NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. Joseph Woll | October 31

As the NHL action continues to unfold, it's crucial for fans and fantasy hockey enthusiasts to keep a close eye on the projected starting goalies set to guard the crease in Tuesday's games. These netminders play a pivotal role in determining the outcomes of matches, and their performance can make or break a team's chances.
From seasoned veterans to up-and-coming talents, each goalie brings their unique style and skill set to the rink. In this overview of today's projected starting goalies, we'll also delve into the matchups. Get ready to witness some spectacular saves and clutch performances as we explore the men who stand tall between the pipes.
NHL starting goalies October 31
Los Angeles Kings vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- Los Angeles Kings starting goalies: Cam Talbot
- Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalies: Joseph Woll
Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks
- Nashville Predators starting goalies: Juuse Saros
- Vancouver Canucks starting goalies: Thatcher Demko
Given the information offered, fantasy hockey players can make informed decisions regarding which goaltenders to feature in their active roster and whom to bench for the upcoming games.
Note: Game time decisions may vary.
Top 25 fantasy hockey goaltenders
NHL.com has compiled a list of the most promising fantasy hockey goaltenders for the rest of the 2023-24 season. These netminders should be at the forefront of your choices, thanks to their remarkable stats and exceptional abilities.
- 1. Jake Oettinger, DAL
- 2. Ilya Sorokin, NYI
- 3. Igor Shesterkin, NYR
- 4. Alexandar Georgiev, COL
- 5. Linus Ullmark, BOS
- 6. Jeremy Swayman, BOS
- 7. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
- 8. Juuse Saros, NSH
- 9. Thatcher Demko, VAN
- 10. Filip Gustavsson, MIN
- 11. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA
- 12. Frederik Andersen, CAR (INJ.)
- 13. Joseph Woll, TOR (NEW)
- 14. Adin Hill, VGK
- 15. Joonas Korpisalo, OTT
- 16. Stuart Skinner, EDM
- 17. Ilya Samsonov, TOR
- 18. Tristan Jarry, PIT
- 19. Devon Levi, BUF (rookie)
- 20. Akira Schmid, NJD
- 21. Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN
- 22. Darcy Kuemper, WSH
- 23. Karel Vejmelka, ARI
- 24. Logan Thompson, VGK (NEW)
- 25. Vitek Vanecek, NJD
