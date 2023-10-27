NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | October 27

As fans eagerly anticipate today's NHL games, there are a total of six matchups scheduled, each promising its own unique brand of excitement. Here's a list of the projected starting goalies for today's games, ensuring that fans are in for another day of thrilling hockey action.

NHL starting goalies tonight (October 27)

Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie: Petr Mrazek

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie: Adin Hill

Minnesota Wild vs Washington Capitals

Minnesota Wild starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

Washington Capital starting goalie: Darcy Kuemper

Buffalo Sabres vs New Jersey Devils

Buffalo Sabres starting goalie: Eric Comrie

New Jersey Devils starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

San Jose Sharks vs Carolina Hurricanes

San Jose Sharks starting goalie: Kaapo Kahkonen

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie: Antti Raanta

Los Angeles Kings vs Arizona Coyotes

Los Angeles Kings starting goalie: Cam Talbot

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie: Karel Vejmelka

St Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks

St Louis Blues starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie: Thatcher Demko

The players listed above should be your go-to choices for your fantasy teams tonight, while it's advisable to keep your substitutes on the bench.

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

A look at yesterday's NHL game's result

In a thrilling night of NHL action, fans were treated to a series of exciting matchups that had them on the edge of their seats. Here's a look at the scores from yesterday's NHL games.

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a dominating performance against the San Jose Sharks, with a final score of 6-0. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins showcased their strength, shutting out the Colorado Avalanche with a 4-0 victory. In a closely contested game, the Montreal Canadiens managed to edge out the Columbus Blue Jackets with a final score of 4-3.

The Carolina Hurricanes narrowly secured a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken, while the Detroit Red Wings suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. The Anaheim Ducks triumphed over the Boston Bruins in a high-scoring affair, finishing with a 4-3 scoreline.

The Ottawa Senators claimed a hard-fought victory, defeating the New York Islanders 3-2. The Philadelphia Flyers demonstrated their prowess with a dominant 6-2 win against the Minnesota Wild, and the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars.

In a low-scoring encounter, the New York Rangers blanked the Edmonton Oilers, winning 3-0. Lastly, the Calgary Flames showed their strength by shutting out the St. Louis Blues with a 3-0 score.