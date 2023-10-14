NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | October 14

The NHL season is in full swing, with teams already having played their first or even second games. The openers brought a mix of emotions - joy for some and disappointment for others.

In the Eastern Conference, teams like the Lightning, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Hurricanes, and Flyers celebrated victories. However, the Panthers, Canadiens, Capitals, and Penguins found themselves in the losing column in their season openers.

Out West, the story was similar. The Avalanche, Wild, Coyotes, Stars, Golden Knights, Canucks, and Flames were victorious, with their goaltenders making crucial saves. In contrast, the Blues, Jets, Kings, Sharks, and Oilers had a tough start and are now counting on their goalies to turn things around.

For fantasy hockey enthusiasts, keeping a close eye on the projected starting goalies for tonight's games is essential to make the right decisions for your team. In the early days of the season, the goaltender's role can be the game-changer, so choose wisely.

Starting goalies for NHL games on October 14

There are a total of 14 NHL games scheduled for today.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Ottawa Senators

Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers)

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa Senators)

Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers)

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings

Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Ville Husso (Detroit Red Wings)

New York Rangers vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers)

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Minnesota Wild vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild)

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames)

Alex Nedeljkovic (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Chicago Blackhawks vs Montreal Canadiens

Petr Mrazek (Chicago Blackhawks)

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens)

Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Islanders

Devon Levi (Buffalo Sabres)

Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders)

Seattle Kraken vs St. Louis Blues

Joey Daccord (Seattle Kraken)

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues)

Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose Sharks)

Anaheim Ducks vs Vegas Golden Knights

John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks)

Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights)

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers

Casey DeSmith (Vancouver Canucks)

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers)

Carolina Hurricanes vs Los Angeles Kings

Frederik Andersen (Carolina Hurricanes)

Pheonix Copley (Los Angeles Kings)

These NHL goalies are expected to start for their respective teams. You can accordingly decide which goalies to pick and bench for today's game.