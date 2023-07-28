NHL Trade Rumors: Analyst breaks down how Matt Dumba would fit in with Lightning

The skilled defenseman Matt Dumba is still without a team over two weeks into the free agency season.

Even though it appears that the Arizona Coyotes are the preferred possibility, current sources indicate that Dumba could be waiting for a potential deal that would free up salary budget space for another team to sign him.

NHL Network



Would Tampa Bay be a good fit for the veteran defenseman?



Matt Dumba is still looking for a team as the offseason rolls on. Would Tampa Bay be a good fit for the veteran defenseman?

There have been many discussed but according to NHL network analyst Stu Grimson, we are still missing one big team: The Tampa Bay Lightning.

Further, Grimson thinks the three-time Stanley Cup Champions could ideally be a great place for the defenseman . The analyst, though, says that Matt Dumba has to accept a No. five or six role in the roster. He would have to compete with Erik Cernak and Rick Perbix for a spot.

"But he’s been sitting out there long enough in free agency coming off a year that we wouldn’t say maybe describe as vintage Matt Dumba. But maybe this is a guy that’s amenable to to jumping on with a roster that has had success in the past and the window remains wide open."

To Grimson, Matt Dumba hasn't been as great as he could be. Hence, a spot in a winning team could be beneficial for him.

There are many suitors for Matt Dumba

There are a few distinct groups of possible customers for Dumba's services. In the East, Toronto could be an option.

Although Detroit Red Wings may not be the best long-term match for Dumba, they do have enough financial room for a one-year deal that would significantly improve their chances of making the playoffs. Given that Carolina Hurricanes are keeping an eye on Karlsson, it seems sense that Dumba may be a possibility there as well, if they can free up the necessary cap space.

Since the market opened up, the Coyotes have been associated with Matt Dumba in the West. They have a clear need to strengthen their back end, and he may be a good match for a short-term arrangement or a longer one in which he becomes an important member of their core team.

The San Jose Sharks may be a good match for both alternatives as well, depending on what happens with Karlsson and whether they return a right-handed defence as part of a trade.

Nashville Predators still has open cap space. The Ducks may be a good landing destination for a one-year deal if Anaheim wants to do what they did with Klingberg a year ago. They would hope that this one would work out better than the one that eventually did.