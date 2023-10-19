NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team ft. Ilya Samsonov | October 19

In the NHL action from the previous day, the Ottawa Senators dominated the Washington Capitals with a score of 6 to 1, while the Detroit Red Wings secured a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
However, today promises to be an action-packed night in the NHL, with a total of 12 games scheduled. Hockey fans can look forward to seeing the young phenom, Connor Bedard, take to the ice as the Chicago Blackhawks go head-to-head with the formidable Colorado Avalanche.
Another notable matchup to watch is Ilya Samsonov guarding the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they face off against the Florida Panthers. With a dozen games on the schedule, it's sure to be a wild and exciting night for NHL enthusiasts.
Here is the list of projected goalies starting for their respective teams.
NHL starting goalies tonight October 19
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers
- Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov
- Florida Panthers starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky
Vancouver Canucks vs Tampa Bay Lightning
- Vancouver Canucks starting goalie: Thatcher Demko
- Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie: Jonas Johansson
Nashville Predators vs New York Rangers
- Nashville Predators starting goalie: Juuse Saros
- New York Rangers starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin
Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres
- Calgary Flames starting goalie: Daniel Vladar
- Buffalo Sabres starting goalie: Devon Levi
Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers
- Edmonton Oilers starting goalie: Stuart Skinner
- Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie: Carter Hart
Los Angeles Kings vs Minnesota Wild
- Los Angeles Kings starting goalie: Cam Talbot
- Minnesota Wild starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury
Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets
- Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie: Adin Hill
- Winnipeg Jets starting goalie: Laurent Brossoit
Arizona Coyotes vs St Louis Blues
- Arizona Coyotes starting goalie: Karel Vejmelka
- St Louis Blues starting goalie: Jordan Binnington
Carolina Hurricanes vs Seattle Kraken
- Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie: Frederik Andersen
- Seattle Kraken starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer
Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks
- Dallas Stars starting goalie: Jake Oettinger
- Anaheim Ducks starting goalie: John Gibson
Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks
- Boston Bruins starting goalie: Linus Ullmark
- San Jose Sharks starting goalie: Kaapo Kahkonen
Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche
- Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie: Arvid Soderblom
- Colorado Avalanche starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev
These insights will enable fantasy hockey enthusiasts to make informed decisions. It will help them decide which goalies should be in their starting lineup and which ones might be better left on the bench for their forthcoming matchups.
As the games get underway and the NHL action unfolds, the goalies' performance will be a pivotal factor in determining the game's results and outcomes.