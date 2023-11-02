NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. James Reimer | November 2

In the NHL, every game carries its unique blend of excitement, strategy and unpredictability. Hockey enthusiasts are in for a treat as a dozen thrilling matchups are scheduled.
One of the most critical positions in these games is that of the goaltender, often called the last line of defense. These masked guardians stand as the final barrier, capable of making incredible saves and instantly changing the course of a game.
Here, we'll look at the projected starting goalies for all twelve NHL games set to unfold today. Each netminder plays a pivotal role in their team's quest for victory, and their performances will undoubtedly be under the spotlight as they strive to secure those all-important wins.
NHL projected starting goalies for November 2
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie: Jonas Johansson
- Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins
New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals
- New York Islanders starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov
- Washington Capitals starting goalie: Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings vs. Ottawa Senators
- Los Angeles Kings starting goalie: Cam Talbot
- Ottawa Senators starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers
- Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie: Frederik Andersen
- New York Rangers starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin
Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Florida Panthers starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky
- Detroit Red Wings starting goalie: James Reimer
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins
- Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov
- Boston Bruins starting goalie: Jeremy Swayman
New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild
- New Jersey Devils starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek
- Minnesota Wild starting goalie: Filip Gustavsson
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers
- Dallas Stars starting goalie: Scott Wedgewood
- Edmonton Oilers starting goalie: Stuart Skinner
Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken
- Nashville Predators starting goalie: Juuse Saros
- Seattle Kraken starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer
Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Winnipeg Jets starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck
- Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie: Logan Thompson
Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes
- Montreal Canadiens starting goalie: Jake Allen
- Arizona Coyotes starting goalie: Connor Ingram
Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks
- Vancouver Canucks starting goalie: Thatcher Demko
- San Jose Sharks starting goalie: Kaapo Kahkonen
Given the information above, NHL fantasy hockey players can make informed decisions regarding which goaltenders to feature in their active roster and whom to bench for the upcoming games.
Note: Game time decisions may vary.
The most exciting NHL game is expected between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers, as fans will tune in to see Connor McDavid in action.