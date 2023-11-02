NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. James Reimer | November 2

In the NHL, every game carries its unique blend of excitement, strategy and unpredictability. Hockey enthusiasts are in for a treat as a dozen thrilling matchups are scheduled.

One of the most critical positions in these games is that of the goaltender, often called the last line of defense. These masked guardians stand as the final barrier, capable of making incredible saves and instantly changing the course of a game.

Here, we'll look at the projected starting goalies for all twelve NHL games set to unfold today. Each netminder plays a pivotal role in their team's quest for victory, and their performances will undoubtedly be under the spotlight as they strive to secure those all-important wins.

NHL projected starting goalies for November 2

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie: Jonas Johansson

Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals

New York Islanders starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

Washington Capitals starting goalie: Darcy Kuemper

Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators

Los Angeles Kings starting goalie: Cam Talbot

Ottawa Senators starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

New York Rangers starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings

Florida Panthers starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie: James Reimer

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov

Boston Bruins starting goalie: Jeremy Swayman

New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild

New Jersey Devils starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

Minnesota Wild starting goalie: Filip Gustavsson

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

Dallas Stars starting goalie: Scott Wedgewood

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie: Stuart Skinner

Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken

Nashville Predators starting goalie: Juuse Saros

Seattle Kraken starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie: Logan Thompson

Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie: Jake Allen

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie: Connor Ingram

Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie: Thatcher Demko

San Jose Sharks starting goalie: Kaapo Kahkonen

Given the information above, NHL fantasy hockey players can make informed decisions regarding which goaltenders to feature in their active roster and whom to bench for the upcoming games.

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

The most exciting NHL game is expected between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers, as fans will tune in to see Connor McDavid in action.