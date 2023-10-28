NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. Ilya Samsonov | October 28

Ice Hockey
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 28, 2023 14:07 GMT
NHL treated fans to an exhilarating lineup of six games on Friday. The Chicago Blackhawks edged out the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in a closely contested match, while the Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals battled fiercely, with the Capitals emerging victorious 3-2. In another nail-biter, the Buffalo Sabres triumphed over the New Jersey Devils with a final score of 5-4, showcasing the league's competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes blanked the San Jose Sharks 3-0, and the Los Angeles Kings narrowly secured a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The Vancouver Canucks dominated with a 5-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues.

Today, the NHL promises another action-packed night with nine thrilling matchups. As anticipation builds, let's take a closer look at the projected starting goalies who will be guarding the net in these upcoming games.

NHL starting goalies tonight October 28

Anaheim Ducks vs Philadelphia Flyers

  • Anaheim Ducks Starting goalie: Lukas Dostal
  • Philadelphia Flyers Starting goalie: Carter Hart

Seattle Kraken vs Florida Panthers

  • Seattle Kraken Starting goalie: Joey Daccord
  • Florida Panthers Starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

New York Islanders vs Columbus Blue Jackets

  • New York Islanders Starting goalie: Ilya Sorokin
  • Columbus Blue Jackets Starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators

  • Toronto Maple Leafs Starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov
  • Nashville Predators Starting goalie: Juuse Saros

Ottawa Senators vs Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Ottawa Senators Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisal
  • Pittsburgh Penguins Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

Winnipeg Jets vs Montreal Canadiens

  • Winnipeg Jets Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck
  • Montreal Canadiens Starting goalie: Jake Allen

Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins

  • Detroit Red Wings Starting goalie: Ville Husso
  • Boston Bruins Starting goalie: Jeremy Swayman

New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks

  • New York Rangers Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin
  • Vancouver Canucks Starting goalie: Casey DeSmith

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings

  • Vegas Golden Knights Starting goalie: Logan Thompson
  • Los Angeles Kings Starting goalie: Cam Talbot

Based on the above information, NHL fantasy hockey players can accordingly decide which goalies they want to start with and which they want to bench for the upcoming games.

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
