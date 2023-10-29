NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. Darcy Kuemper | October 29

Yesterday's NHL matchups were a delight for hockey enthusiasts, featuring high-scoring and closely contested games. The Anaheim Ducks beat the Philadelphia Flyers with a 7-4 victory, while the Florida Panthers narrowly edged out the Seattle Kraken 3-2. The New York Islanders secured a 2-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Nashville Predators managed a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Ottawa Senators outplayed the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning convincingly with a score of 5-2. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens narrowly defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3, and the Boston Bruins secured a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings. The New York Rangers had a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights squeezed past the Los Angeles Kings 4-3.
As we look forward to today's action on October 29, there are four exciting NHL games lined up. Fans eagerly anticipate the showdowns, and we can't wait to see the projected starting goalies in action.
Projected NHL starting goalies tonight, October 29
Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres
- Colorado Avalanche starting goalies: Alexandar Georgiev
- Buffalo Sabres starting goalies: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals
- San Jose Sharks starting goalies: Mackenzie Blackwood
- Washington Capitals starting goalies: Darcy Kuemper
Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils
- Minnesota Wild starting goalies: Filip Gustavsson
- New Jersey Devils starting goalies: Vitek Vanecek
Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers
- Calgary Flames starting goalies: Jacob Markstrom
- Edmonton Oilers starting goalies: Stuart Skinner
With the details provided, fantasy hockey enthusiasts can make informed choices about which goalies to include in their starting lineup and which ones to keep on the bench for the upcoming matches.
Note: Game time decisions may vary.
25 best fantasy hockey goaltenders
NHL.com has compiled a list of the best 25 fantasy hockey goaltenders in standard leagues for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
1. Jake Oettinger, DAL
2. Ilya Sorokin, NYI
3. Igor Shesterkin, NYR
4. Alexandar Georgiev, COL
5. Linus Ullmark, BOS
6. Jeremy Swayman, BOS
7. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
8. Juuse Saros, NSH
9. Thatcher Demko, VAN
10. Filip Gustavsson, MIN
11. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA
12. Frederik Andersen, CAR (INJ.)
13. Joseph Woll, TOR (NEW)
14. Adin Hill, VGK
15. Joonas Korpisalo, OTT
16. Stuart Skinner, EDM
17. Ilya Samsonov, TOR
18. Tristan Jarry, PIT
19. Devon Levi, BUF (rookie)
20. Akira Schmid, NJD
21. Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN
22. Darcy Kuemper, WSH
23. Karel Vejmelka, ARI
24. Logan Thompson, VGK (NEW)
25. Vitek Vanecek, NJD