. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

8. Juuse Saros, NSH

9. Thatcher Demko, VAN

10. Filip Gustavsson, MIN

11. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA

12. Frederik Andersen, CAR (INJ.)

13. Joseph Woll, TOR (NEW)

14. Adin Hill, VGK

15. Joonas Korpisalo, OTT

16. Stuart Skinner, EDM

17. Ilya Samsonov, TOR

18. Tristan Jarry, PIT

19. Devon Levi, BUF (rookie)

20. Akira Schmid, NJD

21. Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN

22. Darcy Kuemper, WSH

23. Karel Vejmelka, ARI

24. Logan Thompson, VGK (NEW)

25. Vitek Vanecek, NJD