NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team ft. Ilya Sorokin | October 20

Last night's NHL action was a rollercoaster of excitement with thrilling matchups. The Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1, the Tampa Bay Lightning narrowly edged past the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 and the Los Angeles Kings dominated the Minnesota Wild with a 7-3 victory.

The Philadelphia Flyers showcased their strength in a 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers, while the Seattle Kraken put up an impressive performance, outscoring the Carolina Hurricanes 7-4.

As the NHL action continues, today's schedule features two intriguing games that promise to keep fans entertained and engaged with more thrilling hockey moments. Here are the projected starting goalies for today's games.

NHL starting goalies tonight, Oct. 20

Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at 7:07 PM ET

Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Calgary Flames starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom

Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UBS Arena

New Jersey Devils starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

New York Islanders starting goalie: Ilya Sorokin

These observations provide valuable information for fantasy hockey enthusiasts, aiding them in making well-informed choices about their starting goaltenders and those they might want to bench in upcoming matchups.

Once the games begin and the excitement kicks in, the goalies' performance will play a crucial role in shaping the game's results and overall outcomes.