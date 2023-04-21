NHL on TNT ft Paul Biz, Colby Armstrong and more, defeats NBA and MLB broadcasting crews in all-sport relay course

The NHL may not be the country's most popular sport, but they did reclaim the Stanley Cup from the others.

The NHL team won a four-sport relay tournament hosted by the NBA on TNT crew against their NHL and MLB counterparts.

The NHL on TNT squad comfortably won the competition, which included studio host Liam McHugh, analysts Colby Armstrong, Anson Carter, and Paul Bissonnette, as well as three former NHL players.

How did the NHL crew win the course?

McHugh instantly made the free throw. Armstrong quickly split the empty net. Carter successfully threw a dart into the net. Only Bissonnette needed more tries, but he made the winning putt on his third try.

Charles Barkley, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was shocked by McHugh and questioned how he had succeeded on his first attempt. But McHugh demonstrated during Barkley's joke that he is no basketball newbie by deftly spinning the ball on his finger.

Kenny Smith made the opening free throw and renowned hockey enthusiast Barkley scored on a wrist shot to give the NBA on TNT team a great start.

The wiffle-ball pitch took veteran announcer Ernie Johnson just two tries, but Shaquille O'Neal's subpar putt cost the NBA team as they completed it in 39 seconds.

The MLB on TBS crew completely lost it as studio anchor Lauren Shehadi struggled with the wiffle ball pitch and baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez had trouble making free throws.

Although Buster Posey hit his first putt and Curtis Granderson made his second wrist shot, the baseball team had already suffered the loss.

The contest was part of "EJ's Neat-O Stat of the Night," a recurring (but never sponsored) feature from the NBA on TNT show that emphasizes entertainment.

The team then took a triumphant photo in front of The Greatest Trophy in All of Sports. It was a win well earned by the team.

How did TNT get hockey?

Following the announcement on March 10, 2021, that ESPN would have the first half of the new media rights, the league announced on April 27 that a seven-year agreement had been negotiated for Turner Sports to hold the second half of its new media rights beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Since then, the crew has done their best to entertain and analyze the game of hockey. Although, being in the same building as "Inside the NBA" sets a high bar.

Poll : 0 votes