NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | October 16

The NHL has made its triumphant return, and it's safe to say that the excitement is perceivable. From Auston Matthews' remarkable back-to-back hat tricks to the Arizona Coyotes pulling off an unexpected victory against the New Jersey Devils, the league has burst into action with a bang. This kind of thrilling unpredictability keeps fans glued to their screens.

The National Hockey League has a unique allure, where every team competes relentlessly for the ultimate prize: hoisting the legendary Stanley Cup. This season, teams are leaving no stone unturned to vie for this coveted trophy, whether through roster revamps or shrewd choices of goalies and defensemen.

For fantasy hockey enthusiasts, closely tracking the starting goalies in tonight's games is pivotal. The early stages of the season underscore the crucial role of goaltenders, and making the right choices can be a game-changer for your fantasy team. So, choose wisely from these projected starting goalies as we delve into the matchups for tonight.

NHL starting goalies on October 16

Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie: Ville Husso

Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins

Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals

Calgary Flames starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom

Washington Capitals starting goalie: Darcy Kuemper

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie: Petr Mrazek

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie: Joseph Woll

Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie: Connor Ingram

New York Rangers starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils

Florida Panthers starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

New Jersey Devils starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

As the puck drops and the NHL games unfold, the performances of these goaltenders will play a pivotal role in shaping the outcomes. Fantasy hockey managers, it's time to strategize and make those crucial decisions that could propel your team to victory. Enjoy the action on the ice.