NHL Trade Rumors: Boston Bruins linked to $29,100,000 Flames center to fill Bergeron and Krejci's gap 

In the ever-churning NHL rumor mill, former goaltender turned analyst Kevin Weekes has dropped a bombshell, suggesting that the Boston Bruins might be in the running to acquire Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. Weekes shared his insight on the potential trade, shedding light on the reasons behind the speculation.

During a recent segment, Weekes revealed:

"He is available, and he's been linked to, and not limited to but primarily the Boston Bruins, which is no secret in the hub in Beantown. Why? Well, of course, they lost Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. He would be a nice fit there, but cap considerations always the factor. Curious to see if he wants to re-sign in Calgary or if he wants to move along."

The Boston Bruins faced a significant blow this offseason with the retirement of both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, leaving a notable void at the center position. Lindholm, a versatile forward, could potentially fill this gap and provide a valuable asset to the Boston Bruins' lineup.

However, as Weekes noted, cap considerations will play a pivotal role in any potential trade. The financial implications of acquiring Lindholm will undoubtedly factor into the Boston Bruins' decision-making process, especially given the salary cap constraints faced by many NHL teams.

Lindholm, currently with the struggling Calgary Flames, has shown his offensive prowess with 7 goals and 11 assists in 29 games this season. Despite his individual success, the Flames have faced challenges, prompting speculation about the future of key players like Lindholm.

Future of Elias Lindholm on the Calgary Flames, and possibility of joining the Boston Bruins

Swedish-born Elias Lindholm has been a star player for the Flames franchise for many years. He consistently delivered outstanding performances throughout his career, playing a vital role in the team's success over the past five seasons. A great leader in and off the season, his attitude and professionalism made him a role model for emerging NHL players.

Since his induction, Lindholm's pair with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk has been a driving force for the Calgary Flames, however, both of those players are now gone, leaving a massive void in the Calgary Flames' lineup.

On July 16, 2018, Lindholm inked a six-year deal worth $29,100,000 with the Calgary Flames, with a cap hit of $4,850,000, and has signed three contracts throughout his 10-year season career, with a total value of $39,825,000. He has earned an impressive 531 points in 772 games and 17 playoff points in 27 games.