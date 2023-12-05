NHL Trade Rumors: Arizona Coyotes linked to $29,700,000 Calgary Flames defenseman

The Arizona Coyotes have emerged as a frontrunner in the race to acquire Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman dropped the bombshell on Monday's "32 Thoughts" podcast, revealing that the Coyotes have not just expressed interest but have actively pursued the talented blueliner:

"They've shown an interest in adding this year...they kicked tires on Hanifin, more than kicked tires on Hanifin, they were interested," Friedman said, shedding light on Arizona's eagerness to bolster their defensive lineup.

This revelation comes as the Coyotes find themselves perched at the top of the Western Conference wild-card race, a mere two points away from claiming the third spot in the highly competitive Central Division.

The move signals a significant shift in strategy for Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong, hinting at a departure from rebuild mode to a more aggressive approach in the trade market. With the team's success in the current season, Armstrong seems determined to capitalize on the momentum and invest assets in acquiring seasoned talent.

Hanifin, who inked a substantial six-year, $29,700,000 contract with the Calgary Flames, has proven to be a valuable asset on the blue line. As the Coyotes eye the postseason, the potential addition of Hanifin could be a game-changer, solidifying their defense and enhancing their chances in the highly competitive Western Conference. As the trade deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the desert as the Coyotes aim to make a splash in the pursuit of playoff success.

Arizona Coyotes eye Noah Hanifin for defensive boost

Arizona Coyotes, currently leading the Western Conference Wild Card race and trailing the Winnipeg Jets by just two points in the Central Division, are strategically shifting from rebuilding to actively acquiring established talent.

By the numbers, the Coyotes boast a 68.4% chance of making the playoffs according to MoneyPuck. Noah Hanifin's impressive season stats, with five goals and 12 points in 24 games, highlight his potential impact. The Coyotes, armed with 10 second-round draft picks over the next three years, are in a prime position to make a move.

The state of play sees Hanifin as a crucial solution to the Coyotes' defensive struggles. His acquisition could bolster the team's playoff aspirations by addressing a significant weakness on the blue line. With current left-handed defensemen facing challenges, Hanifin's addition would not only shore up the defense but also enhance the team's overall playoff prospects.

The Arizona Coyotes' making his potential addition a strategic move to fortify their roster and elevate their chances in the postseason. However, the cost of acquiring Hanifin remains a key consideration in this high-stakes play.