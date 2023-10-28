NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. Ilya Samsonov | October 28

NHL treated fans to an exhilarating lineup of six games on Friday. The Chicago Blackhawks edged out the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in a closely contested match, while the Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals battled fiercely, with the Capitals emerging victorious 3-2. In another nail-biter, the Buffalo Sabres triumphed over the New Jersey Devils with a final score of 5-4, showcasing the league's competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes blanked the San Jose Sharks 3-0, and the Los Angeles Kings narrowly secured a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The Vancouver Canucks dominated with a 5-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues.

Today, the NHL promises another action-packed night with nine thrilling matchups. As anticipation builds, let's take a closer look at the projected starting goalies who will be guarding the net in these upcoming games.

NHL starting goalies tonight October 28

Anaheim Ducks vs Philadelphia Flyers

Anaheim Ducks Starting goalie: Lukas Dostal

Philadelphia Flyers Starting goalie: Carter Hart

Seattle Kraken vs Florida Panthers

Seattle Kraken Starting goalie: Joey Daccord

Florida Panthers Starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

New York Islanders vs Columbus Blue Jackets

New York Islanders Starting goalie: Ilya Sorokin

Columbus Blue Jackets Starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators

Toronto Maple Leafs Starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov

Nashville Predators Starting goalie: Juuse Saros

Ottawa Senators vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Ottawa Senators Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisal

Pittsburgh Penguins Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

Winnipeg Jets vs Montreal Canadiens

Winnipeg Jets Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck

Montreal Canadiens Starting goalie: Jake Allen

Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins

Detroit Red Wings Starting goalie: Ville Husso

Boston Bruins Starting goalie: Jeremy Swayman

New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks

New York Rangers Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin

Vancouver Canucks Starting goalie: Casey DeSmith

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings

Vegas Golden Knights Starting goalie: Logan Thompson

Los Angeles Kings Starting goalie: Cam Talbot

Based on the above information, NHL fantasy hockey players can accordingly decide which goalies they want to start with and which they want to bench for the upcoming games.

Note: Game time decisions may vary.