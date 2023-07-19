NHL top brass shoots down the idea of having NBA-style in-season tournament 

The National Hockey League (NHL) has firmly declined the notion of adopting an in-season tournament similar to the NBA's, which was recently unveiled by Commissioner Adam Silver. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly stated that there is currently no interest or consideration in pursuing such a format for their regular-season schedule.

Unlike the NBA's European cup-style competition, where tournament games impact the standings without affecting the season record, the NHL remains steadfast in its commitment to the traditional regular-season format. Commissioner Daly's email response to the idea indicates that the league believes its existing structure is well-suited to meet the needs and expectations of fans and players.

NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh has not dismissed the concept entirely, expressing an open-minded attitude toward exploring new ideas. However, he confirmed that there have been no formal discussions among the players regarding an in-season tournament. Walsh acknowledged that any potential alteration to the league's schedule would have to account for the length of the regular season.

Presently, the focus among players and management lies on international hockey opportunities during the regular season. Possibilities include the potential return of the World Cup of Hockey in 2025 and the highly anticipated return of the league players to the Winter Olympics in 2026.

Since the 2014 Sochi Games,league players have not participated in the men's Olympic hockey tournament, making the upcoming Winter Olympics an eagerly anticipated event.

NHL Prospects Challenge 2023: Unveiling Hockey's Future Stars

The NHL Prospects Challenge, an annual competition, showcases some of the most talented young hockey players. The event takes place at the renowned LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York, and features six esteemed NHL franchises: the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the host team, the Buffalo Sabres.

Scheduled from September 15 to 18 in 2023, the Prospects Challenge offers hockey enthusiasts the chance to witness the future stars of the league in action at an affordable ticket price of $10. The competition follows a captivating game schedule with each team facing off against one another over the course of three days.

The tournament's lineup includes three games on Friday, September 15, featuring Ottawa vs. New Jersey, Pittsburgh vs. Boston, and Buffalo vs. Montreal. On Saturday, September 16, the action continues as Ottawa faces Pittsburgh, Boston battles Montreal, and Buffalo takes on New Jersey. The event concludes on Monday, September 18, with New Jersey playing against Boston, Montreal clashing with Ottawa, and Buffalo competing against Pittsburgh.

The Prospects Challenge offers fans the opportunity to witness the raw talent, grit, and determination of these young players as they strive for recognition and the chance to make a lasting impression on their respective league teams.

