NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | November 1

As the puck drops for another exciting day of NHL action, fans eagerly anticipate the showdowns on the ice. The backbone of every team's defense is their goaltender, and knowing who will guard the net is crucial for predicting the outcome of the game.
Let's delve into the projected starting goalies for today's NHL games and their potential impact on the matchups ahead. This is extremely important for NHL fantasy players, as starting the right keeper can be the difference between winning and losing.
NHL starting goalies on November 1
Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Buffalo Sabres starting goalie: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
- Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie: Carter Hart
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames
- Dallas Star starting goalie: Jake Oettinger
- Calgary Flames starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom
St Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche
- St Louis Blues starting goalie: Jordan Binnington
- Colorado Avalanche starting goalie: Ivan Prosvetov
Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks
- Arizona Coyotes starting goalie: Karel Vejmelka
- Anaheim Ducks starting goalie: Lukas Dostal
Given the information above, NHL fantasy hockey players can make informed decisions regarding which goaltenders to feature in their active roster and whom to bench for the upcoming games.
Note: Game time decisions may vary.
Top 25 fantasy hockey goaltenders
NHL.com has put together a selection of the top fantasy hockey goaltenders expected to shine in the remainder of the 2023-24 season. These goalies stand out as prime options, boasting impressive statistics and exceptional skills. As such, having at least one of the top 15 is a must for your fantasy hockey roster.
- 1. Jake Oettinger, DAL
- 2. Ilya Sorokin, NYI
- 3. Igor Shesterkin, NYR
- 4. Alexandar Georgiev, COL
- 5. Linus Ullmark, BOS
- 6. Jeremy Swayman, BOS
- 7. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
- 8. Juuse Saros, NSH
- 9. Thatcher Demko, VAN
- 10. Filip Gustavsson, MIN
- 11. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA
- 12. Frederik Andersen, CAR (INJ.)
- 13. Joseph Woll, TOR (NEW)
- 14. Adin Hill, VGK
- 15. Joonas Korpisalo, OTT
- 16. Stuart Skinner, EDM
- 17. Ilya Samsonov, TOR
- 18. Tristan Jarry, PIT
- 19. Devon Levi, BUF (rookie)
- 20. Akira Schmid, NJD
- 21. Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN
- 22. Darcy Kuemper, WSH
- 23. Karel Vejmelka, ARI
- 24. Logan Thompson, VGK (NEW)
- 25. Vitek Vanecek, NJD
Ivan Prosvetov set to make first start for the Avalanche
Ivan Prosvetov is anticipated to take the starting position for the Colorado Avalanche. This marks his inaugural start with the team, following his acquisition as an alternative due to Pavel Francouz's injury.
Prosvetov has already made a single relief appearance this season, impressively stopping all five shots he faced. It's worth noting that goaltenders who have had the opportunity to play behind this defense in recent years have performed well, so if he is available on waivers he could be a decent pickup.