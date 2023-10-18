NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | October 18

Tuesday was full of NHL action, as the Philadelphia Flyers managed a 2-0 shutout against the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 defeat by the Minnesota Wild, while the New York Islanders narrowly secured a 1-0 victory against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Buffalo Sabres emerged victorious after a close 3-2 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Winnipeg Jets faced a challenging 5-1 loss to the LA Kings. The Nashville Predators found themselves outgunned by the Edmonton Oilers, suffering a 6-1 defeat, and the Seattle Kraken fell 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche.

The San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes engaged in a high-scoring duel, with the Hurricanes prevailing 6-3. Lastly, the Vegas Golden Knights edged past the Dallas Stars with a tight 3-2 victory. The night offered a diverse range of matchups, with several teams making their mark.

We have only two games scheduled for Wednesday, so let's take a look at the projected starting goalies for tonight.

NHL starting goalies for October 18

Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators

Washington Capitals starting goalie: Darcy Kuemper

Ottawa Senators starting goalie: Anton Forsberg

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry Detroit Red Wings starting goalie: Ville Husso

The forthcoming NHL matches will feature the participation of these goaltenders. Fantasy hockey enthusiasts can gain valuable insights to make informed decisions regarding their goalie selections and determine which goalies should be benched for their upcoming games.

Once the games commence and the NHL hockey action starts, the performance of these goaltenders will play a crucial role in shaping the outcomes.