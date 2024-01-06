NHL Trade Rumors: Anaheim Ducks considering trading 3 key players as trade deadline looms 

In the lead-up to the NHL trade deadline, the Anaheim Ducks find themselves at the center of swirling trade discussions involving three key players, according to insights from hockey analysts Elliotte Friedman and Lyle Richardson.

Adam Henrique, a seasoned center with an impressive playoff track record, takes the spotlight as trade talks intensify. With pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status at the season's end, Henrique's skills become a sought-after commodity for teams eyeing a postseason boost. The 10 goals and 19 points he's tallied in 36 games this season only amplify his allure on the trade market.

While Henrique dominates the headlines, uncertainty clouds the fate of Jakob Silfverberg. With a modest one goal and seven points in 36 games, Silfverberg's future with the Ducks remains less certain, though the dynamic nature of trade discussions could shift the landscape as the deadline approaches.

On the defensive front, Ilya Lyubushkin emerged as a noteworthy trade target, particularly for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The pending UFA, despite registering only four assists and a -4 plus/minus rating in 37 games this season, has reportedly drawn interest from the Leafs, signaling the Ducks' openness to explore trade options to fortify Toronto's blue line. As the trade deadline looms, the Ducks' strategic moves could reshape the team's dynamics for the remainder of the season.

Anaheim Ducks' key players and contract dynamics

As the Anaheim Ducks contemplate potential trades ahead of the looming NHL deadline, a closer look at the contract details of key players sheds light on the financial intricacies involved.

Center Adam Henrique is under a substantial five-year, $29,125,000 contract with the Ducks. The deal guarantees him the full amount, boasting an annual average salary of $5,825,000. For the 2023-24 season, Henrique is set to earn a base salary and carry a cap hit of $5,825,000.

Winger Jakob Silfverberg, another player under consideration, signed a five-year, $26,250,000 contract with Anaheim. His guaranteed earnings match the total value of the contract, featuring an annual average salary of $5,250,000. In the ongoing season, Silfverberg will pocket a base salary and sport a cap hit of $5,250,000.

Meanwhile, Ilya Lyubushkin, with a salary and cap hit of $2,750,000 for the 2023-24 season, was initially inked by the Buffalo Sabres on a two-year, $5.5 million contract. Following a single season in Buffalo, Lyubushkin found himself traded to the Anaheim Ducks, adding a financial dimension to the trade considerations surrounding these key players.