NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. Joseph Woll | October 31

As the NHL action continues to unfold, it's crucial for fans and fantasy hockey enthusiasts to keep a close eye on the projected starting goalies set to guard the crease in Tuesday's games. These netminders play a pivotal role in determining the outcomes of matches, and their performance can make or break a team's chances.

From seasoned veterans to up-and-coming talents, each goalie brings their unique style and skill set to the rink. In this overview of today's projected starting goalies, we'll also delve into the matchups. Get ready to witness some spectacular saves and clutch performances as we explore the men who stand tall between the pipes.

NHL starting goalies October 31

Los Angeles Kings vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Los Angeles Kings starting goalies: Cam Talbot

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies: Joseph Woll

Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks

Nashville Predators starting goalies: Juuse Saros

Vancouver Canucks starting goalies: Thatcher Demko

Given the information offered, fantasy hockey players can make informed decisions regarding which goaltenders to feature in their active roster and whom to bench for the upcoming games.

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

Top 25 fantasy hockey goaltenders

NHL.com has compiled a list of the most promising fantasy hockey goaltenders for the rest of the 2023-24 season. These netminders should be at the forefront of your choices, thanks to their remarkable stats and exceptional abilities.

1. Jake Oettinger, DAL

2. Ilya Sorokin, NYI

3. Igor Shesterkin, NYR

4. Alexandar Georgiev, COL

5. Linus Ullmark, BOS

6. Jeremy Swayman, BOS

7. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

8. Juuse Saros, NSH

9. Thatcher Demko, VAN

10. Filip Gustavsson, MIN

11. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA

12. Frederik Andersen, CAR (INJ.)

13. Joseph Woll, TOR (NEW)

14. Adin Hill, VGK

15. Joonas Korpisalo, OTT

16. Stuart Skinner, EDM

17. Ilya Samsonov, TOR

18. Tristan Jarry, PIT

19. Devon Levi, BUF (rookie)

20. Akira Schmid, NJD

21. Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN

22. Darcy Kuemper, WSH

23. Karel Vejmelka, ARI

24. Logan Thompson, VGK (NEW)

25. Vitek Vanecek, NJD

