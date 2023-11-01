NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | November 1

As the puck drops for another exciting day of NHL action, fans eagerly anticipate the showdowns on the ice. The backbone of every team's defense is their goaltender, and knowing who will guard the net is crucial for predicting the outcome of the game.

Let's delve into the projected starting goalies for today's NHL games and their potential impact on the matchups ahead. This is extremely important for NHL fantasy players, as starting the right keeper can be the difference between winning and losing.

NHL starting goalies on November 1

Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Buffalo Sabres starting goalie: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie: Carter Hart

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

Dallas Star starting goalie: Jake Oettinger

Calgary Flames starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom

St Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

St Louis Blues starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Colorado Avalanche starting goalie: Ivan Prosvetov

Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie: Karel Vejmelka

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie: Lukas Dostal

Given the information above, NHL fantasy hockey players can make informed decisions regarding which goaltenders to feature in their active roster and whom to bench for the upcoming games.

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

Top 25 fantasy hockey goaltenders

NHL.com has put together a selection of the top fantasy hockey goaltenders expected to shine in the remainder of the 2023-24 season. These goalies stand out as prime options, boasting impressive statistics and exceptional skills. As such, having at least one of the top 15 is a must for your fantasy hockey roster.

1. Jake Oettinger, DAL

2. Ilya Sorokin, NYI

3. Igor Shesterkin, NYR

4. Alexandar Georgiev, COL

5. Linus Ullmark, BOS

6. Jeremy Swayman, BOS

7. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

8. Juuse Saros, NSH

9. Thatcher Demko, VAN

10. Filip Gustavsson, MIN

11. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA

12. Frederik Andersen, CAR (INJ.)

13. Joseph Woll, TOR (NEW)

14. Adin Hill, VGK

15. Joonas Korpisalo, OTT

16. Stuart Skinner, EDM

17. Ilya Samsonov, TOR

18. Tristan Jarry, PIT

19. Devon Levi, BUF (rookie)

20. Akira Schmid, NJD

21. Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN

22. Darcy Kuemper, WSH

23. Karel Vejmelka, ARI

24. Logan Thompson, VGK (NEW)

25. Vitek Vanecek, NJD

Ivan Prosvetov set to make first start for the Avalanche

Ivan Prosvetov is anticipated to take the starting position for the Colorado Avalanche. This marks his inaugural start with the team, following his acquisition as an alternative due to Pavel Francouz's injury.

Prosvetov has already made a single relief appearance this season, impressively stopping all five shots he faced. It's worth noting that goaltenders who have had the opportunity to play behind this defense in recent years have performed well, so if he is available on waivers he could be a decent pickup.