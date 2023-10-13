NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | October 13

The 2023-24 NHL season is off to an exciting and unpredictable start. Injuries to key players like Alex Pietrangelo and Marcus Johansson have already had an impact. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers, considered strong contenders, faced a surprising loss in their first game.

Young phenom Connor Bedard's moderate performance in his initial games has raised some eyebrows, but it's still early days. What's certain is that teams are giving their all to secure early leads in this fiercely competitive NHL season.

NHL starting goalies for tonight (Oct. 13, 2023)

On Oct. 13, two crucial games are on schedule, with each team eager for a win. In these matchups, goaltenders will play a pivotal role. Let's take a closer look at the projected starting goalies for each of these games:

Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils

Date: Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at 7:07 p.m. EDT

The Arizona Coyotes are up against the New Jersey Devils in this exciting matchup. For the Coyotes, Karel Vejmelka is expected to stand between the pipes. Vejmelka's performance will be crucial in securing a victory for his team.

On the opposing end, the New Jersey Devils will most likely have Vitek Vanecek guarding their net. Vanecek's ability to make key saves could be the difference-maker for the Devils.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

Date: Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at 7:37 p.m. EDT

Two powerhouse teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals, are set to face off. Tristan Jarry will likely take the crease for the Penguins, and fans and fantasy hockey managers will closely watch his performance. Conversely, the Washington Capitals will rely on Darcy Kuemper to thwart the Penguins' offensive efforts.

These goalies will likely start the game for their respective teams, so you can bench other goalies and decide among them. These goaltenders certainly carry better stats than their backups.

The outcome of these NHL games can heavily depend on performances between the pipes, making it a critical decision for fantasy hockey enthusiasts. Choosing the right goalie to start and bench can be the key to victory. As the season unfolds, we can expect more surprises, stellar saves, and breathtaking goals from the NHL's talented players.