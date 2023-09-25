NHL Trade Rumors: $11,800,000 Ottawa Senators winger draws interest from Philadelphia Flyers

In the latest episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast hosted by Elliotte Friedman, intriguing developments in the NHL trade landscape were unveiled, with the Ottawa Senators at the center of attention. One significant piece of news involves the Senators and their winger, Mathieu Joseph, who appears to have piqued the interest of the Philadelphia Flyers.

According to Friedman, reports have suggested that the Philadelphia Flyers are open to acquiring Mathieu Joseph but may have initially requested a first-round draft pick as part of the deal. However, it seems that the negotiations are still ongoing, with both teams exploring potential trade options.

The plot thickens as it was revealed that the Ottawa Senators are eager to secure the services of highly-regarded prospect, Shane Pinto. In the pursuit of adding Pinto to their roster, Ottawa may be using Mathieu Joseph as a trade chip to facilitate this transaction.

As of now, it remains a work in progress, and the specifics of the potential deal are yet to be finalized. Nevertheless, Mathieu Joseph, currently on an $11,800,000 contract, joining the Philadelphia Flyers has certainly stirred the pot in the NHL trade rumor mill.

Hockey fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on how these negotiations unfold, as they could shape the future of the Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers. Stay tuned for further updates on this intriguing trade scenario.

Ottawa Senators Face Salary Cap Crunch in Shane Pinto Negotiations

Ottawa Senators fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on the contract negotiations with promising prospect Shane Pinto. Pinto, a first-round draft pick in 2019, has shown immense potential, but injuries have limited him to just 99 NHL games over three seasons, leaving many curious about the details of his impending contract.

However, as the Senators' training camp opened, Pinto remained unsigned, prompting new team owner Michael Andlauer to shed light on the situation. Andlauer revealed that the Senators are currently pressed right up against the NHL's salary cap, leaving them in a challenging position when it comes to finalizing Pinto's deal.

"We're at the cap. We have a problem signing Shane Pinto because we are at the cap," Andlauer said. "At the end of the day, it's about sustainability and making sure we have enough money in the coffers to pay our players and making sure we're sustainable."

Andlauer's statement highlighted the unique challenge facing the Senators, as they find themselves at the salary cap limit, a rarity for the franchise. With just $120,953 in cap space, creating room for Pinto's contract becomes paramount.