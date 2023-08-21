NHL Trade Rumors: $19,500,000 Florida Panthers winger may part ways with Cats after 2023-24 season

As the Florida Panthers gear up for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, a cloud of uncertainty looms over one of their key players. Sam Reinhart, the highly skilled winger with a knack for point production, enters the final season of his contract with his future in the Sunshine State far from assured.

The Athletic's recent list of notable trade targets highlights the possibility of Reinhart's departure, as the Panthers grapple with limited cap space and a growing list of impending re-signings.

With essential players like Brandon Montour and Gustav Forsling due for contract negotiations in the near future, and the impending need to secure a substantial raise for Aaron Ekblad after the 2024-25 season, the Panthers' financial constraints may force a tough decision regarding Reinhart.

While boasting versatility as both a wing and center, Reinhart's status as a top-six forward adds an extra layer of appeal to potential suitors.

As trade whispers surround the Panthers' locker room, the league watches with bated breath to see if the $19,500,000 winger becomes available for acquisition. Reinhart's ability to provide points and adaptability to various positions could make him a prized asset for teams seeking offensive prowess.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on the Florida Panthers to determine whether Reinhart's journey with the Cats continues or if he'll be skating toward a new horizon in the NHL.

Florida Panthers' duo Eric Staal and Colin White remain free agents

As the dust settles from the flurry of NHL free agency activities, the fate of two players from the 2022-23 Florida Panthers remains uncertain. Eric Staal and Colin White, both of whom joined the team on one-year deals last season, have yet to secure contracts for the upcoming season.

Staal, 38, initially arrived at Florida's training camp on a professional tryout, impressing the Panthers with his performance. His on-ice contributions grew significantly after an adjustment period, culminating in a respectable 14 goals and 29 points during the regular season. Staal also chipped in with two goals and five points in 21 playoff games.

While his return to the Panthers is not confirmed, the possibility of Staal rejoining on a professional tryout remains open, given his positive impact and the team's desire for center depth.

On the other hand, Colin White's tenure with the Florida Panthers proved less fruitful. Despite his versatility and adaptability across various lineup positions, White struggled to find his stride, tallying eight goals and 15 points in 68 regular-season games and adding just two assists during the playoffs.

The Panthers ultimately opted not to extend his contract, leaving White on the open market as an unrestricted free agent.