NHL Trade Rumors: $35,000,000 Chicago Blackhawks forward linked to New York Rangers

With the NHL Trade Deadline barreling ever closer, rumors are swirling that Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson could be a key acquisition for the New York Rangers. The Rangers are in desperate need of a third-line center following another injury to Filip Chytil. With approximately $5.2 million in cap space, the Rangers could see Johnson as a viable option to bolster their lineup and address their pressing needs.

Tyler Johnson, currently on injured reserve with an undisclosed upper-body injury since Jan. 2, has notched 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 35 games this season with the Blackhawks. Despite his recent setback, the 33-year-old's proven track record and versatility make him an appealing candidate for the Rangers' third-line center role.

New York Rangers fans will likely remember Johnson from the 2015 Eastern Conference finals, when he played a pivotal role, amassing nine points (four goals, five assists) to help the Tampa Bay Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup Finals in seven games against the Rangers. The Lightning fell in the Finals to the Chicago Blackhawks, Johnson's current team.

Tyler Johnson boasts an impressive playoff resume. He has participated in 116 postseason games, all with the Lightning, contributing 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) and clinching two Stanley Cup championships with the side in 2019 and 2020. As per Spotrac, Johnson signed a seven-year, $35 million contract in Tampa in 2017.

How could Rangers fit Tyler Johnson's contract into their lineup after deadline deal with Blackhawks?

Currently earning $5 million this season, Tyler Johnson is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer. The Rangers, eager to bolster their lineup, could negotiate with the Chicago Blackhawks easier. With more flexibility in his contract after this season, Johnson may not garner as much of a return as the Blackhawks would expect. However, the bigger issue could be the Rangers' cap situation.

Despite the financial constraints faced by the Rangers, they have seemingly recognized the need to acquire a third-line center, secure a right-wing player (either as a first or third-liner), fortify muscle and defensive depth or rely on internal promotions. The Rangers' recent performance may also have some influence on the management's decision-making, considering the Rangers have dropped four of their last 12 games.

With Filip Chytil sidelined due to injury, the Rangers find themselves compelled to make a move, and Tyler Johnson emerges as an option to fill the void. While the team may lack the capital for major splashes, Johnson's skill set and experience make him a valuable commodity, offering the Rangers a chance to enhance their lineup and contend for a playoff spot in the competitive Eastern Conference.