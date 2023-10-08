NHL Trade Rumors: $24,750,000 Vancouver Canucks winger labeled "trade chip" to bolster defense

As the 2023-24 NHL season inches closer, trade rumors are heating up, and one team at the center of speculation is the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks are actively seeking to bolster their defensive lineup to provide better support for their star defenseman Quinn Hughes.

According to NHL analyst Nick Kypreos, the Canucks are eyeing this move as an ideal scenario to improve their chances in the upcoming season.

Kypreos suggests that Vancouver is considering trade options involving key forwards, with two prominent names emerging as potential trade assets: Brock Boeser and Conor Garland.

"With so much talk in Vancouver about Quinn Hughes not having a regular defence partner, the Canucks would really like in a perfect world to trade for one before the season starts.

"Their trade chips continue to be focused around Brock Boeser and Conor Garland. I’m hearing the Canucks may be more open to retaining salary on certain players than they have in the past."

On July 27, 2021, Conor Garland inked a five-year deal worth $24,750,000 with the Vancouver Canucks. Carrying an AAV of $4.95 million until 2025-26, he is a valuable player who could be part of significant trade deals.

What's noteworthy is that the Canucks may be more open to retaining salary on certain players than they have been in the past, signaling their commitment to making strategic moves to strengthen their roster.

However, the timing of these potential trades is crucial. Vancouver may wait until next summer to make significant moves, especially if the salary cap increases as projected, reaching a range between $87.5 million and $88 million. This increase would provide the Canucks with greater financial flexibility to explore trade opportunities and acquire the defensive support they need.

As the NHL season approaches, Canucks fans eagerly await news of potential trades that could reshape the team and position them as strong contenders in the coming year.

Vancouver Canucks wrap up their NHL preseason with a win

The Vancouver Canucks concluded their preseason with a 3-1 victory against the Calgary Flames. The game showcased a livelier pace and more entertainment value. Tyler Myers had a strong performance, particularly in a more sheltered role, which appeared to benefit his game.

The defensive pairings, including Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes, were under scrutiny, with Cole and Myers showing better analytics. However, the Hughes-Hronek duo emerged as the top choice for the team moving forward.