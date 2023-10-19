NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team ft. Ilya Samsonov | October 19

In the NHL action from the previous day, the Ottawa Senators dominated the Washington Capitals with a score of 6 to 1, while the Detroit Red Wings secured a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

However, today promises to be an action-packed night in the NHL, with a total of 12 games scheduled. Hockey fans can look forward to seeing the young phenom, Connor Bedard, take to the ice as the Chicago Blackhawks go head-to-head with the formidable Colorado Avalanche.

Another notable matchup to watch is Ilya Samsonov guarding the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they face off against the Florida Panthers. With a dozen games on the schedule, it's sure to be a wild and exciting night for NHL enthusiasts.

Here is the list of projected goalies starting for their respective teams.

NHL starting goalies tonight October 19

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov

Florida Panthers starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

Vancouver Canucks vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie: Thatcher Demko

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie: Jonas Johansson

Nashville Predators vs New York Rangers

Nashville Predators starting goalie: Juuse Saros

New York Rangers starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin

Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames starting goalie: Daniel Vladar

Buffalo Sabres starting goalie: Devon Levi

Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie: Stuart Skinner

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie: Carter Hart

Los Angeles Kings vs Minnesota Wild

Los Angeles Kings starting goalie: Cam Talbot

Minnesota Wild starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie: Adin Hill

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie: Laurent Brossoit

Arizona Coyotes vs St Louis Blues

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie: Karel Vejmelka

St Louis Blues starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Carolina Hurricanes vs Seattle Kraken

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

Seattle Kraken starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks

Dallas Stars starting goalie: Jake Oettinger

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie: John Gibson

Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks

Boston Bruins starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

San Jose Sharks starting goalie: Kaapo Kahkonen

Chicago Blackhawks vs Colorado Avalanche

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie: Arvid Soderblom

Colorado Avalanche starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

These insights will enable fantasy hockey enthusiasts to make informed decisions. It will help them decide which goalies should be in their starting lineup and which ones might be better left on the bench for their forthcoming matchups.

As the games get underway and the NHL action unfolds, the goalies' performance will be a pivotal factor in determining the game's results and outcomes.